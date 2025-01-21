7 Morning Digest: Dangerous cold & school closings, inauguration & more stories

Here at 7 News Detroit, we want to make sure you start your day off on the right foot, informed about weather, traffic, the latest news and more. That's why we have the 7 Morning Digest, where we'll get you out the door informed and ready to go.

What's the weather for today?

Metro Detroit Weather: Dangerous wind chills continue through Wednesday morning

A Cold Weather Advisory is in effect until 12 p.m. Wednesday. Wind chills will be -10° to -20° this morning and -15° to -25° Wednesday morning.

Because of the weather, there are nearly 600 schools closed across metro Detroit, and schools are expected to close again Wednesday due to the dangerous temperatures. Check the full list of closings here.

Today: Light snow showers early, then partly sunny. Highs near 7°. Wind chills: -5° to -15°. Winds: W 10-20 mph.

Tonight: Coldest night of the week and season. Clearing skies with lows near -7°. Wind chills: -15° to -25°. Winds: SW 10-15 mph.

Wednesday: Increasing clouds with highs in the mid-teens. Wind chills: -15° to -25° in the morning, which get a little better by the afternoon. Winds: SSW 15-25 mph.

Any traffic issues?

So far, no major traffic issues to know about this morning. Be sure to check our live traffic map here before heading out the door.

The top stories to know about

Voters in metro Detroit share hopes for new presidential administration

As history was made at Monday’s presidential inauguration, metro Detroiters on all sides watched closely and have many thoughts of their own to share. Our Simon Shaykhet traveled from Southfield to Sterling Heights to ask how people are viewing the Trump administration.

“I think it’s great. I think it's giving the country hope,” said Janet Skorupski, a Republican voter.

Inside Dodge Park Coney Island in Sterling Heights, customers have been focused on the inauguration while taking time to savor their breakfast or lunch.

Skorupski, who voted for Trump, says she was thrilled to see him win after a hard-fought campaign.

“I like a lot of his policies as far as the border goes," Skorupski said. "Economy... it's a very important thing that we get our economy back and get prices down, so that the middle class can live again.”

In Southfield, Democrat voter Leketha Stallings shared her thoughts on the incoming administration. During the election, Stallings voted for former Vice President Kamala Harris.

“Really want to see what's going to be happening with the economy and of course, with the taxes. Did not vote for him. I don’t see me as a woman of color being represented well in his cabinet. So, I’m hoping that he will keep some of the promises that he said he was going to do for the people,” Stallings said.

Other voters I talked to, ranging from independent to simply not wanting to identity their party, also shared strong feelings about the future of our country and what matters most. While they say we may not always agree politically, we must support our country and who the people have elected.

“Things can be corrected whether they be political, medical, whatever,” one voter said.

'Car in my house': Berkley police chase ends with suspect's vehicle going into woman's home

A Berkley woman was in her home Sunday afternoon when she heard a loud crash. That crash turned out to be a Berkley police chase that ended with a suspect's vehicle hitting her home just feet from where she was laying.

No injuries were reported and the entire ordeal was caught on police dash camera.

Anita Kowal has lived in Berkley her entire life and on the corner of Hamilton and Eaton Road for over 25 years. On Sunday around 1:40 p.m., she was laying on her couch when she felt a crash.

The Berkley Department of Public Safety says officers attempted to stop a white Dodge Journey near Edwards Avenue and Greenfield Road for operating without insurance and an outstanding warrant on the suspected driver. The driver refused to stop, fleeing from officers.

The pursuit moved south into Oak Park, then east on Lincoln Street toward Coolidge Highway and eventually through Huntington Woods before returning to Berkley.

Detective Lt. Andrew Hadfield says in his over 20-year career, he’s only seen two drivers go into a house, and this was one of them.

“You know, I’m sure it was a big surprise to her to hear that a car hit a house and not knowing what’s going on. I’m glad that she's OK, that everyone's OK and we'll work on getting that property restored," he said. "The biggest thing is we’re just glad everyone’s safe and hope that at least one other person takes another thought before running and just stops. We’ll have our conversations and we’ll go about our way.”

Now the restoration process begins for Kowal, who lives alone and is left with significant damage in her living room and basement. And with this week's frigid temperatures, she’s worried about her heating bill for the foreseeable future.

Report: Chicago Bears 'finalizing' deal with Ben Johnson for Head Coach

AP

Detroit is reportedly looking for a new Offensive Coordinator as Adam Schefter says Ben Johnson is "finalizing" a deal with the Chicago Bears to become the team's new head coach.

Schefter, ESPN's NFL Insider, broke the news on X, the social media app formerly known as Twitter.

He is also reporting "New Orleans and the Jets both are interested in Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn."

Johnson has been with the Lions since 2019. He was promoted to Offensive Coordinator in February 2022.