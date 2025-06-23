7 Morning Digest: Extreme heat continues, mass shooting stopped at church & more

Here at 7 News Detroit, we want to make sure you start your day off on the right foot, informed about weather, traffic, the latest news and more. That's why we have the 7 Morning Digest, where we'll get you out the door informed and ready to go.

What's the weather for today?

Metro Detroit Weather: Extreme Heat Warning in effect for Oakland, Macomb and Wayne counties

A Heat Advisory has been issued for all of southeastern Michigan through 8:00 PM Tuesday

An Extreme Heat Warning for Oakland, Macomb and Wayne counties until Tuesday 8 PM. Heat indices could reach 105° at times prompting dangerously hot conditions across these counties.

Today: Mostly sunny, hot and humid with highs in the mid to upper 90s, heat index over 100°. Winds: SW 10-20 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, warm and muggy. Lows will be in the mid to upper 70s. Winds: SW 5-10 mph.

Tuesday: Hot, humid with storm chances, mainly after 2 PM. Temps in the mid 90s with a heat index near or just over 100°. Winds: W 5-10 mph.

The top stories to know about

Police say gunman killed by church staff after he opened fire in Wayne

An active shooter was killed by church staff after he opened fire outside of a Wayne church on Sunday morning, injuring one person, police say.

The City of Wayne Police Department said the suspect started driving recklessly near Crosspointe Community Church around 11 a.m., drawing the attention of church staff members. Police said he then exited the vehicle wearing a tactical vest, armed with a long gun and a handgun. According to police, he approached the building and opened fire. That's when a parishioner reportedly struck the suspect with their vehicle.

Police say the suspect started firing at the vehicle, and at least two church staff members then opened fire on the suspect, killing him.

One of the security guards was shot in the leg, police say. He was taken to a nearby hospital with reportedly non-life-threatening injuries.

“We are grateful for the heroic actions of the church's staff members who undoubtedly saved many lives and prevented a large-scale mass shooting,” said Chief Ryan Strong. "Their actions prevented dozens of people from being murdered."

Police say the suspect is Brian Anthony Browning, a 31-year-old man from Romulus. They believe that Browning was suffering from a mental health crisis. Police say Browning was armed with an AR-15 style rifle, more than a dozen fully-loaded magazines, a semi-automatic handgun with an extended magazine and hundreds of rounds of ammunition.

Browning's mother is a member of the church, with police saying he had attended church service there two or three times over the course of the last year.

Police executed a search warrant at Brian's house, finding additional rifles, several more semi-automatic handguns and a large amount of ammunition, all of which were confiscated. We're told Browning did not have a criminal history.

Michigan gas prices reach new 2025 high, up 20 cents from last week

David Duprey/ASSOCIATED PRESS

Gas prices in the state of Michigan hit a new 2025 high of $3.30/gallon over the weekend before falling slightly heading into the work week.

Michigan drivers are now paying $3.29/gallon for regular unleaded fuel, up 20 cents from a week ago and up eight cents from this time last month.

On average, drivers are paying an average of $49 for a full 15-gallon tank of gas, down $8 from 2024's highest price.

"Drivers across Michigan are seeing the highest gas prices so far this year," said Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson, AAA-The Auto Club Group. "Pump prices will likely face upward pressure if crude oil prices continue to rise."

Metro Detroit drivers are also paying an average of $3.29/gallon, about 13 cents more than this time lasst week, but 25 cents less than this time last year.

Trump warns Iran against retaliating after US strikes, hints at regime change

President Donald Trump said Iran's key nuclear enrichment facilities were "totally obliterated" after the U.S. struck three of the country's nuclear sites on Saturday.

"I can report to the world that the strikes were a spectacular military success," President Trump said in a brief address to the nation Saturday night.

He followed up the address with a post on Truth Social that warned Iran against retaliating.

"ANY RETALIATION BY IRAN AGAINST THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA WILL BE MET WITH FORCE FAR GREATER THAN WHAT WAS WITNESSED TONIGHT," he posted.

Several hours before addressing the nation, the president revealed on social media that the U.S. had officially joined Israel's campaign to make sure Iran is not capable of producing a nuclear weapon. He said the attacks targeted Iran's Fordow, Natanz and Esfahan nuclear sites.

To destroy Fordow, experts said the U.S. would have needed to utilize its B-2 bombers, which can drop a bunker-busting bomb that can reach targets underground. The B-2 bombers, which are based in Missouri, reportedly took off Friday night and flew over the Pacific on Saturday.

In new comments on Sunday, President Trump suggested the possibility of regime change in Iran, but did not offer specific details.

"It’s not politically correct to use the term, “Regime Change,” but if the current Iranian Regime is unable to MAKE IRAN GREAT AGAIN, why wouldn’t there be a Regime change??? MIGA!!!" the president wrote.

