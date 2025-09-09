7 Morning Digest: Demolition of elementary school, mysterious car notes & more

Here at 7 News Detroit, we want to make sure you start your day off on the right foot, informed about weather, traffic, the latest news and more. That's why we have the 7 Morning Digest, where we'll get you out the door informed and ready to go.

What's the weather for today?

Metro Detroit Weather: Warming towards the 80s this week

Tuesday: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 70s. Winds: S 5-10 mph.

Wednesday: Partly sunny with highs in the mid to upper 70s, widespread, and up to 80° in Detroit.



Demolition prep begins at historic Roosevelt Elementary in Keego Harbor despite resident opposition

The demolition process for Roosevelt Elementary School officially began this week, marking the beginning of the end for the more than 100-year-old building in Keego Harbor.

Construction fences and danger signs now surround the historic school as the West Bloomfield School District moves forward with plans that have divided the community for years.

Christian Sonneville has made it his personal mission to stop the Roosevelt Elementary demolition. His concerns stem from potential asbestos exposure affecting students and staff.

"My grandson actually attended the school while the collapse happened in 2022," Sonneville said. "My concern is my grandson, his school, his classmates, including the teachers and the staff, may have been exposed to breathing asbestos fibers for potentially years."

As part of the demolition preparation, the district has begun asbestos abatement. However, Sonneville argues the process is insufficient and that demolition should be paused until further testing is completed.

A spokesperson for the West Bloomfield School District tells us in a statement:

"The District has followed all applicable guidelines and regulations. The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) has been on-site multiple times. Our asbestos abatement notification was reviewed and evaluated by EGLE, and their oversight continues throughout the project. All required pre-abatement and pre-demolition testing has been completed in accordance with state and federal guidelines, and we are following all regulations and requirements associated with that permit to ensure compliance and safety. Safety is our number one priority. We respect that a small group of community members continues to be disappointed in the demolition decision. However, the building is no longer viable for student learning and does not meet the standards required to provide a safe and effective educational environment for our students. The District remains committed to ensuring that all facilities meet current health, safety, and learning needs."

The district did not comment on whether the building is viable for community use.

Royal Oak residents find mysterious notes on cars, police suspect YouTube prank

For weeks, people have been discovering notes on their cars with a man's name and phone number, claiming to have damaged their vehicles.

Security footage captured one incident showing a man on a bicycle placing a note on a car before riding away.

"At first, I just thought it was strange. I was with one of our other staff members, and we both looked around my car, looking to see if there was any damage, and we didn't see anything," said a woman who asked not to be identified due to safety concerns.

The note read: "Sorry I dinged your 'hoopty'" and was signed "Roy" with an 860 area code phone number.

The incident occurred last Tuesday at the woman's workplace in Royal Oak, near 13 Mile Road and Rochester Road. The security footage also shows the man waving to someone off-camera as he bikes away.

The woman said she felt "uncomfortable" and like she was "being watched" after finding one of these notes.

She isn't alone. Multiple residents have reported online that they found similar notes in their windshields and door handles, primarily near Rochester Road and on Washington Avenue near Oakland Community College.

We attempted to call the number on the note, but the call wouldn't connect.

Royal Oak Police believe the incidents may be connected to a YouTube prank. A search revealed an almost 13-minute video titled "Sorry I dinged your car," where a man instructs viewers to place notes with the name "Roy" and his number on cars to prank people.

While Royal Oak Police say they haven't received formal complaints about these incidents, the woman I spoke with filed a report with her local department.

Police advise residents who find unknown objects on their vehicles to call police immediately. If concerned about touching the object, officers can assist. They also remind everyone to remain aware of their surroundings.

Family of animal control officer frustrated road memorialization hasn't happened

Monroe County family awaits memorial for fallen officer

Family members of an animal control officer killed on her way to work said they're frustrated a plan to memorialize a section of M-50 still hasn't come to fruition.

A cross rests at the intersection where Darrian Young, 24, was killed on June 4, 2020. The Monroe County Animal Control officer was killed by a drunken driver while she was on her way to work. Investigators said the other driver, Michele Dropulich of Hudson, blew through a red light and broadsided Young.

Dropulich, 47, is currently serving a minimum of 17 years in prison.

"She was a sweetheart," Patricia Kirby, Young's grandmother, told 7 News Detroit.

Kirby said she's afraid her granddaughter will be forgotten. At home, Kirby keeps her granddaughter's memory alive with several photos and momentos.

In June of 2021, she said her family was presented with the idea of memorializing a stretch of road in Young's honor. However, she said a bill wasn't introduced until late 2022 when she pushed the issue. Former state Rep. Dale Zorn sponsored the bill.

"And it didn't go anywhere," Kirbry said.

Now, here we are in 2025. Her family is frustrated there's still no "Animal Control Officer Darrian Young Memorial Highway."

Kirby said part of her frustration is that other roads have been named in honor of other fallen officers and first responders since Young's death. The bill reintroduced by state Rep. William Bruck cleared the House and is sitting in the Senate.

State Sen. Joe Bellino sponsored the Senate bill.

"Part of the problem is a lot of Democrats thought she was just a dog catcher that worked for the sheriff not knowing she ran the whole department," he said.

"I think the bill will pass this term. There's been some controversy the last few years about road naming. Who should get it? Should it be a star from Motown or should it just be fallen officers? So, I think we've cleared that up."

When asked what she'd say to lawmakers who come across this story, Kirby replied, "Please, please think about the family involved and let the politics go by the way side. This is absolutely ridiculous that it's taken over four years to get it done. I'm fighting to get it done."

