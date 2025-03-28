7 Morning Digest: Canadian tourism drops, fight over hazardous waste & more

Here at 7 News Detroit, we want to make sure you start your day off on the right foot, informed about weather, traffic, the latest news and more. That's why we have the 7 Morning Digest, where we'll get you out the door informed and ready to go.

What's the weather for today?

Metro Detroit Weather: Warmer and wetter starting Friday

Temperatures keep rising through the weekend. You should keep the umbrella handy Friday and through the weekend for showers and maybe some thunder. The highest storm chance will be late Sunday.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with rain likely and some possible thunder. Strong storms are not expected. Highs in the mid 60s. Winds: SSE 10-20 mph.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a 50% chance of showers. More will probably be later than earlier. Highs near 70°. Winds: SSW 10-20 mph.

Any traffic issues?

So far, no major traffic issues to know about. We'll be sure to update this if that changes. Check our live traffic map here.

The top stories to know about

Decline in Canadian travel to Detroit over tariff dispute a 'significant concern' to local tourism

With tension brewing between the U.S. and Canada as a new set of tariffs is set to take effect, some Canadians say they’re boycotting their trips to the U.S., vowing to use their wallets as a means to make their voices heard.

Both the Ambassador Bridge and the Detroit-Windsor Tunnel saw a noticeable decline in travelers last month, and some local businesses in Detroit also are noticing a decline in Canadian customers.

Before the Ottawa Senators took on the Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena Thursday night, Senators fan Andrew Johnston sported a “Canada is not for sale” hat.

Johnston is originally from Ottawa but now lives in Michigan. His hat was his way of making a clear statement about the current political tension between the two countries.

“It's just a little pushback saying we’re not OK with this kind of rhetoric, the 51st state stuff,” Johnston said.

Harry’s Detroit Bar and Grill is steps from Little Caesars Arena and is a hockey pregame hot spot. Manager Cesar Ramirez says a large number of their customers are Canadian.

“We have seen a decline in our Canadian customers, just based on the numbers we take down,” Ramirez said. "When we take their numbers down, we see the area code. So we see that they’re from Canada, and we’ve just been getting a lot less Canadian numbers.”

According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection data, travel across the Ambassador Bridge and Detroit-Windsor Tunnel dropped 14% from January to February 2025. February 2025 was down 12% compared to February 2024.

“It's of significant concern to us,” said Claude Molinari, President and CEO of Visit Detroit. "There’s definitely a sentiment in Canada that it’s unpatriotic frankly to travel to the United States at this time.”

Residents, city leaders continue fight over hazardous waste coming to Wayne County landfill

Residents and local leaders from Belleville and surrounding communities have been very vocal about stopping hazardous waste from being dumped at a nearby landfill.

It’s an ongoing battle that they say they’re not giving up on.

“We have within a 10 mile radius, we have like 365,000 people pretty much living in the shadow of a nuclear waste dump,” Chris Donley of Belleville said.

Donley is a part of the group Michigan Against Atomic Waste. The group was created in August of 2024 when residents from Belleville, Canton, Romulus and Van Buren Township learned low-level radioactive waste from New York was going to be dumped at Wayne Disposal Inc. in Van Buren Township.

Last fall, city leaders filed a lawsuit to stop a shipment of radioactive waste from coming to the landfill.

A judge decided to halt the shipment but that was only temporary.

“We don’t want Michigan to be a dumping ground,” State Rep. Reggie Miller said.

Miller proposed bills last year to ban other states from dumping hazardous waste in Michigan landfills; it did not pass, but she’s not giving up just yet.

We did reach out Wayne Disposal for comment on the proposed law and I was sent this statement:

“Wayne Disposal Inc. (WDI) is a highly engineered facility, designed to safely and compliantly manage complex and hazardous waste streams that are generated through a variety of industrial and other processes. The landfill meets or exceeds all regulations and is an important asset that helps protect the community and the environment.”

University of Michigan announces end to DEI plans and related office closures

The University of Michigan is ending its diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives and closing its related offices. The university has long been seen as a leader in DEI programming.

In a letter signed by university President Santa Ono and other top school officials, the end to the school’s DEI programming was spurred by campus community input and intensifying federal actions against DEI programs.

Some students say they're disheartened about the shuddering of the program and it's even affecting their decision if they want to remain at the school.

“Big reason that I came here as a queer person is that I knew that it had a really progressive history and I feel like this is just a really big step back and it makes me question even coming to the University of Michigan," University of Michigan student Gloria Whitebell said.

Other students say the funding the school used for DEI can now be used on other critical initiatives.

“I am in favor of the cuts. I don’t think they uphold a good idea of favoring people off group identity than on individual identity," University of Michigan student Kyle Brown said. “I’m just looking at the result and I think the result is good. The means can be debated otherwise, but I think the result of no more DEI on campus is good.”