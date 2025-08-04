7 Morning Digest: Detroit early voting, Wyandotte officer mows lawn of elderly woman & more

(WXYZ) — Here at 7 News Detroit, we want to make sure you start your day off on the right foot, informed about weather, traffic, the latest news and more. That's why we have the 7 Morning Digest, where we'll get you out the door informed and ready to go.

What's the weather for today?

Metro Detroit Weather: Smoky skies and a slight rain chance mid-week

Wildfire smoke will continue to impact our skies and air quality through Tuesday. Conditions should improve by late Tuesday, as southerly winds push the smoke back to the north. The rest of the week will be mostly sunny with climbing temperatures. There is a slight chance for some isolated showers Wednesday and Friday afternoons, mainly developing along the lake breeze.

Today: Mostly sunny and smoky. Highs near 80°. Winds: SE 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, hazy. Lows in the upper 50s to low 60s. Winds: Light

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and smoky. Highs in the low 80s. Winds: SSE 5-10

The top stories to know about

Family and community mourn 13-year-old boy shot and killed on Detroit's east side

Family, friends and community members gathered to remember 13-year-old Stephan Nolen Jr., who was shot and killed on Detroit's east side.

"It hurts, it hurts, they robbed him of his future," said Gloria Duff, Stephan Nolen Jr.'s great-grandmother.

Stephan was shot and killed on Friday while walking on East Lantz and Mitchell.

"He loved games, friendly… he and his sister was close," Duff said. "He wasn't a troubled child."

According to Detroit Police, Stephan Jr. and two other teens, including his 13-year-old stepbrother, were out walking when a dark-colored vehicle pulled up near them, words were exchanged, and then shots rang out.

Stephan Jr.'s stepbrother was also shot but is expected to recover.

"He's a brother, he was a son, he is a grandchild and no one has a right to take his life tragically like that," Duff said.

This is one of several shootings in the city involving teens and children this past week.

On July 27, a 6-year-old boy was shot and killed in a drive-by shooting.

On Thursday, two kids were shot and injured in a drive-by shooting on Arcola Ave.

Then on Saturday, a 15-year-old was shot in the leg on the city's west side.

"It's been a violent summer since Father's Day… it's been all over the country and Detroit got hit hard, my zone got hit hard, we had been bringing the numbers down but something is turning the music on," said Pastor Maurice "Mo" Hardwick of the Live in Peace Movement.

2,000 Detroiters cast votes early ahead of Tuesday's primary election

2,000 Detroiters cast votes early ahead of Tuesday's primary election

During the 9-day early voting period, 2,000 people voted through Sunday early afternoon.

The city clerk says she's disappointed with the turnout, but there's always Election Day.

City clerk Janice Winfrey says she would love a huge turnout tomorrow, and she's going to expect it. At the same time, she says reality may say something differently.

In fact, she says about 13-18 percent of voters are projected to cast a ballot in person.

Early voting in Detroit ended Sunday. Voters like Symone Wikes headed to the Adam Butzel Recreation Complex over the weekend to make her voice heard. She said she's ready for change and wants to make sure the right people in office.

With the exception of Wilkes, Winfrey attributes the relatively low voter turnout during the primary to voters simply being apathetic.

"I think people for whatever reason are just not interested in the process, and I say that not only by turnout but when you look at fields that won't have primaries because we don't have enough candidates," Winfrey said.

Winfrey says voters can expect a smooth process from start to finish. As far as absentee ballots, she says 50,000 absentee ballots have come in so far.

'In awe': Woman praises Wyandotte officer for mowing her lawn, showing kindness

'In awe': Woman praises Wyandotte officer for mowing her lawn, showing kindness

A Wyandotte police officer went above and beyond the call of duty when he saw an elderly resident struggling to mow her lawn, returning after his shift to completely transform her yard.

Officer Jonathan Cox was on patrol when he spotted Dory Oliver attempting to push a lawn mower with one hand while balancing on her walker with the other.

"She looked like she needed help that day and when I stopped to ask her, she allowed me to help her," Cox said.

Oliver, who has mobility issues, explained that yard work has become extremely difficult for her.

"You know, when you've worked all your life and suddenly you can't, it's not a good feeling," Oliver said.

The Wyandotte resident shared that she had reached out to several companies for assistance, but no one followed through.

When Cox saw her struggling, he immediately told her to stop and offered his help. After completing his 12-hour shift, he returned to Oliver's home and spent two days cutting the grass, clearing gutters and improving her yard.

"It was overgrown. Unfortunately, there was a storm that took a bunch of branches down and it needed to be cleaned up," Cox said.

Oliver was so moved by the officer's kindness that she called the Wyandotte Police Department to express her gratitude.

"I'm just still in awe of what he did for me. He doesn't even know me. He just took care of what was impossible for me because I can't walk without the walker. I just have to commend him, and I just thank him so much," Oliver said in her voicemail to the police chief.