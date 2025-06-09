7 Morning Digest: Exploring air quality concerns, travel ban takes effect & more

(WXYZ) — Here at 7 News Detroit, we want to make sure you start your day off on the right foot, informed about weather, traffic, the latest news and more. That's why we have the 7 Morning Digest, where we'll get you out the door informed and ready to go.

What's the weather for today?

Metro Detroit Weather: Partly sunny with a chance for rain this afternoon

Today it will be partly sunny with scattered showers possible early and then a chance for rain or thunder in the afternoon. Temps in the mid to upper 70s. Winds: WSW 10-20 mph.

No air quality alerts are currently in effect for metro Detroit, but poor air quality will likely be an ongoing issue in the coming days.

Any traffic issues?

We do have a car crash along westbound I-94 at M-39 and there are also ramps closed from M-39 to westbound I-94 due to the crash. Be sure to check our live traffic map here.

The top stories to know about

President Trump's travel ban takes effect today

President Donald Trump has banned travel to the U.S. by citizens of 12 countries and restricted access for those from seven others, citing national security concerns in resurrecting and expanding a hallmark policy from his first term that will mostly affect people from Africa and the Middle East.

Hundreds of local nurses plan to strike at Henry Ford Rochester Hospital

Nurses from Henry Ford Rochester Hospital plan to strike Monday at 7 a.m. as contract negotiations continue to stall over staffing ratios.

"No one wins in a strike. We want to safely serve our patients and that's why we're doing this," said Dina Carlisle, president of OPEIU Local 40.

Carlisle, who has been a nurse for 29 years, represents more than 350 registered nurses at the hospital.

The union is demanding better nurse-to-patient ratios be included in their contract.

Henry Ford Rochester Hospital maintains they staff based on patient volumes and other factors, stating that mandated ratios would hinder their ability to adapt to varying patient conditions.

The hospital has arranged for outside agency staff during the strike and assured the community they will remain open.

Middle-aged Warren man pursuing pro basketball dreams after high school setbacks

A 35-year-old Warren man is defying expectations as he pursues his dream of professional basketball, years after heroin addiction derailed his promising high school career.

Chris Wouters trains daily at the Oakland Fieldhouse in Rochester Hills, working toward a spot in the NBA's G League, where most players are about a decade younger than him.

"I'm currently chasing my dream, which is becoming a G League basketball player," Wouters said.

While most professional athletes retire around 40, Wouters sees his age differently.

"It allowed me to know that age is just a limitation that you can put on yourself. I'm more so at the best shape of my life because of what basketball chasing my dream has done for me," Wouters said.

