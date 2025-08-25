7 Morning Digest: Cooler temps, tackling bus driver shortages & more

Here at 7 News Detroit, we want to make sure you start your day off on the right foot, informed about weather, traffic, the latest news and more. That's why we have the 7 Morning Digest, where we'll get you out the door informed and ready to go.

What's the weather for today?

Metro Detroit Weather: Cool temps and a few showers Monday

This week will be fairly quiet with below average temperatures. Today will start in the low to mid 50s, before temperatures climb to near 70° by the afternoon. Clouds will increase throughout the day with a few showers in the afternoon. Temperatures drop farther into the upper 40s and low 50s by Tuesday morning, before climbing to near 70° again by the afternoon. Skies will be partly sunny Tuesday. The weather remains quiet Wednesday with mostly sunny skies and morning temperatures in the upper 40s and low 50s, with afternoon highs in the low to mid 70s.

A cold front will bring rain across the region Thursday. Thankfully highs pressure moves in Friday and stays through Sunday, brining dry weather for most of Labor Day weekend.

Monday: Increasing clouds with afternoon showers. Highs near 70°. Winds: WNW 5-15 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear with lows in the upper 40s, near 50°. Winds: NW 5-10 mph.

Tuesday: Partly sunny with a few afternoon showers. Highs near 70°. Winds: NW 5-10 mph.

Metro Detroit schools tackling bus driver shortage; here are the incentives offered

School buses play an integral role in the school process, providing an easy and safe way for many students to get to class. But in recent years, districts have struggled to find drivers. Districts are now getting creative in an effort to recruit.

Now, districts are offering bonuses, training and higher starting wages to keep routes running and ensure students can get to school safely.

Drivers like Patrick Norton and Linda McEachin said the connections with students make the early mornings worth it.

“I really love being a school bus driver," Patrick said. "I like managing students. I like interactions with students. I like the interaction with staff of the schools."

"Treat them like they're my own like as if they were my own," Linda said.

Carey Russell, transportation director for Novi Community Schools, laid out some of those incentives.

“Benefits are offered, and even if you're working as a bus driver, that is part of the benefit package, you know, you can choose to either have a single insurance, or you can have a family insurance, and that makes a huge difference," Carey said.

We spoke to a few other districts offering other incentives, like Brighton, offering thousands of dollars in signing bonuses. And Wayne-Westland, which is offering complete training at no cost for applicants willing to train.

"Currently we we hire and we train all of our drivers in-house," Chad said.

"You know, the benefit package, the holidays off with my own kids, the summers off with my own kids, it was just the all-around perfect," Linda said.

With bonuses, flexible hours, and paid training, current drivers say it's about more than just transportation.

Suspect in deadly Henry Ford Hospital shooting set to be arraigned as soon as today

A man is set to be arraigned as soon as today after allegedly killing his ex-wife at Henry Ford Hospital last week.

Detroit police confirmed Saturday morning that the suspect in the fatal shooting is now in custody. If he is arraigned today, we plan on live-streaming that arraignment.

According to police, Mario Green was taken into custody before 3 a.m. in the 5200 block of Lemay Street.

"Our officers worked tirelessly to get this monster off the street," said Detroit Police Chief Todd Bettison in a statement. "We have the best police department across the country and I would like to thank our law enforcement partners who assisted us in apprehending Mario Green, along with the community who gave us numerous tips about the suspect. No person deserves what happened to Ms. Latricia Green and my heart and prayers go out to her family."

Police say Mario Green walked into the Detroit hospital on Friday morning and shot and killed his ex-wife, Latricia Green (Brown), in the basement of the facility. Police sources tell 7 News Detroit that witnesses said Mario Green showed up at his ex-wife's work, claiming he was dropping off some of her belongings. She reportedly told him to leave, and that's when they began to argue before he allegedly pulled out a gun and shot her.

The hospital was placed on lockdown for a short time on Friday.

Police searched all day Friday for 53-year-old Mario Green, who they say had left the hospital in a 2011 white Dodge Charger with license plate DXC7067 after shooting the victim. The vehicle was located at Trojan and Lahser in Detroit on Friday afternoon.

David Kinslow, a neighbor who lives nearby where the car was found, said he works overnight and woke up to a lot of commotion.

Judge pauses preliminary hearing in Ashley Elkins' murder case

Judge pauses hearing for suspect in Ashley Elkins' murder

A Roseville district court judge decided to pause the preliminary hearing in the Ashley Elkins murder case on Friday. Her family anticipated hearing a decision on whether her ex-boyfriend, Deandre Booker, would be sent to trial.

Booker is accused of killing the Warren mother of two in early January and disposing of her body, which has never been found.

Judge Joseph Boedeker decided to pause the preliminary hearing in order to review court transcripts and the evidence. After going into the judge's chambers to discuss the decision, all parties agreed.

Elkins' uncle, attorney Maurice Morton told 7 News Detroit, "Now, I admit this is highly unusual. You know, the judge could have made a decision today right there from the bench. But he felt it was important to see the transcript, to review all the evidence that came in."

Morton said sitting through four days of disturbing testimony has been challenging. He said that's why Elkins' mother Monica, who testified the first day, wasn't there on day four.

"I think it was the third or second day when they went through that blood evidence in detail. That was very difficult for the family because then you start to visualize what occurred in that apartment," he explained.

Now the court said it could be another two to three months while the court reporter types up the transcripts and then for the attorneys to write their arguments.