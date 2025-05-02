7 Morning Digest: Controversy over historic cemetery, rainy weekend & more

(WXYZ) — Here at 7 News Detroit, we want to make sure you start your day off on the right foot, informed about weather, traffic, the latest news and more. That's why we have the 7 Morning Digest, where we'll get you out the door informed and ready to go.

What's the weather for today?

Metro Detroit Weather: Showers remain Friday

There could be a few showers on Friday. It looks now that there will be a chance of rain each day through Tuesday with Sunday the most widespread.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with a slight shower chance. Highs in the low to mid 60s. Winds: W 10-15 mph.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with some morning showers possible. Highs around 60°. Winds: NE 10 mph.

Any traffic issues?

So far, no major traffic issues this morning.



The top stories to know about

Historic Oakwood Cemetery in Wyandotte faces disruption for new parking spots

The city of Wyandotte is planning to dig up a strip of land outside the Oakwood Cemetery to create 13 new parking spots, but some residents worry the project could disturb unmarked graves.

The parking spots would replace a small strip of grass between the cemetery and Ford Avenue, at the request of the Wayne Metropolitan Community Action Agency.

Mary Johna Wein, president of the Oakwood Cemetery, believes the area in question may contain human remains. Wein told me Oakwood is one of the most historic landmarks in Wyandotte, serving as the final resting place for thousands of more bodies than are marked with headstones.

"I have no idea how many bodies are in this parcel. Overall in the cemetery, there's approximately 3,000 people, and a funeral home just told me there may be closer to 5,000 people," Wein said.

City Councilmember Rose Shuryan expressed concern about how potential remains would be handled.

"My concern is if they start digging and they find something that they do it the proper way and just make sure that we respect the people that came before us," Shuryan said.

Chris Calvin, another City Councilmember who voted to approve the project, acknowledged the need to balance progress with respect.

"We need to have that moving ahead... but let's respect the people that are there," Calvin said.

In a statement, the mayor told us in part, "The City is deeply committed to preserving the sanctity of Oakwood Cemetery. Before any construction begins, a thorough subsurface survey will be conducted to identify any marked or unmarked graves or underground anomalies."

Brunson scores 40, Knicks top Pistons in Game 6, advance to 2nd-round series with Celtics

Detroit Pistons lose Game 6 against New York Knicks at Little Caesars Arena

The Detroit Pistons season is over. Jalen Brunson hit a game-winning 3-pointer with 4.3 seconds left on Thursday night as the Knicks beat the Pistons 116-113 to eliminate Detroit from the playoffs.

Detroit didn't get a shot off to potentially tie the game and send it to overtime because Malik Beasley fumbled a pass with four-tenths of a second left.

“This is tough,” said Beasley, who had 16 points in the second quarter and finished with 20. “I had a chance to make a three and tie the game. I’m mad about that.”

The sixth-seeded Pistons had an unprecedented turnaround during the regular season and ended the NBA’s longest playoff losing streak in their first postseason appearance since 2019, but broke another league mark with a 10th straight setback at home dating to 2008.

Collections for defaulted student loans will restart May 5; what you need to know

On May 5, the U.S. Department of Education will restart collections for defaulted student loans. It marks the end of a pandemic-era pause and could lead to serious financial consequences for millions of borrowers.

When collections resume, it's expected to impact more than 5 million borrowers across the country and experts say if your student loans are in default or at-risk, it's crucial to have a plan.

For more than 5 million borrowers in default, this means they could face wage garnishments or withheld tax refunds.

Sabrina Calazans, the executive director of the Student Debt Crisis Center, says there's also another 4 million people considered to be in late-stage delinquency.

"That's the phase before you fall into default. So in the next two months, we could see 10 million people in default, which is 25% of the entire student loan portfolio," Calazans said.

Persis Yu is the deputy executive director of the Student Borrower Protection Center.

She says borrowers with worries should go to StudentAid.gov to find out if their loans are in default.

"I know a lot of people are scared right now because maybe they've been in a forbearance, maybe they applied for save, so they haven't been making payments and they want to know, does this even apply to me? So it's important to know what your status is," Yu said.

If you are in default, you're encouraged to go through loan rehab or begin setting up an income-driven repayment plan prior to May 5.

