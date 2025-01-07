7 Morning Digest: Cold weather stays, Lions success leads to economic boom & more

Here at 7 News Detroit, we want to make sure you start your day off on the right foot, informed about weather, traffic, the latest news and more. That's why we have the 7 Morning Digest, where we'll get you out the door informed and ready to go.

What's the weather for today?

Metro Detroit Weather: The cold continues with A.M. snow showers

Temps stay cold throughout metro Detroit with highs in the upper 20s but winds between 10-15 mph. Clouds decrease tonight with lows in the teens, and flurries hang around.

Wednesday: Clouds increase with some snow possible toward evening. Highs will be in the low to mid 20s. Winds: NW 5-15 mph.

Thursday: Brighter skies with a cold start. Highs will reach the mid to low 20s.

Any traffic issues?

There's one major freeway closure to know about – eastbound I-696 is closed at I-275 due to a crash. Other major crashes have been cleared this morning. Be sure to check our live traffic map before heading out.

The top stories to know about

Lions home playoff games to bring in $20M - $40M for the city, here's where those dollars will go

The Detroit Lions' success, is all of Detroit's success.

"The Lions win last night was so enormous," said Claude Molinari, Visit Detroit's President & CEO.

As the number one seed in the NFC Playoffs, the Detroit Lions have now secured at least one, maybe two home playoff games.

According to Molinari, that means millions for the city.

"A Lions normal home game is worth about $10 million to the region, a playoff game on primetime would be worth $20 million, and the idea that we could host two playoff games would be enormous for our region," said Molinari.

He said that the 2024 Lions home playoff games brought in $40 million for the city, they now hope to see the same this January.

As far as where all those dollars go? Hotels, restaurants, Lyft drivers, local stagehands, and merchandise shops.

According to Molinari, all of this excitement has already led to future Detroit event bookings from companies across the world.

'The show floor is packed.' Detroit Auto Show co-executive director shares what's new this year

The Detroit Auto Show is back — that's the message from its new co-executive director, who tells me he plans to make this year’s event more hands-on than ever.

"The show's been around for more than a century in some capacity," said Sam Klemet, the new co-executive director of the Detroit Auto Show.

Over the decades, the show itself has evolved. Rod Alberts began running it in 1990 when it became the North American International Auto Show, and now, after 34 years, a new co-executive director is stepping up.

"I hope there is an energy felt when you walk into the building; Detroit right now is on fire, we are one of the hottest cities, I would say in the world, and we want to build on that momentum," said Klemet.

As the floor of the 2025 Detroit Auto Show is being built around us, Klemet tells me the show is back to its winter roots with the original name “Detroit Auto Show." But that's not all.

"We’ll have more than 40 different brands represented, you can actually get into these vehicles and ride them — and that is something you can't learn and look at all the specs online, it doesn’t replicate that experience of actually being in the vehicle," he said.

Chesterfield Township neighbors start petition to stop proposed auto auction site

Neighbors push back against auction yard proposal in Chesterfield Township

A group of neighbors in Chesterfield Township started circulating a petition against a proposed auto auction site to try to get the attention of elected officials.

Bates Road Development Company, LLC. applied for a zone change to the land at 25 Mile and Bates. Their request is for special use zoning for a portion of the 153 acres to be developed and used as an online auto action center, according to documents filed with the township.

Concerned Citizens of Chesterfield Township started researching when the application for approval first came up a year ago.

Organizer Walter Heinz says their research prompted concerns about environmental impact, property value, noise pollution, air quality, and traffic and safety.

"Came in with a presentation, and it just sounded too good to be true, what they were proposing,” said Heinz.

He and his wife are also concerned about preserving wildlife habitat. Many animals live in the woods on their property.

"Over the years, we've worked hard, Jackie and I, to keep the property up," said Heinz.

It's why he put one of the "Stop IAA Auto Auction" yard signs on his lawn and signed the petition against it.

His granddaughter Meg Schoeninger says they are hoping the message is heard and spread.

“This is 150 acres of land, the last little bit of Chesterfield that's kind of farmland that’s left,” said Heinz.

7 News Detroit reached out to the landowner and IAA Auto Auction Yard for a response and have not heard back.

Supervisor Bradley Kersten says the project will go through the approval process like every other request.

It is not currently on the agenda for the next planning meeting. However, several community members say they plan to attend just in case there is an opportunity to voice concerns.

