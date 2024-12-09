7 Morning Digest: Gas prices drop, dad saved after car flipped into pond & more stories

Here at 7 News Detroit, we want to make sure you start your day off on the right foot, informed about weather, traffic, the latest news and more. That's why we have the 7 Morning Digest, where we'll get you out the door informed and ready to go.

What's the weather for today?

Metro Detroit Weather: Rainy start to the workweek, arctic air and snow returns

Steady is moving through the area this morning and it will last through the early afternoon. Overall, we'll get 1/4" to 1/2". Warm temperatures are included with the rain and temps will be in the low 50s, with winds picking up. Temps will start sliding again tomorrow into the low 40s.

Cold, arctic air returns Wednesday and continues through the end of the week. High temperatures will be in the low 30s Wednesday, low 20s Thursday, and upper 20s Friday. Morning lows will also be in the teens Thursday and Friday morning, with wind chills in the single digits. Lake effect snow showers are likely, especially Wednesday afternoon through Thursday afternoon. Reduced visibility and slippery roads are possible.

Any traffic issues?

So far, no major traffic issues to know about this morning. The roads are moving a little slower due to the rain, and make sure to take it easy on the wet roads. You can check a live traffic map here.

The top stories to know about

Chelsea father of four grateful after good samaritan saved him from drowning in pond

Chelsea resident Dominick Myers was driving home from work early Friday morning when his van slid on black ice and ended up in a pond.

“Didn’t actually think I would see my kids again, I was fully in the mind set of all right this is it,” said Myers.

7 News Detroit reporter Tiarra Braddock sat down with Dominick Myers and he told her what happened after his van flipped over into a pond off Conway and Sibley roads in Chelsea.

“I freaked out, I was looking everywhere and there was just no escaping and I was just punching the windows as hard as I could,” said Myers.

As Dominick attempted to get the passenger van door open, he says a man appeared in the widow and was able to pull the door open from the outside.

“He freaking grabbed me, swam with me, and then got me on land." He said.“Without him, daddy wouldn’t be here for Christmas, I’d be dead.”

How Metro Detroiters are tipping in more ways than one this holiday season

When it comes to tipping, there are a lot of mixed feelings. But during the holidays, many people say they embrace the giving season in more ways than one.

Tipping can be a bit of a touchy subject. But during the holiday season, many people we spoke to say they tend to be in the giving spirit.

"I just go back to thinking about how grateful we all should be," said Valarie Sokolosky. "And depending on the budget during the holiday season, that's when people need to be tapped more than generally."

Many recognize that you never know what someone else is going through, and those few extra dollars could make a huge difference.

“I know it does help out with, like, gifts, like for children and stuff, so, yeah, I feel like it does help out," Jacob said. "Plus, some people are laid off during the holidays, so if you see them out doing something like shoveling snow and just a few extra dollars or something, it does tend to help.”

Price drop at the pump: Gas in Michigan drops to under $3/gallon for first time since January

For the first time in almost a year, Michiganders are paying an average of less than $3/gallon on gas.

The American Automobile Association (AAA) says Michigan drivers are now paying an average of $2.94 per gallon for regular unleaded, down 14 cents from last week. That's 13 cents less than this time last month and 22 cents less than this time last year.

With that new price, Michigan drivers are paying $44 for a full 15-gallon tank of gasoline, a $14 discount from last year's average price.

"Motorists across Michigan are seeing the lowest gas prices since January of this year," said Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson, AAA-The Auto Club Group. "If demand falls, alongside increasing gasoline stocks, pump prices could drop further."

This is where you can find the most expensive gas, as well as the cheapest, across the state:

