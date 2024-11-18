7 Morning Digest: Detroit Lions victory Monday, rain on the way & more stories

(WXYZ) — Here at 7 News Detroit, we want to make sure you start your day off on the right foot, informed about weather, traffic, the latest news and more. That's why we have the 7 Morning Digest, where we'll get you out the door informed and ready to go.

What's the weather today?

Metro Detroit Weather: Dry Monday before an active weather pattern next week

7 First Alert Meteorologist Mike Taylor said dry weather temporarily returns today with partly sunny skies early and highs in the mid to upper 50s. Clouds will increase through the afternoon before rain showers return tonight.

Showers will be light early before picking up Tuesday morning. Embedded storms could be included with the rain through the day before slowly tapering off by the evening. High temperatures will be relatively warm with highs near 60° Tuesday.

Wednesday will start off dry with a few peaks of sunshine. Rain returns by the afternoon and continues through Thursday as a storm system continues to spin across the Great Lakes region. There is a chance for some snow flakes to mix in Thursday - but NO accumulation is expected across metro Detroit.

Rain showers continue Friday but it shouldn't be a washout for Light Up the Season.

Any traffic issues?

No traffic issues to know about as of now. We had an earlier issue along I-696 and Dequindre where there was a semi crash and fuel spill that closed the highway for hours. That has since been cleaned up.

The top stories you need to know about

Detroit Lions rout Jaguars to improve to 9-1, the best 10-game record since 1934

The Detroit Lions are now tied for the best record in the league! After dominating the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday and a loss by the Kansas City Chiefs, the Lions sit at 9-1 and have their best 10-game record in 90 years.

Detroit's winning margin of 46 points was the largest in franchise history, and it handed Jacksonville its biggest-ever defeat. The Lions also set a franchise record in total yards with 644.

However, Detroit did lose captain Alex Anzalone, who fractured his forearm and is expected to miss 6-8 weeks.

The Lions head to Indianapolis next Sunday to face the Colts.

The Giving Machine arrives in downtown Detroit to help those in need

A new vending machine has popped up in downtown Detroit just in time for the holidays. It's called the “Giving Machine” and with the swipe or tap of your credit card, you can help purchase items for others in need.

"We were just walking by," Kelly Reid of Detroit said. "I think the concept is really, really cool."

“I think it’s really cool. I think it's a good way to support,” Andrew Koziol of Monroe said. “I got some extra money lying around, so why not help people out?”

All day, people like Koziol and Reid saw the vending machine at Campus Martius Park and stopped to make a selection. It's filled with dozens of items that are all charitable donations for someone in need. Once you pay for the item, 100% of the money will be sent to that charity to purchase it.

“This is a reverse vending machine where you can give instead of get,” said Joan Johansson, project manager for the Giving Machine in Detroit.

The machine is sponsored by the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. Since first launching in 2017, the machines have raised more than $32 million. This year, you can find them in 106 cities and 13 countries.

Corewell Health nurses in Metro Detroit vote yes to join Teamsters Union

Corewell Health nurses from across metro Detroit have been pushing to unionize for over year.

On Friday, majority of the nurses voted yes to being a part of the Brotherhood of Teamsters union.

The National Labor Relations Board says this was one of the largest union elections in more than 20 years.

“I feel like we need the union for a while now and enough is enough, it’s about time we get one,” said Sarah Johnson, nurse at Corewell Health Beaumont Hospital.

Sarah Johnson was one of main people who pushed for more than 9,600 nurses from Corewell Health East hospitals to unionize.

“When the merger happened with Spectrum Hospital, we watched them restructure a lot of different departments, lots of budgets cuts were happening, we felt like we weren’t supported anymore,” said Johnson.

Johnson says she feels the union will help the nurses voices be heard by hospital administration.

“When you’re unionizing with almost 10,000 nurses and you’re united with solidarity, you have a very strong collective voice, they’re forced to listen to us at the point,” Johnson added.

