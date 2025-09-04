7 Morning Digest: Detroit event tax, rally for road funding and more

Here at 7 News Detroit, we want to make sure you start your day off on the right foot, informed about weather, traffic, the latest news and more. That's why we have the 7 Morning Digest, where we'll get you out the door informed and ready to go.

What's the weather for today?

Metro Detroit Weather: Fall temps return heading into the weekend

An additional quarter of an inch of rain is expected overnight. The cold front pushing the rain through will drop our temps back into the 60s tomorrow. It's cool for a while.

High Temps will be stuck around 70° or cooler into early next week. Right now the weekend looks dry.

Today: An early shower is possible before sunrise. Much of the day will be partly sunny and dry with highs in the mid 60s. Winds: W 10 mph.

Tonight: Clearing skies with cooler temps in the low 50s. Winds: WSW 10-15 mph.

Friday: Partly sunny and windy with a slight rain shower chance mostly north of Detroit. Highs will be back in the upper 60s and low 70s with 71° in Detroit. Winds SW 15-30 mph.

The top stories to know about

Detroit could raise up to $47M with new tax on concerts and sporting events, report says

Detroit could raise up to $47M with new tax on concerts and sporting events, report says

Detroit city leaders are exploring a new revenue stream that could generate up to $47 million annually through an admission tax on concerts and sporting events, according to a study released Wednesday.

The tax would require action from the Michigan Legislature, Detroit City Council and a vote from Detroit residents before implementation. Currently, 34 other states allow similar local admission taxes.

The Citizens Research Council of Michigan study shows a 3% tax could bring in roughly $14.1 million per year, while a 10% tax could generate $46.9 million annually for the city.

"Not surprised, but encouraged," Detroit City Councilmember Gabriella Santiago-Romero said.

Santiago-Romero is among the city leaders supporting the possibility of an admission tax. Detroit City Council recently commissioned the study to examine how other similarly sized cities handle this type of taxation.

Eric Lupher, president of the Citizens Research Council of Michigan, conducted the research examining comparable cities across the nation like Cincinnati, Indianapolis, Chicago, Columbus and more.

"In the big picture of Detroit's $1 billion-plus budget, this ($46.9 million) is pretty insignificant, but if it can be done to help public safety or public property tax relief, then it could be very helpful," Lupher said.

Thousands of road workers rally for $3B road bill at State Capitol

Road construction workers rally for road funding

Roughly 4,000 to 5,000 road construction workers rallied on the lawn of the State Capitol to demand that lawmakers pass a $3 million road funding plan.

Dan Kroll is an operations manager with Toebe Construction. The company is working on the 696 project.

"Without that $3 billion... the outcome is what?" 7 News Detroit asked.

Kroll replied, "The outcome is less jobs that are coming out and more employees that ultimately get laid off and are out of work and are looking for work out of state. And the roads stay in the current condition."

Rob Coppersmith, with the Michigan Infrastructure and Transportation Association, which helped organize the event. He said lawmakers ought to consider new revenue sources.

Coppersmith said, "To our legislature's defense, they've inherited a problem."

When asked what makes this road funding dilemma different than in the past, he replied, "In years past, we've taken small bites at the funding apple, and what happened was we've had federal dollars that came in, the IHA dollars, and the governor's bonding program, so our industry has ramped up to meet those needs."

"And now that those funding sources are drying up, it's creating a dramatic hole in the funding levels we've been experiencing," Coppersmith said.

7 News Detroit spoke with lawmakers on both sides of the aisle on what it takes to accomplish a long-term, sustainable funding model.

Democratic state representative Alabas Farhat of Dearborn is the former minority vice chair of the House Appropriations Committee.

"We might have to do a combination of some cuts and some new revenue to make sure schools are held harmless and these road workers, these hard workers out here have jobs they look forward to without impacting other services we rely on," he said.

New revenue could mean higher taxes or new fees. However, Republican State Representative Jay DeBoyer said House Republicans proposed a plan that avoids that. But he said Democrats won't budge.

"I'm not sure (what the holdup is), but it's as if there won't be any movement if the Republicans don't agree to raising taxes," he said.

91-year-old Wyandotte man proves age is just a number on the hockey rink

91-year-old Wyandotte man proves age is just a number on the hockey rink

At 91 years old, most people have long hung up their skates. But one Wyandotte man is proving age is just a number, still lacing up and hitting the ice to play the game he loves.

Lenny Trusewicz says a life of clean living has kept him sharp and in shape for the game he's loved since high school.

"I never smoked, I had my first bottle of beer when I was 25," Trusewicz said. "I think just taking care of your body, and it's not hard to do."

Trusewicz started playing hockey right after graduating high school in 1952. Seventy years later, he's still showing up to skate and socialize.

"Being active, it's good for my health. And then the group of people that we're with, I meet new people every year and so my friend circle grows every year. If you sit at home, the circle shrinks because they pass on," Trusewicz said.

From post-game meetups to a few battle scars along the way, Trusewicz has experienced it all.

"You still get home for supper if you wanna go home for supper, but we do occasionally tailgate," he said. "I lost eight teeth one year, then I put on a face mask."

"He's a hero. He's a hero to all of us. We all look up to him," said Tom Neu, a fellow hockey player. "I hope that I'm still able to be just doing that. If I can do what he's doing — even if it's just at the same pace — I'll be absolutely thrilled."

