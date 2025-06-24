7 Morning Digest: Hear from guard who prevented mass shooting, water safety tips & more

Here at 7 News Detroit, we want to make sure you start your day off on the right foot, informed about weather, traffic, the latest news and more. That's why we have the 7 Morning Digest, where we'll get you out the door informed and ready to go.

What's the weather for today?

Metro Detroit Weather: Extreme Heat Warning in effect for Oakland, Macomb and Wayne counties

A Heat Advisory has been issued for all of southeastern Michigan through 8:00 PM Tuesday

An Extreme Heat Warning for Oakland, Macomb and Wayne counties until Tuesday 8 PM. Heat indices could reach 105° at times prompting dangerously hot conditions across these counties.

Tuesday: Hot, humid with storm chances, mainly after 2 PM. Temps in the mid 90s with a heat index near or just over 100°. Winds: W 5-10 mph.

The top stories to know about

Church security team member speaks after stopping armed man at Wayne church service

Church security guard speaks out after shooting and killing armed man

A volunteer security team member stopped an attempted mass shooting at a local church in Wayne on Sunday. No parishioners were killed, thanks in part to Jay Trombley.

Trombley is a member of Cross Pointe Community Church and its safety team, which sprang into action when 31-year-old Brian Browning showed up Sunday morning armed with a rifle and handgun.

"I heard a noise, thought it was mechanical at first, turned to see people running, asked them through a door what had happened. I thought it was in the cry room and a young woman said, 'AR-15,' and I said, 'Where?' She pointed and I headed in that direction," Trombley said.

"We found out that evil came to our door, but God's hand of protection was right over us. So many things happened that can only be God driven: that the parishioner shows up late to engage him with this pick-up truck to slow him down; that double pane window stopped five rounds that I fairly certain where I was standing to look at the wall behind me to see the impact to see that where rounds from his rifle traveled and impacted, I'm, I'm…God's hand was protecting me," Trombley said.

Trombley and other safety team members, all average citizens with no police or military experience, have undergone extensive training in the event they encounter an active shooter. He says Sunday's nightmare underscores a harsh reality.

"You are your own first responder. You are the first person on scene. It doesn't matter if it's someone trying to hurt you, an injury, something- you are your first responder," Trombley said.

You can see his full interview here.

Oakland County officials warn of water safety after recent drownings

Oakland County officials warn of water safety after recent drownings

A recent drowning in Oakland County has officials urging residents to take water safety precautions as summer temperatures rise.

A 26-year-old Detroit man drowned in Cass Lake on Sunday, adding to a growing list of water-related tragedies in the region.

Jaylen Bernard Tariq Brickerson, who was the oldest of five siblings, drowned after leaving a boat in Keego Harbor. According to officials, he was not a strong swimmer and mistakenly thought he was near a sandbar when he was actually in 55 feet of water.

"He thought it was shallow. He knew he wasn't a strong swimmer or others knew he wasn't a strong swimmer, thought they were near a sandbar, they were nowhere near a sandbar. In fact, they were at 55 feet of depth of water," Oakland County Sheriff Mike Bouchard said.

This incident follows the drowning of a 2-year-old boy in the Clinton River in Harrison Township and another 2-year-old who drowned in a pool at a Southgate apartment complex over the weekend.

Last year, Oakland County recorded 17 drownings, with 13 occurring on waterways. Bouchard identified common factors in these incidents.

"Common theme is either they've been involved in some kind of drinking or they're not a strong swimmer or someone is not paying attention and causes some kind of issues," Bouchard said.

The sheriff emphasized that drownings can happen in both deep and shallow water, and proper safety measures are essential.

"Regardless of if you're a strong swimmer or not, have emergency equipment at hand. If you're not a strong swimmer wear a flotation device," he said.

12-year-old may lose half his eyesight after BB gun shooting at Detroit park

12-year-old may lose half his eyesight after BB gun shooting at Detroit park

A 12-year-old boy may permanently lose 50% of his eyesight after being shot in the face with a BB gun at a Detroit park.

The incident happened Friday round 6:30 p.m. at Simmons Park on Detroit's west side, where Dashawn Mays was playing basketball with friends when he was struck in the eye by a BB.

"I looked back, all I know pow, I get hit in the head," Dashawn said.

The shot came out of nowhere as the boy was preparing to leave the neighborhood park on his bike.

"I start asking people if I was bleeding, I started to touch my eye and realize blood was on my hand and I was screaming," Dashawn said.

Dashawn quickly rushed home to his mom, Ashley Patrick, who called police, unaware that the BB was lodged in his eyeball.

"The EMS came here and they rushed him to the emergency room, but when they found out the bullet was still in his eye, that's when he got rushed to Royal Oak for immediate surgery," Patrick said.

Surgery removed the BB, but doctors told the family Dashawn may never see again in his left eye.

"I didn't know what I did to deserve that," Dashawn said when asked about the incident.

