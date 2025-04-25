7 Morning Digest: Detroit food truck controversy, Lions & Pistons recap and more

Here at 7 News Detroit, we want to make sure you start your day off on the right foot, informed about weather, traffic, the latest news and more. That's why we have the 7 Morning Digest, where we'll get you out the door informed and ready to go.

What's the weather for today?

Metro Detroit Weather: Rain Friday & cooling off this weekend

Widespread rain is expected to arrive after 1PM and continue through the evening. Storms are expected, too. A few storms after 4 pm may have small hail and gusty winds.

It will be much cooler and breezy Saturday with highs struggling through the 50s. Sunday looks bright and more seasonable with high temperatures into the low to mid 60s.

Today: Mostly cloudy with rain likely. Storms are possible in the afternoon and evening. Highs in the mid 70s. Winds: SW 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Rain and storms ending with temps dropping into the mid to upper 40s. Winds: NNW 5-10 mph.

Saturday: Morning clouds than some PM sun with a cold wind from the NNW at 15-25 mph. High will only be in the mid to upper 50s.

Any traffic issues?

So far, no major traffic issues this morning. Be sure to check our live traffic map here.

The top stories to know about

'A little bit too much.' Some in downtown Detroit want change, say food trucks take their business

Taking a stand against the rapid rise in food trucks in downtown Detroit, some brick-and-mortar restaurants say they're struggling to survive.

They claim more must be done to enforce limits on a summer food truck program, as they compete with restaurants for businesses and owners who say it's unfair.

“It’s becoming a little bit too much. 80 trucks. Food costs are up. Everything is up. Rents are up. People aren’t coming to the office every day. Even the volume is down," George Antonopulos, the owner of Athens Souvlaki, said.

Antonopulos said the rise in the number of food trucks allowed here is unfairly cutting into his business and others who pay property taxes and more.

Detroit City Councilman Fred Durhal III agreed to talk about the issue we brought to him after hearing from stakeholders. He also said he plans to address it.

“My team and I are currently working on an ordinance. Our ordinances now have no regulations on how food trucks operate on private property," he said.

We also questioned Eric Larsen, the CEO of the Downtown Detroit Partnership, which oversees parts of the food truck program.s

He said while they pay a fee for the summer, further review of how many are allowed is needed.

“It’s a balance, Simon. We spend a lot of time with our small businesses listening to what their concerns are," Larsen said.

Local veteran has wheelchair-accessible car stolen, can't make critical doctor's appointments

A local Vietnam War veteran, who is disabled, and his son are struggling after their wheelchair-accessible 2008 GMC Envoy was stolen last weekend in the West Village neighborhood in Detroit.

The car was stolen near Jefferson Avenue and Van Dyke right outside the Parker House apartments.

Deon Flowers was visiting his friend at the apartments last Saturday night. When he woke up Sunday morning to go to his car, it was gone.

Not having a source of transportation is not only affecting Deon getting to his job at the Patrick V. McNamara Federal Building as a janitor, it's also affecting his father, who served in the Vietnam War and is disabled.

Flowers is the primary caretaker for his father Gene. A few years ago, Gene Flowers suffered a stroke and became partially paralyzed. He now uses a wheelchair to get around and his son’s car was tailor-made with a silver ramp attached to the back to help him get around.

“Two years ago, well actually almost three, he suffered a major stroke, paralyzed his right side," Deon Flowers said. "He was over here by himself, so I came here and moved him to take care of my dad.”

Due to the stolen car, Gene Flowers is now not able to get to critical doctor's appointments. He also recently suffered a seizure that left him hospitalized.

“For him to just suffer the seizure and was hospitalized for over a month and I get him home and finally get him set up and now I'm back to square one," Deon Flowers said. “It’s tough.”

Lions pick Ohio State DT Tyleik Williams in first round; Pistons drop game 3

Brad Holmes breaks down Lions first round pick Tyleik Williams

Finally, in sports news, the Detroit Pistons fell to the New York Knicks 118-116 on Thursday night as the Knicks took a 2-1 series lead in the first round of the playoffs. Game 4 of that series is on Sunday at 1 p.m. and you can watch it on Channel 7.

The Detroit Lions selected Ohio State defensive tackle Tyleik Williams with the 28th overall pick in the NFL Draft.

“He has a lot of traits and qualities that we’re looking for. He’s going to fit right in here like a glove,” GM Brad Holmes said. “We spent a lot of time with him in the process leading up to this. We were very, very impressed.”

A two-year starter at Ohio State, the 6-foot-3, 334-pound Williams started 13 games for the 2024 national champion Buckeyes with 46 tackles, eight tackles for loss and 2 1/2 sacks.

Williams joins a defensive tackle group that includes Alim McNeill, DJ Reader, Levi Onwuzurike, Roy Lopez, Mekhi Wingo and Pat O’Connor. McNeill might not be available to start the season after tearing an ACL in December. His absence could give an opening to Williams to play immediately.

“They definitely explained I could be a key piece of the defense, so it was definitely in the back of my mind, it was definitely a spot I could land,” Williams said.