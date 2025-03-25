7 Morning Digest: Brother of shooting suspect speaks, raising trash costs & more

Here at 7 News Detroit, we want to make sure you start your day off on the right foot, informed about weather, traffic, the latest news and more. That's why we have the 7 Morning Digest, where we'll get you out the door informed and ready to go.

What's the weather for today?

Metro Detroit Weather: Quieter weather midweek as temperatures climb

Today: Partly to mostly cloudy with highs in the mid to upper 40s. A few snow showers north. Winds: W 10-20 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy with lows near 30°. Wind: WNW 10-20 mph.

Wednesday: Partly sunny with highs in the mid 40s. Wind: NW 5-10 mph

Thursday: Sunshine with clouds as highs rebound to the 60s. Wind: SW 10-20 mph

Any traffic issues?

So far, no major traffic issues to know about this morning. Be sure to check our live traffic map here.

The top stories to know about

'As lost as everybody else.' Brother of suspect in Troy hospital garage shooting says family is shocked

The brother of the man charged with attempted murder after allegedly opening fire inside a Corewell Beaumont Hospital parking garage in Troy last week spoke exclusively with 7 News Detroit anchor Simon Shaykhet today.

In the wake of the chaos that unfolded, he’s sharing a new message he wants the community to hear.

"As an older brother, of course, it hurts. It hurts to see this. It hurts to see his image as portrayed, and seeing my brother, the one that I know. When I think of him, I see the laughing and the fun. The jokes. Seeing him portrayed as a monster, which is not true,” said Anton Paljusevic.

Anton is the older brother of Robert Paljusevic and says his 21-year-old brother is nothing like how he’s been depicted by police.

"The truth is he’s awesome. He’s one of the best guys you’ll ever meet. Quiet. He’s always been a hard worker,” said Anton.

We asked, "given what’s been shared and what we’ve seen happen in court, what do you want people to know about your brother now?”

Anton responded, "we're as lost as everybody else. I just want to say prayers to everybody. Not just these two people that were mentioned, but every single person affected by this. We’re happy everyone in the community is safe. Our hospital is safe.”

Robert Paljusevic is currently charged with assault with intent to murder, he's also facing illegal firearms charges. Prosecutors say he was upset the victim, a co-worker and former friend, did not invite him to a family funeral.

State of Michigan again pushing to raise trash tipping fee to slow imported trash

Time is ticking for Michigan landfills. That's according to a new report from the Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy.

EGLE says if Michigan continues to dispose of trash the way we are currently, we’re on track to meet capacity at all landfills in the state in 21 years. The state says one of the issues leading us here is a significantly lower tipping fee than neighboring states, which is the price haulers pay to dump trash in Michigan.

On average, states here in the Midwest charge about $5.30 per ton while Michigan charges just 36 cents per ton, making it an attractive dumping ground for neighboring states and Canada.

"Michigan is No. 1 in the country in trash per capita in landfills, and a big reason for that is that we have a lot of trash from other states. We’ve become a bit of a trash magnet," said Phil Roos, who is the director of EGLE.

EGLE says last year, the state saw a 5.43% increase in trash over all. The state says the largest source of waste imports continues to be Canada, which accounted for 4.4 million tons in 2024, or 14.35%.

"Before my time, I've come to understand there was an active decision to make us a destination for trash. It brings in revenue. Landfills appreciate that revenue and it can have an impact, a positive impact in that way, but I don’t think it forecast the ultimate impact this is going to have on us," Roos said.

It's a part of the reason the state is once again working to raise the tipping fee. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is now proposing taking the current fee of $0.36 to $5 over the course of a few years.

The proposal has already received pushback from trash haulers and the Michigan Waste and Recycling Association, which represents them. It says in part, "This continued narrative to increase the state’s solid waste tipping fee will raise the cost of essential services provided to Michigan citizens and businesses. An increase of this magnitude would add costs to virtually every resident in the state as well as local governments, hospitals, public safety organizations, and school districts."

Why some veterinarians ask for thousands of dollars upfront for emergency care

Veterinarian bills for your four-legged family member can be a burden — especially during those unexpected emergency visits.

“We were lucky… not everyone has $13,000 to $16,000, which is what her care ended up being," said Jennifer Drake of Dachshund Haus and Corgi Rescue.

But when accidents do happen, emergency vets are there to do everything they can to make sure each pet walks out of there with tails wagging — yet it’s no secret that emergency vet care comes with a hefty price tag.

“You have to bring in a certain amount of money to pay your staff," Theresa Sumpter said.

Sumpter is the executive director of APaws Veterinary Hospital.

“The cost of supplies, the cost of staffing, the cost of insurance, the cost of building maintenance …” she said.

Sumpter broke down some of the basics needed to keep the doors of these pet hospitals open.

“Especially in the emergency vet field — those specialists cost even more because they have to pay higher prices for schooling," Sumpter said.

But she says that in order for these clinics to remain open, they have to bring in enough money.

“We have had incidents here, and there have been incidents at other vets, where people came in and they said they had the money and they didn’t, and then they walk out or they leave their pets and things like that, and so that’s why a lot of times they do ask for money upfront," Sumpter said.