7 Morning Digest: Cost of fireworks on the rise, muggy weather & more

Metro Detroit Weather: A summer feel this week!

Summer starts Friday evening, but it will feel more like it all week. Highs in the 80s for most of it and we could hit 90° Next weekend. Severe storms are possible late Wed. and Wed. evening.

Monday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, warm. Highs in the low to mid 80s. Winds: ENE 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lows in the low to mid 60s. Winds: Light

Tuesday: Partly to mostly sunny with an evening storm possible. Highs in the mid 80s. Winds: SSW 5-10 mph.

'It's legendary.' Mom of young boy who ran with Kendrick Lamar along Detroit Riverwalk shares story

Imagine this, you're enjoying Detroit's beautiful riverfront and the beautiful summer weather, when out of nowhere, a kind man starts interacting and jogging with your son.

Well, as we later learned, that man was none other than rap superstar Kendrick Lamar, one day after his concert with Sza at Ford Field.

Lanaeziah Brinson said she was at the Riverfront on Wednesday when she noticed her 3-year-old son, Ryian, making a new friend. The two were joking around and racing, so she got her phone out to film the sweet interaction, not realizing who that man was.

Ryian told me he loves a lot of things, including Kendrick Lamar, but he really loves dancing and running.

“Me and my friend, we didn’t know it was him. I was so focused on him cause he was running so fast and I'm like, 'be careful, come back!'" Lanaeziah said.

For over 10 minutes, Kendrick Lamar was paying and running with little Ryian

“I finally realized it was him when we got in the car and I turned the song on and let him look at the video and he’s like, 'mom, that’s that man!'" Lanaeziah said.

Breaking down the tariff impact on imported fireworks weeks before the Fourth of July

From neighborhood parties to huge city shows, fireworks are a staple of Independence Day. But with 90 percent of our nation's fireworks being imported from overseas, recent tariffs could impact the way distributors and customers purchase the holiday favorite this year.

Patrick Mifsud is the owner of Exotic Fireworks in Dearborn Heights. He tells us that the Fourth of July is their busiest time of year.

"We're a luxury item, so if they don't have the money, then obviously they're gonna spend less money here," Patrick said. "Our big buildup is really coming right now, but I still do notice something going on that it's, you know, not as many people coming in as I would like to be coming in right now."

But with the recent tariffs on large importers like China, Patrick says he is starting to feel the heat.

"When we try to put in our orders right now for things that we don't have, there's always little things that you're trying to fill the gaps, and we're feeling that right now," Patrick said. "So when we put the order they're costing them more than they used to."

According to the American Pyrotechnics Association, China is our largest importer, bringing in 95 percent of the fireworks we have in the U.S.

"Right now for anything for me to buy at this point, it costs me 35 percent more to bring it in," Patrick mentioned.

Thousands gather across metro Detroit for 'No Kings' protest on Saturday

VIDEO: Thousands gather in Ann Arbor for No Kings protest

Thousands of people gathered at across metro Detroit for No Kings protests on Saturday, with some of the largest in Detroit and in Ann Arbor.

At Clark Park, a handful of protestors spoke on a stage at the park; you can watch the speeches in full, including a speech from Rep. Rashida Tlaib, in the video player below.

"All of these fascist, unconstitutional, unlawful decisions only can be fought when we resist in the streets," Rep. Rashida Tlaib said. "We did not get the civil rights act because someone in congress woke up that day and said 'geez, that's a really good idea.' It's when people protest, they march, they Boycotted. Many of them, some of them lost their lives because my Black neighbors deserve human dignity."

Protests also happened in Dearborn, Livonia, Farmington Hills, Ferndale, Novi, Roseville, Ann Arbor, Belleville, Troy, Waterford, Wyandotte, Romeo, Saline, Brighton and Milan