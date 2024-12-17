7 Morning Digest: Explaining drone sightings, Temple Bar reopens & more stories

Here at 7 News Detroit, we want to make sure you start your day off on the right foot, informed about weather, traffic, the latest news and more. That's why we have the 7 Morning Digest, where we'll get you out the door informed and ready to go.

What's the weather for today?

Metro Detroit Weather: Quiet today, Winter returns tomorrow

The weather will be mostly cloudy with highs in the low 40s today, and then temps drop into the low 30s tonight. Winds will be light.

Tomorrow brings a mix of snow and rain, but snow totals look to be about a half-inch or less and the roads should be mostly wet. Another chance for snow arrives late Thursday and continues into Friday. This snow may impact the roads. Behind this system, arctic air returns for the weekend with highs in the 20s and lows in the teens.

Any traffic issues?

So far, no major traffic issues to know about this morning. Be sure to check our live traffic map before you head out the door.

The top stories to know about

Eyes on the skies: Experts explain recent drone sightings as some are anxious

Drones in the sky have been creating a lot of buzz lately. There have been drone sightings recently along the country's east coast, and some folks on social media say they might have seen some across metro Detroit as well. But, how much of a concern is this?

"I'm concerned in a sense that people are not prepared to understand what's happening in the air space. People are launching more drones and police drones and sheriff's drones and now, it's become a spectacle," Airspace Link President and CEO Michael Healander said.

In the last few weeks alone, social media has lit up with sizable unidentified drone sightings. In some cases, it's causing hysteria. It's something Healander has been closely watching.

"Some of them are drones, some we don't know what they are. Most of the time when they are looking at drones in these videos and pictures, they are manned aircraft," Healander said.

Detroit's iconic Temple Bar will reopen Tuesday, 7 months after their facade crumbled

Sitting inside Temple Bar, owner George Boukas showed us a heavy chunk of limestone. It's just one of the many chunks that came crashing down from their facade on May 24.

The event altered the next seven months of Boukas' life. His family bar, built in the 1920s, was forced to close for the longest it ever has in the nearly 100 years it's been open.

But now, after raising tens of thousands in donations, Temple Bar is set to reopen on Tuesday, Dec. 17.

"It was overwhelming," staff member Larry McCloud said. "He’s been there for so many people and survived through all the rough and bad times."

Boukas shared with us that getting the bar back up and running has been especially difficult as the property is in the Cass Park Historic District, and all efforts to rebuild need to be approved by the Detroit Historic District Commission and as close to the original 1920s design as possible.

"I was very close to giving up on a number of occasions," Boukas said. "I’ve worked harder the last seven months than I have worked in the last year behind the bar and managing the bar."

Detroit gas station shut down after another shooting allegedly involving a clerk

Detroit police shut down a Mobil gas station near McNichols Road and the Lodge Freeway on Monday after a clerk allegedly shot at a suspected shoplifter. A similar incident happened at the gas station in 2023.

“Earlier last week, we had an incident where the clerk left behind the glass for what appears to be suspecting someone of shoplifting, started shooting indiscriminately outside here on the public streets putting this community in danger. That is not OK,” Deputy Chief Franklin Hayes said. "We demand accountability. There is a responsibility for business owners as well as their staff to treat the community with dignity and second of all, firearms and shooting at someone on an open street like this, that is not OK."

The family of 38-year-old Tony Williams says because of the shooting, he was fleeing the clerk and jumped onto the Lodge to escape. He died from his injuries.

"It didn’t have to happen at all," said Tuan Williams, the brother of Tony.

The family called for the gas station to be shut down Sunday, chanting "shut it down" inside after holding a vigil.

It's not the first time the gas station has been shut down.

It was shut down in 2023 for operating without a license after a triple shooting that claimed the life of a man and injured two others. A clerk locked the doors and the victims were locked inside as he argued over a theft police say totaled about $3.

Police say they are looking at video evidence and still investigating the cause of Tony Williams' death.

"It’s gonna be a major part of this healing process. We’re gonna take it one step at a time, one day at a time, stay strong as possible. I’m thankful justice is being served. One step and we’re going to continue to stand moving forward,” said Tuan Williams.