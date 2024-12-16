7 Morning Digest: Dense fog, Lions loss, Kelly Clarkson surprise & more stories

Here at 7 News Detroit, we want to make sure you start your day off on the right foot, informed about weather, traffic, the latest news and more. That's why we have the 7 Morning Digest, where we'll get you out the door informed and ready to go.

What's the weather for today?

Metro Detroit Weather: Foggy start Monday with rain returning midmorning

Fog and dense fog is expected through Monday morning. Keep your distance with the vehicles in front of you and keep your lights on even after sunrise. Rain showers increase from the southwest after 10 a.m. and will continue through the rest of the day. 1/4-1/2" or rainfall is expected. Winds will also be strong out of the south-southeast 10-20 mph, with highs climbing into the low 50s by the afternoon!

Drier weather returns Tuesday with mostly cloudy skies and highs in the low 40s. Winds will still be breezy but out of the west-southwest 10-20 mph.

Our next chance for snow arrives Wednesday with a storm system moving in from the west. Temperatures will start below freezing and climb into the upper 30s by the afternoon, leading to rain being mixed with the snow and minimal to no accumulation expected.

Arctic air returns for the end of the week and into the weekend with highs near 30° and lows near 20°.

Any traffic issues?

There are so major highway closures to know about this morning, but there is an issue along westbound I-94 after Schaefer. Be sure to check our live traffic map before heading out.

The top stories to know about

Lions lose to Josh Allen and the Bills, as the defense loses more key players to injuries

The Detroit Lions lost their first game in three months on Sunday after the Buffalo Bills beat Detroit 48-42, snapping an 11-game winning streak. Detroit now falls to 12-2 on the season.

The Lions' defense struggled to stop Josh Allen, who threw for 362 yards and two touchdown passes and rushed for 68 yards and two touchdowns.

Jared Goff threw for five touchdown passes in another great game, while the Lions lost a couple more defensive players.

The Minnesota Vikings could pull into a tie for the division lead if they win their game against the Chicago Bears on Monday night.

'Automatic amazement.' The Kelly Clarkson Show surprises Warren family with home redesign

A family from Warren essentially has a new home thanks to the kindness of "The Kelly Clarkson Show." This week, the family was surprised with a whole new redesign of their house, and I got to be there to take part in the big reveal.

“It was automatic amazement because it exceeded my expectations,” said Andraya Turner. “Just very thankful for the new space and the new home and just to come in and see my kids so happy.”

The especially touching elements were the service medals the military sent to replace those veteran dad Will Turner had lost, and new dining table to share meals during the holidays, and photos of the family sharing treasured moments.

It's meaningful because the family had lost their home not once but twice in the recent past.

Gas prices rise above $3 a gallon across state of Michigan

Gas prices across the state of Michigan rose since last week, with drivers now paying an average of $3.04/gallon for regular unleaded gasoline at the pump.

Per the American Automobile Association, that price is up 10 cents from a week ago and up 5 cents from December 2023. Gas is also 13 cents less expensive than it was this time last month in the Mitten State.

On average, Michigan drivers are paying $45 for a full 15-gallon tank of gas, a discount of $13 from last year's highest price.

Here's a look at the highest and lowest gas prices in the state right now:


