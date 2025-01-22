7 Morning Digest: Dangerous cold continues, ride-along with dog rescue & more

Here at 7 News Detroit, we want to make sure you start your day off on the right foot, informed about weather, traffic, the latest news and more. That's why we have the 7 Morning Digest, where we'll get you out the door informed and ready to go.

What's the weather for today?

Metro Detroit Weather: Dangerously cold this morning

A Cold Weather Advisory is in effect until 12 p.m. today. Wind chills will be -15° to -25° this morning. Frostbite can happen in less than 30 minutes during this time.

Today: Very cold this morning with winds chills as low as -25°. Increasing clouds in the afternoon with highs in the mid teens. Wind chills also improve to 0° to -10°. Winds: SSW 10-20 mph.

Tonight: Cloudy skies with snow showers moving through. Beware of slick roads in some areas. Low temps near 12°. Winds: SSW 10-20 mph.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with snow showers continuing into the afternoon. Highs will reach the mid to upper 20s. Temps will then begin to fall again. Winds: WSW 10-15 mph.

Any traffic issues?

So far, no major traffic issues to know about this morning. We'll update this article with any new information. You can check a live traffic map here.

The top stories to know about

We rode along with a Detroit-based nonprofit rescuing dogs in the extreme cold. Here's what we saw

In Detroit with the wind chill, it is about -10 degrees, and the sad truth is that some of the dogs that are left outside in these temperatures are passing away.

So we spent the entire day with a Detroit-based nonprofit that is driving around the city, working to rescue them.

Within minutes of meeting Chantal Rewnicki, also known as a KAREN (K9 Animal Rescue Emergency Network System), we were already working to save three small dogs chained up in the arctic air.

Chantal said what she saw on that run is not legal in the city.

"No, no nothing like this is and technically the chain is supposed to be three times the length of the dog," she said.

"How often do you see a dog like that, that passes away because they are never brought inside?" we asked.

"Oh it happens, we’ve had dogs die in their dog houses with stuffed straw and coats on," she said.

"If he becomes part of our regular program, we come around once a month, we feed them a meal, we stuff their houses, we give them whatever they need," she said.

Three lives saved is just the start of the day.

Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson announces gubernatorial run

Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson announced she will be running for governor in 2026. Benson, a Democrat, is the latest person to throw their name in the gubernatorial race.

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan announced his candidacy in December but he is running as an Independent.

“I am running for Governor because our state needs a bold leader who will save Michiganders time and money, deliver real results that improve everyone’s lives, and protect our residents. That’s what I’ve done my entire career,” Benson said in a statement announcing her candidacy. “This campaign is about ensuring government is on your side so Michigan is the best place in the country to be a kid, raise a kid, and be healthy, safe, and successful. A place where government is efficient and easy to deal with, where businesses and communities thrive, and where every resident has access to quality child care, health care, education, and housing. As governor, I will bring people together to solve our biggest problems and make sure everyone has a fair shot.”

She was first elected secretary of state in 2018 that saw Michigan elect three women to the top state positions – along with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Attorney General Dana Nessel.

Marvin's Marvelous Mechanical Museum hits snag with zoning, gets approval to continue move

It was a marvelous speed bump in the move of Marvin’s Marvelous Mechanical Museum from Farmington Hills to West Bloomfield Township. The wacky wonderland ran into zoning issues after already signing the lease to their new location.

However, the West Bloomfield Township Zoning Board of Appeals unanimously approved two variances required for the business to still open as scheduled.

The owner of Marvin’s, Jeremy Yagoda, was prepared to fight for the two variances to be able to open on Orchard Lake Road at the Orchard Mall.

The old location, just a mile down the road at a strip mall in Farmington Hills, closed two weeks ago after city council there made the decision to tear it down and make room for a new Meijer.

“We found an amazing place in West Bloomfield and we're gonna start the move and hopefully build it bigger and better," Yagoda said.

Yagoda leased the new location not knowing it would be classified as an entertainment venue in the township, which came with some rules.

First, it needed to be 100 feet away from a residential plot line, and it sits 80 feet away. It also required a main entrance through the main mall doors, which would require a ramp from the inside due to a hill. The ramp would be an expenditure Yagoda and his team were not planning for.

"We’re gonna be building some private party rooms and it’s a big, blank space, so we have to do the flooring, bunch of the walls need to be fixed, it’s a process," Yagoda said about the new space.

This was what Yagoda and his attorney were ready to contest on Tuesday, however, he was met with nothing but support from the board.

