7 Morning Digest: Controversial coach firing, Howell Nature Center reopens & more

What's the weather for today?

Metro Detroit Weather: A rainy start to a warm day

7 First Alert Meteorologist Mike Taylor said rain returns this morning with more rain on the way later this week. Once the rain clears this afternoon, we'll see the temps climb near the 60s thanks to breezy southeasterly winds. Our next round of rain will arrive Wednesday afternoon and could mix with snow Wednesday night and Thursday morning. The rest of the week will be much cooler with more 40s than 50s for highs.

Rain showers are possible Friday for Light Up the Season but a washout is not expected.

Any traffic issues?

So far, we're not seeing any major issues on the roads across metro Detroit. Be sure to take it slow if the roads are wet and you encounter some rain. Also, check our traffic map before you head out for any issues.

The top stories you need to know about

Livonia community questions firing of Franklin High School wrestling coach at school board meeting

Parents and community members of Livonia Franklin High School called for answers at last night's school board meeting on why the district suddenly fired Patriots wrestling coach David Chiola.

The Livonia School district notified Franklin's Wrestling Community of the termination in a letter on November 1. In it, there's no solid reason for the firing, with the school only saying the now former coach's values don't align with the district's vision.

The now-former coach telling the school board why he thinks he was fired.

"A letter went home to the parents questioning my character," said David Chiola. "The oversight I made was I answered a phone call from the Athletic Director while subbing at Stevenson. Some students thought whatever I said must have been too mean spirited and went to the Assistant Principal who went to central office."

The student at the center of the call is transgender. The school and Chiola both confirmed the student's locker room accommodations were not the topic discussed in that phone call. The district also said in a statement that the conversation had nothing to do with Chiola's termination.

You can read our entire story here and watch it in the video above.

'A sense of hope': Howell Nature Center rehab clinic to reopen after support pours in

Last week, we brought you the story of the financial struggles that plagued the Howell Nature Center after they say donations drastically decreased.

However, after our story aired, the nonprofit said they have raised $90,000 of their $100,000 goal by the end of the year.

The nature center said it was a perfect storm of rising costs, decreasing donations and fewer schools and groups taking field trips that led to the struggle.

They closed their Wildlife Rehabilitation Clinic that takes in 2,000 injured animals a year in October due to the strain. By Friday, the nonprofit saw a significant increase in donations.

“Friday alone brought in $48,000... I still get chills just saying that right now," Howell Nature Center CEO Tina Bruce said. “And it took 824 people to get us there.”

As a thank you, the nature center is opening to the public Saturday with no admission fees. They are now looking at rehiring staff and getting critical operations back up and running. The Wildlife Rehabilitation Clinic will reopen by the end of this week.

Living organ donors to receive $10,000 tax credit under new law

Finally, a new Michigan law is providing a tax credit of up to $10,000 to living organ donors. The law takes effect Jan. 1, 2025.

David Galbenski, a liver transplant recipient, shared his story of survival with 7 News Detroit.

"In 2013, I was diagnosed with a rare autoimmune disease called primary sclerosing cholangitis, which has no known treatment until you enter end-stage liver disease," he explained.

Galbenski said when he entered end-stage liver disease, he became eligible for a transplant and a miracle happened in 2019 with the help of a living organ donor.

"I was the grateful recipient of a living donor, living transplant when my brother-in-law Mark Dybis gave me a portion of his liver to save my life," he said.

A bill sponsored by state Rep. Felicia Brabec recently became law, allowing living organ donors to receive up to a $10,000 tax credit for donating an organ. The money aims to reimburse donors for out-of-pocket expenses.

"Lost wages, travel and lodging expenses and child care expenses," Galbenski explained.

He said he received his transplant at Detroit's Henry Ford Hospital. Galbenski and other advocates for the new law say the hope is to double or triple the number of living organ donors in Michigan.



