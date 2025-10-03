7 Morning Digest: Detroit jewelry store celebrates 100 years, Tigers back in the ALDS & more

Here at 7 News Detroit, we want to make sure you start your day off on the right foot, informed about weather, traffic, the latest news and more. That's why we have the 7 Morning Digest, where we'll get you out the door informed and ready to go.

What's the weather for today?

Metro Detroit Weather: Back to the 80s todayioio

Today: Mostly sunny and warmer with highs in the low 80s, including 83° in Detroit. Winds: SSW 5-10 mph.

Tonight: There may be just a touch of fog in a few spots. Lows will be milder in the mid to upper 50s with 59° in Detroit. Winds: SE Light.

Saturday: Warm sunshine with highs in the low to mid 80s. Winds: SSW 5-10 mph.

Sunday: Sunny skies with highs in the mid 80s again.

The top stories to know about

Detroit Tigers advance to the ALDS for 2nd straight year after win over Guardians

Postgame interview: Tarik Skubal in Tigers Wild Card celebration with Brad Galli

The Detroit Tigers are back in the ALDS and will face the Seattle Mariners starting this weekend with the hopes of moving on to the ALCS.

Local businesses are also celebrating the playoff run, with bar staff preparing for increased crowds when the Tigers return home.

"For us being directly across the street from the park, obviously it's a huge sales day for us and since we work for tips, any day that's big on sales is big on tips," said Anna Anderson, a bartender at Tin Roof Detroit.

Anderson said the timing couldn't be better for downtown businesses, with the Detroit Lions out of town for the next couple of weeks.

"The Lions are out of town for the next couple of weeks so to have the Tigers playing at home, then we'll get the Lions back for Monday night later this month (Oct. 20). I mean, for all businesses downtown, those are huge games," Anderson said.

Despite the team's September struggles, fans remain optimistic about the playoff run.

"It was a rough skid there, but we snuck in and it's all up from here. Let's see how far we can take it," Weldon said. “To be able to bring some games here into our city is going to be a huge deal. We all know we're going to turn out."

Detroit jewelry store celebrates 100 years of family tradition and community support

Detroit jewelry store celebrates 100 years of family tradition and community support

A Downtown Detroit jewelry store that has helped celebrate life's greatest moments reached a major milestone of its own this week, marking 100 years in business.

Simmons & Clark Jewelry celebrated its centennial anniversary, with third-generation owner Michael Simmons crediting both family tradition and community support for the store's longevity.

"Get on your mark, go to Simmons and Clark where you can shop in the dark for diamonds that spark," Simmons said, reciting the store's slogan from the 1950s.

Simmons has deep roots at the downtown location, having spent much of his life there.

"Been here since I was 6 years old and running around," Simmons said.

He watched his father and grandfather run the business before taking over operations himself. The family has weathered Detroit's economic ups and downs over the decades.

"Dad would call it the great rollercoaster ride. Detroit has its ups and downs," Simmons said.

Despite challenges, Simmons says the business has thrived thanks to hard work and community support.

"We work really hard at what we do," Simmons said.

The store has stood the test of time in downtown Detroit, though not without difficulties.

"Do we take some bruises, yes," Simmons said.

Detroit People Mover study aims to improve downtown transit system

Detroit People Mover study aims to improve downtown transit system

The Detroit Transportation Corporation has launched an $800,000 study to examine potential upgrades to the Detroit People Mover, focusing on how the elevated rail system can better serve riders as downtown continues to evolve.

The system plan and downtown mobility study will explore both short-term and long-term improvements to the rail service that was originally designed in the 1970s for a very different downtown Detroit.

"An office district, not a lot of residents. Not as many sports teams and events. And really, I think the biggest impetus is the continued growth of downtown as a residential neighborhood," said Robert Cramer, CEO of Detroit Transportation Corporation.

The study will examine immediate improvements that could be implemented relatively quickly.

"Could be as small as renaming stations, doing wayfinding, maybe adding or subtracting a station, maybe even improvements to allow two-way travel because right now, it's a one-way loop," Cramer said.

It will also take a dive into longer-term possibilities including expanding the People Mover's reach.

"Maybe expanding the entire footprint of the loop or even adding some spurs out to some major development areas. So, everything's on the table," Cramer said.

The Detroit Transportation Corporation, which owns and operates the rail service, has launched an online survey asking community members about their experiences traveling around downtown Detroit and locations they wish the People Mover better connected to.