7 Morning Digest: Donate to Forgotten Harvest, inside Chandler Park dome & more

Here at 7 News Detroit, we want to make sure you start your day off on the right foot, informed about weather, traffic, the latest news and more. That's why we have the 7 Morning Digest, where we'll get you out the door informed and ready to go.

What's the weather for today?

Metro Detroit Weather: A hot week ahead, with storms lingering at the end of the week

Another perfect summer day is on tap for today. Skies will be mostly sunny, with low humidity and highs in the low 80s. Get outside and enjoy!

A high pressure ridge builds Wednesday, bringing heat and humidity back to Metro Detroit. Highs climb to near 90° Wednesday with dew points near 70°. Heat and humidity continue to build Thursday with highs in the low 90s. The ridge breaks down with a cold front Friday leading to showers and thunderstorms in the morning and continuing throughout the day. Temperatures will only cool slightly behind the front and into the mid to 80s.

Today: After a cool start to the day we'll see mostly sunny skies with highs in the low 80s. Winds: NE 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Clear skies with low temps in the 60s. Winds: SE 5-10 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 80s. Winds: S 5-10 mph.

The top stories to know about

'This is so important.' How Forgotten Harvest's food pantries are helping those in need

Here at WXYZ-TV, we're committed to giving back. That's why all day long today, with your help, we are collaborating with Forgotten Harvest to help fight food insecurity across metro Detroit.

TO MAKE A DONATION, CLICK HERE.

Forgotten Harvest is metro Detroit's largest food rescue organization. They have a fleet of 50 trucks on the road six days a week to pick up food from over 520 food donors. Volunteers then clean and repack the food into family-sized portions, and distribute it to families in Wayne, Oakland and Macomb counties. The team delivers 144,000 pounds of surplus food per day to local charities.

During our "Day of Giving Back" on July 22, WXYZ-TV, along with the Scripps Howard Fund, will be matching the first $10,000 in donations.

Your donation, no matter the amount, will make an impact in our community. The need is great, and the time to give is now.

Join us today to help make a difference in the lives of local families in need!

This campaign is a WXYZ-TV initiative in collaboration with the Scripps Howard Fund, a 501(c)(3) organization. Contributions to this campaign will be used to support the metro Detroit area and are tax deductible.

Detroit sailing program gives youth new access to water while teaching valuable life skills

Detroit kids learning how to sail this summer

Children at Belle Isle Park are learning the ins and outs of navigating the water through a summer camp that's opening new doors to the Detroit River.

The Detroit Community Sailing Center's Challenge the Wind program teaches kids ages 10 to 17 how to sail while providing access to waterways some have never experienced before.

Some children who participate in the program had never stepped foot on a boating dock before joining the camp, according to program leaders.

"Got started by local, mostly African American sailors who started the Grayhaven Sail Club. And as part of their mission, they wanted to teach young people who otherwise wouldn't have the opportunity to sail," said Harry Jones, president of the Detroit Community Sailing Center.

The two-week camps at Belle Isle teach dozens of children everything about sailing, from understanding wind direction to how sails generate lift.

Cameron Simpson, director of the Detroit Community Sailing Center, says many kids arrive afraid of the water but quickly overcome their fears.

"Something we teach them in the beginning is how to capsize a boat. So the boat falls over to the side, they go in the water and we teach them how to right the boat back up. After we teach them that fundamental skill, that's all they want to do, which is funny because it's the scariest thing, but they just love it," Simpson said.

Aminah Yasmeen, who has participated in the program for four years, says it changed her perspective of the river.

"I went out there and was like 'oh, I can sail a boat.' I can command a vehicle on the water. That's so dope and then you don't see a lot of Black women on sail boats," Yasmeen said.

An exclusive inside look at Detroit's new Chandler Park Dome

An exclusive inside look at Detroit's new Chandler Park Dome

Detroit's far east side is getting its first indoor recreation center in over 15 years with the opening of the Chandler Park Dome at Chandler Park in the coming weeks.

The multimillion-dollar facility, funded through American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) money, features an indoor field, basketball courts, volleyball and pickleball areas, locker rooms, showers, and spaces for community programs and events.

"We started this project in 2024, and it was an opportunity for us to return indoor recreation spaces to this area," LaJuan Counts, Group Executive of Construction and Building Operations, said.

City officials chose a dome structure to expedite construction, allowing the facility to open much sooner than a traditional building would have permitted.

"The dome allowed us to turn this property back over this year. As opposed to a hard structure of this size, we would probably just be closing it in right about this time," Counts said.

For District 4 residents, the facility ends a long wait for recreational resources.

"It's been about 16 years since we've had a full-fledged rec center in the district," Latisha Johnson, District 4 city council member, said.

