7 Morning Digest: Fourth of July travel, another water main break in Highland Park & more

Metro Detroit Weather: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 80s

Wednesday: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 80s. There is a very slight isolated storm chance late in the day. Winds: W 5-10 mph.

Thursday: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 80s. Winds: W 5-10 mph.

4th of July - Friday: Partly to mostly sunny with highs in the mid 80s. Winds: SW 5-10 mph.

No major crashes or new closures are slowing down commutes this morning



Fourth of July holiday travel ramps up at Detroit Metro Airport

If you're traveling for the Fourth of July holiday, buckle up. AAA is projecting more than 72 million people will travel at least 50 miles through this Sunday. If you're driving, you can expect to share the road with more than two million Michiganders.

And if you're flying, you'll be one of nearly 96,000 Michiganders taking to the skies.

Nationwide, air travel is reaching record-breaking numbers, with 5.84 million people flying. That's a 1.4 percent increase over last year's previous high.

If you're one of the millions hitting the skies for this travel period, you're going to be paying more than last year, and you're going to need your passport if you don't have a REAL ID.

America is expecting to see 7.6 million fliers on 71,000 flights from June 27-July 7. That's the Fourth of July travel period AAA is gathering data upon. United Airlines is expecting six million customers for the same period.

Delta customers — remember the baggage drop off deadline changed. The airline has a cut off, bags need to be checked at least 45 minutes before departure times.

Again, everyone flying domestic will need either a REAL ID or passport to get through TSA. If you have neighter, you'll get extra screening and still could possibly be turned away.

Ticket prices are up from last year's average. Round trop domestic flights are going for $810, up four percent from 2024.

We talked with a few fliers at DTW in Romulus, bracing to be one of 96,000 Michiganders taking flight.

Paula Hills isn't traveling for the holiday. She's meeting her newborn granddaughter in Tacoma, Washington, already making grandma go the extra mile, or a few thousand during this busy July 4th travel rush.

"Yes and first granddaughter - or first female in the family in 3 generations," Hills said when asked if this was her first grandchild. "They all’ve been boys so this is going to be one spoiled rotten little girl."

"(Heading to) Fort Lauderdale. It’s my first time going," said Ali Zaghir. "Experience and have fun, I guess. Experience this time of the month, July 4th."

"We’re going to the Turks and Caicos Islands," said Kimberly Knysz. "It’s a family trip every year the dates kind of got picked for us. It helped were leaving on a Wednesday and we font come back for a whole week."

For anyone still booking flights for next week, Tuesday and Wednesday are usually less expensive days to travel. If you're hitting the roads, AAA also says to get all your routine maintenance done before setting out. This time last year, about 700,000 people needed roadside assistance for things like flat tires, dead batteries, running out of gas, and the worst, people locking themselves out of their own cars.

Highland Park faces another water main break, this time due to heat and aging infrastructure

Highland Park faced another water main break this week due to heat putting stress on the aging infrastructure.

City crews worked overnight to restore water to eight streets Tuesday after a water main break occurred on Woodward Avenue and East Buena Vista Street Monday evening.

Some residents were left with very low water pressure or no water at all.

"Hard to cook, hard to clean, can't go to work right 'cause you can't take a bath," Highland Park resident Roosevelt Strother said.

This isn't the first water issue for Highland Park. In March, residents across the city went without water for days due to construction work on the aging infrastructure. Some pipes in the city are over 100 years old and made of wood. Officials hope to have the majority of their infrastructure replaced within five to seven years with the help of state funding.

“Our infrastructure is very old, and they are working to rebuild it. That’s why we have so much construction in the city," Highland Park Mayor Glenda McDonald said.

While repairs were underway, the city's fire department assisted the mayor in distributing water to affected residents. Cases left over from March's water main breaks were available for pickup at the police station from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday.

The mayor clarified that the water was safe to drink and did not require boiling.

"It's bad. But what can you do? You have to roll with the punches, and that's what we do. And we know one day soon, it's gonna get better," Highland Park resident Barbara Williams said.

Saeeda Burton, who was helping her 96-year-old grandmother and Highland Park resident with low water pressure, expressed her frustration.

"They gotta get it together, and hopefully they will," Burton said.

The city expects this specific main break to be fully repaired by Wednesday. If repairs take longer, officials plan to organize another water pickup day.

'An amazing person': Family mourns loss of 23-year-old father killed in Brighton excavator accident

A 23-year-old father was killed Monday in a workplace accident at a construction site in Brighton where a new $45 million Michigan Department of Transportation project is underway.

Family members identified the victim as Ryan Starnes of St. Clair Shores. Starnes was working in an excavated hole on Grand River Avenue under I-96 when he was struck by an excavator bucket.

According to Michigan State Police, the person operating the excavator didn't see Starnes. Both his uncle and grandfather were also working on site, with his grandfather serving as his foreman.

"His grandpa was the one that held him when it happened," said Ky-El McRae, Starnes' fiancée.

McRae described Starnes as a hardworking and loving father to their 5-year-old son Luke, who is nonverbal and autistic.

"Every single night, he would come home from work and he would cuddle with our son and hold him, play with him," McRae said. "He worked really hard to make sure that Luke was OK and he had everything that he needed."

Starnes' mother, Katrina Skoczylas, said her son was the sole supporter of his young family.

"He was working very hard to do the right thing for his family and to give him, Ky-El and Luke the best life possible, and we're all still in shock," Skoczylas said.

The family has set up an online fundraiser to help support Starnes' young son as they grieve the sudden loss.

"I just want people to know how much of an amazing person he was, how much love he had to share with the world and I just want people to know that he will be deeply missed," said Michael Starnes, Ryan's brother.

Michigan State Police are investigating the incident, which they say appears to be a workplace accident.

