7 Morning Digest: Heat wave coming, local DJ remembers Ozzy Osbourne & more

What's the weather for today?

Metro Detroit Weather: We are headed to big heat and big storm chances

Today: Mostly sunny and warmer with highs in the upper 80s. It will feel like 90° late in the day in Detroit. Winds: SE 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear skies with low temps in the upper 60s. Winds: SE 5-10 mph

Thursday: Mostly sunny and hot with a slight storm chance late in the day. Highs will be in the low to mid 90s with 94° in Detroit. It will feel like

100° or higher in the afternoon and early evening. We may get a heat advisory for this time. Winds: SW 10-15 mph.

The top stories to know about

Dog and Ann Arbor resident honored after helping find missing 82-year-old

A local dog and her owner were honored by the Ann Arbor Police Department Tuesday after they helped locate a missing elderly man who had been lost for two days.

Eighty-two-year-old Dr. Ralph Yang, who has dementia, went on his usual evening walk on June 23. However this time Yang never returned home, prompting a massive community search involving more than 250 volunteers and multiple departments.

After 52 grueling hours of searching through forests, parks and backyards, Ann Arbor resident Ben Osenbaugh and his dog Dolly spotted Yang near a creek in the area of Newport Road and Warrington Drive in Ann Arbor.

"I realized that there was a pretty steep drop-off along the road, so I started to think, someone could've misstepped and they could've taken a fall, so I started to search that area," Osenbaugh said. "There was a sense in the air that tonight was the night we were going to find Dr. Yang.”

Police body camera footage captured the moment officers found Yang alive.

"Is he breathing?" an officer can be heard asking in the footage.

"Yeah he's alive!" another responded.

'He’s larger than life': Detroit radio host Meltdown shares memories of Ozzy Osbourne

Ozzy Osbourne, the legendary voice of Black Sabbath and one of the founding fathers of heavy metal has died at the age of 76.

His family says he died peacefully Tuesday morning surrounded by loved ones. Osbourne had battled Parkinson’s since 2020.

Local radio host Meltdown from 101 WRIF told us "Crazy Train" made him a fan of rock music when he was just a kid. 7 News Detroit anchor Carolyn Clifford spoke with Meltdown about his fondest memories of Osbourne.

“The first time I interviewed him was at Joe Louis Arena in 2001,” Meltdown said. “Look, if you’ve seen the show “The Osbourne’s,” Ozzy is exactly like that. He was candid, he was funny, he was witty and he’s a legend. He’s larger than life and he transcends from rock ‘n’ roll.”

From shocking stages to redefining rock, Osbourne was loud, unapologetic and unforgettable. Hits like "Crazy Train" and "Iron Man" made him an icon.

Osbourne leaves behind a legacy that changed music forever.

Detroit residents frustrated with years of flooding on Cadillac Avenue

Some residents on Detroit's east side say they've been dealing with flooding issues for years, with water pooling on Cadillac Avenue between Shoemaker and Edsel Ford after rainfall.

"It's not a good situation at all," said Michelle Owens, a Detroit resident.

Owens, who lives on the flooded street, says her neighborhood is fed up with the recurring flooding.

"It just looks like a body of water. Like you're standing on Jefferson or something. Like you can just come on your porch and just fish," said Mario White, another Detroit resident.

Owens believes that when the city repaved the road a couple of years ago, they paved over a sewage drain, causing flooding every time it rains.

7 News Detroit checked out the neighborhood Tuesday morning and saw a massive puddle of water taking up most of the street. After contacting the city, a crew came by with heavy machinery to drain it. They lifted the catch basin and started breaking up what appeared to be a thick substance.

"DPW has looked into it. They said they don't have a record of having paved over. Our records, dating back to 2018, just indicate that it's a blocked basin," said Sam Smalley, Deputy Director of Detroit Water and Sewerage.

Smalley says it's most likely sediment that accumulated in the catch basin, but he acknowledges that neighbors are right to be frustrated.

"They have called us at least 6 times since 2022. We were able to get one side clean in 2023, but we didn't get the other side clean. We had a contractor out there in February of 2024. They didn't finish the job. We knew it wasn't finished, but we have crews out there right now, and we're going to stay on it until we're fixed," Smalley said.

By Tuesday afternoon, DWSD told us both basins on Cadillac Avenue were fully cleaned and taking water.

"Thank you to Channel 7 for amplifying this. It's something that we should have addressed prior to this. The team's going to scour through our records and make sure that there's no other issues like this lurking out there," Smalley said.

