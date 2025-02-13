7 Morning Digest: Dad of kids who died speaks out, tracking another winter storm & more

Here at 7 News Detroit, we want to make sure you start your day off on the right foot, informed about weather, traffic, the latest news and more. That's why we have the 7 Morning Digest, where we'll get you out the door informed and ready to go.

What's the weather for today?

Metro Detroit Weather: Snow has stopped as morning commute begins

Snow has stopped falling in metro Detroit after it started yesterday and continued overnight.

There are several cities that have reported snow totals. White Lake has 4.5", Ypsilanti has 3", Detroit has 4", Canton with 3" and Lapeer with 3.5". There were lower amounts to the south and east.

Winds are calm this morning but they'll pick up this afternoon and evening, and snow squalls will be possible.

Temps will bounce up to 28 degrees but winds will be between 15-25 mph in some areas.

Once we put the snow bands behind us this afternoon, it shifts the focus of the cold that moves in.

Overnight lows will be in the single digits but feels-like temperatures will be even colder. It will be brighter.

We're tracking another snowstorm on Saturday and snow on Sunday, and then after that, arctic air arrives next week.

Any traffic issues?

7am live look at roads after snow storm hits Metro Detroit

We're seeing crashes on multiple roads throughout metro Detroit with the roads still slick and snowy in some spots. Check out our live traffic map here, and see the latest live-drive video above.

The top stories to know about

‘You didn’t say nothing.’ Father of kids who died in Detroit casino parking garage shares story

After two children died of apparent hypothermia in a vehicle in a Detroit casino parking lot this week, their father is now sharing his story with 7 News Detroit.

Darnell Currie Sr. wiped away tears while talking with me about his children, Darnell Jr. and Amelia.

He recalls the distressing phone call he says he took from their mother, Tateona Williams, on Monday.

"I went to the gym. As soon as I got on a treadmill, she called saying 'can I make it to the hospital right now. They gone,'" said Darnell. "I was hoping it was a sick joke, but it wasn't."

According to Detroit police, 9-year-old Darnell Jr. And 2-year-old Amelia died while sleeping in a vehicle at the Hollywood Casino at Greektown parking garage.

Investigators say the cause appears to be hypothermia, a tragedy stemming from homelessness.

"I tried. I asked for help. Even people out of state," said Tateona Williams, the childrens' mother.

Bloomfield Township police warn about rash of road rage, including caught on video incident

A rash of road rage cases in Bloomfield Township are leading to a strong warning from police.

I’ve obtained new video of an extreme case leading to a felony charge, all unfolding in the daytime hours, putting the safety of many others at risk. It played out between the driver of a pickup and a BMW driver heading southbound on Telegraph near Maple Road.

After one cut off the other and some honking, the pickup rammed the car, all while a passenger was hanging out of the window of the truck, taunting him.

This continues for miles, with the pickup driver weaving in and out of traffic, swiping the car near 12 Mile Road, and the two then ramming one another.

Finally, the pickup throws it in reverse and rams the other driver again - part of a heated exchange that thankfully did not end with anyone getting hurt.

Heather Glowacz with Bloomfield Township Police says the concerning part is “How long it went on. The truck hit them multiple times. From the rear, pushed them then reversed them and hit them from the front of the car. All in the middle of the street while other traffic is going around them.”

'The way community is supposed to go': Neighbors help neighbors during winter storm

As the snow came down Wednesday, residents in Macomb County made sure to take care of their neighbors who aren't able to treat their own driveways and sidewalks.

Maurice Edwards founded Roseville Cares in 2023. The Navy veteran helps the elderly and those with disabilities like his neighbor Joann Drake.

“You don’t find too many people like that," Drake said. “I couldn’t do it myself because I broke my leg, two femurs and I'm afraid."

Over in Sterling Heights it's a similar story, as resident Larry Vissotsk spent his afternoon treating his neighbors' properties.

“Couple neighbors help everybody out here and there’s some people that can’t quite get out like they want to, so we make sure everybody’s shoveled out," he said. “We enjoy it! Get a little exercise as well."

All across Macomb County, no matter how bad the snow get, these residents are ready to help one another out, until the next big storm.