7 Morning Digest: Detroit gets a new main street, plus hot, humid & storms today

What's the weather for today?

Metro Detroit Weather: Hot and humid with afternoon storms

Today: Highs in the mid 80s with afternoon rain and storms possible. An isolated storm could be severe with damaging winds, hail and flooding. Winds: SW 15-25 mph.

Tonight: Lingering rain towards morning. Lows in the mid to upper 60s with a low of 70° in Detroit. Winds:SSW 10-20 mph

Thursday: Slight shower chance in the morning with partly sunny skies. Highs in the mid 70s. Winds: NE 5-10 mph.

Any traffic issues?

Southbound US-23 is closed at I-96 due to a crash. Other than that, no other major issues on the road. Check the live traffic map here.

The top stories to know about

Detroit's Livernois-McNichols area becomes Michigan's newest Main Street, bringing resources and recognition

Investing in a west side corridor

Michigan has a new Main Street, and it's located in the heart of a historic west side Detroit neighborhood. The Livernois-West McNichols area has been officially designated as a Michigan Main Street, bringing new resources and recognition to this community with deep roots.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer, alongside city leaders, made the announcement outside local businesses that are part of the neighborhood's ongoing revitalization.

"Let this honor and celebration be a reminder, we are investing in each other. We are choosing hope over cynicism, and we are declaring loud and clear that our story is far from over. In fact, we're just about to get to the good part," Whitmer said.

By joining the Michigan Main Street program, the Live 6 Alliance will receive 5 years of hands-on expert support from the Michigan Economic Development Corporation. This support will focus on revitalizing the strategic corridor in northwest Detroit.

The designation specifically covers McNichols from Livernois to Wyoming and Livernois from Curtis to the Lodge Freeway.

Our Glenda Lewis caught up with the governor while she visited Mockery, a new space that opened in November, offering craft non-alcoholic cocktails.

"To be acknowledging a community that has come together and is building this kind of energy, and so for the MEDC to be a part of it and for the state of Michigan to play a role makes a difference," Whitmer said.

Karlyta Williams, who owns Mockery, was born and raised in Detroit and lives down the street from her business.

"I am in no way, shape, or form lacking in gratitude for the fact that there were businesses that were here, right? Holding this down before I stepped into this corridor, and then what it means that they held it down for someone like me to be able to come in and to have the governor recognize this corridor just means absolutely everything," Williams said.

Chinese nationals accused of smuggling biological pathogen into U.S. for work at U-M

Two Chinese nationals were arrested by the FBI for allegedly smuggling a biological pathogen into the United States with the intent to do research on it at a University of Michigan laboratory.

The pair is being charged with conspiracy, smuggling goods into the United States, false statements, and visa fraud.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, 33-year-old Yunqing Jian and 34-year-old Zunyong Liu smuggled in a fungus called Fusarium graminearum that's toxins can cause vomiting, liver damage, and reproductive defects in humans and livestock. The fungus causes a disease of wheat, barley, maize and rice. The feds say it’s classified as a “potential agroterrorism weapon.”

Jian, the complaint alleges, received government funding for her work with this pathogen in China. Jian’s boyfriend, Liu, allegedly works at a Chinese university where he also researches the same pathogen. According to the complaint, Liu later admitted to smuggling the fungus into America through the Detroit Metropolitan Airport on July 27, 2024, to study it at a University of Michigan laboratory, where Jian worked.

“The alleged actions of these Chinese nationals—including a loyal member of the Chinese Communist Party—are of the gravest national security concerns. These two aliens have been charged with smuggling a fungus that has been described as a ‘potential agroterrorism weapon’ into in the heartland of America, where they apparently intended to use a University of Michigan laboratory to further their scheme,” said United States Attorney Jerome F. Gorgon, Jr., in a statement.

The University of Michigan released the following statement:

"As one of the world’s leading public research institutions, the University of Michigan is dedicated to advancing knowledge, solving challenging problems and improving nearly every facet of the human experience. Our research enterprise across all three campuses is united in this commitment to serving the people of Michigan and the world.

"We strongly condemn any actions that seek to cause harm, threaten national security or undermine the university’s critical public mission. It is important to note that the university has received no funding from the Chinese government in relation to research conducted by the accused individuals. We have and will continue to cooperate with federal law enforcement in its ongoing investigation and prosecution."

Program helps young adults with disabilities gain independence through job training partnerships

A post-secondary program in Farmington Hills is helping young adults with physical and developmental disabilities gain crucial work skills and achieve independence.

Visions Unlimited, located near Shiawassee and Tuck Road, serves students ages 18-26 who have developmental or physical disabilities, focusing on building independence through real-world work experience.

"Our focus here is to get them to be as independent as possible," said Randy Moore, teacher and transition coordinator at Visions Unlimited.

The program accomplishes this mission through hands-on job and life-skills training.

"I'll give them reminders but everything they're doing in here are things they're pretty much doing on their own," Moore said.

"It's amazing. They open up their doors to us. They allow them the opportunity to volunteer and there are some places the students do so well that they're offering them paid employment," Moore said.

One such business partner is Peterlin's Restaurant and Bar in Farmington, where students help with cleaning, organizing, and running food.

"It's crucial to see how much they're advancing day in and day out, each time they're here," said Zach Peterlin, owner of Peterlin's Restaurant and Bar.

The relationship between Peterlin's and Visions Unlimited began years ago when the program helped care for the restaurant's flowers during winter months.

Peterlin has witnessed remarkable transformations in the students who volunteer at his establishment.

"Some of them coming in are extremely shy and don't want really want to talk to people and get involved. By the end of the year, they're hanging out and the confidence level has skyrocketed through the roof," Peterlin said.