7 Morning Digest: Dangerous wind chills and snow squalls, helping the homeless with the dangerous cold & more

METRO DETROIT (WXYZ) — Here at 7 News Detroit, we want to make sure you start your day off on the right foot, informed about weather, traffic, the latest news and more. That's why we have the 7 Morning Digest, where we'll get you out the door informed and ready to go.

What's the weather for today?

Metro Detroit Weather: Temps drop to dangerous levels and keep falling tomorrow

A Cold Weather Advisory is in effect until noon Wednesday. Wind chills will be -15° to -25° from time to time. Snow squalls could also impact the roads.

Any traffic issues?

There's no major closures slowing down traffic right now. Be sure to check our live traffic map before heading out.

The top stories to know about

Macomb County based non-profit that helps the homeless ramping up services ahead of dangerously cold weather & warming centers open in Detroit

1400 shelter and warming beds available across Detroit to help with dangerously cold temperatures

The staff at Motor City Mitten Mission help people living out on the streets every single day.

This week they are ramping up services to help protect the unhoused from the dangerously cold weather.

“It’s a very different situation when you’re dealing with temperatures that this bad,” said Gail Marlow, executive director of Motor City Mitten Mission.

Marlow’s team takes items from the outreach pantry and distributes them to the homeless throughout metro Detroit.

“We have two teams out during the day time and into the evening,” she said.

Marlow says this week she’s bringing in extra people to help distribute items like blankets, coats, gloves and more as temperatures are expected to hit the single digits starting Monday.

The city of Detroit also announced Sunday that 1400 shelter and warming beds are available across the city through Wednesday to help people get out of the cold.

Metro Detroiters lay out expectations for second Trump presidency

With every Presidential Inaugration comes a lot of anticipation, so we wanted to find out what Metro Detroiters are expecting with the next administration as Donald Trump is set to start his second term in the White House.

Big changes for our country are inevitable any time we see a transfer of power, and for some people, it's seen as a fresh start.

"Change. Lots of change," said Beverly.

Others are happy with the way things have been going. Some people I spoke to are turning their eyes towards issues like the economy.

I'm very happy with the way the stock market has gone," Jay said. "I'm a bug on the stock market."

"More money in our pockets, Less government screw ups? The border closed? Totally," Beverly said.

While others are hoping to maintain the same level of access to knowledge, like Zach Hose with the Plymouth District Library.

"(We are looking forward to) continuing to have policy that supports libraries and supports that we're a space for everyone," Zach said. "It doesn't matter what anyone here beliefs are or the people that come in the door. We want to have services and resources and materials that everyone can see their own values and beliefs in."

Metro Detroit woman set to conquer fitness goals in 2025

Making fitness goals in the new year has always been one of the most common resolutions but also one of the hardest to stick to. However, a Franklin Athletic Club member, Shari Stein has a game plan.

"I think being diligent. Doing it with a friend. Having a great fitness instructor," said Stein.

Stein started her fitness journey last year and is geared up to keep the momentum.

"What are some of your goals for 2025 when it comes to your fitness journey?" I asked

"To stay with it, to get here 3 or 4 times a week," said Stein.

"Surely you must have heard that whenever a new year starts, everyone makes fitness goals, but they never stick to it. Is that something that worries you?" I followed up with.

"First of all, it's a slow progression; I've lost weight, and I want to keep doing it," Stein said.

"And why is that?" I asked.

"My youngest daughter is getting married, so that's important to me so I want to feel good, I want to have the energy," Stein said.

Stein's biggest motivation at Franklin Athletic Club continues to be training with Lisa Soverinsky, who has been coaching clients for 22 years.

"How often do you hear people making fitness goals for the new year but they never stick with it?" I asked.

"People say they want to start, but I'll start tomorrow. Just like the new year, the new year is just another tomorrow, but in their mind it's an unrealistic picture of what they're gonna do and what they're gonna achieve," Soverinsky said.