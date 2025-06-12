7 Morning Digest: Honoring Detroit girl who died from COVID, Oxford parents upset over offer & more

Here at 7 News Detroit, we want to make sure you start your day off on the right foot, informed about weather, traffic, the latest news and more. That's why we have the 7 Morning Digest, where we'll get you out the door informed and ready to go.

What's the weather for today?

Metro Detroit Weather: Milder with rain chances

Today: Partly sunny and dry though the day. There is a slight chance for a shower or a little thunder mainly north of M-59. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. Winds: E 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy and mild with lows in the 60s. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Winds: Variable 5-10 mph.

Friday: A little sun with a slight rain/storm chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Winds: E 5-10 mph.



Any traffic issues?

So far, no major issues on the roads this morning. A deadly crash involving a motorcycle along I-75 in Detroit has cleared. Be sure to check our live traffic map here.

The top stories to know about

'Shove your offer': Oxford families rebuke board's settlement offer that came with ultimatum

Oxford families rebuke board's settlement offer that came with ultimatum

The same day the families of three injured Michigan State University shooting victims received a nearly $30 million settlement for their trauma, Oxford families also received a settlement offer from Oxford Community Schools — but they say the way it was delivered and the amount is unacceptable.

In November of 2021, Hana St. Juliana, Tate Myre, Justin Shilling, and Madisyn Baldwin were killed in a shooting at Oxford High School. The parents of the victims say they received an email midday on Tuesday, offering each family estate $500,000 each, and that they needed to accept the offer in less than 24 hours.

“That’s how little that you value our children?” Steve St. Juliana, Hana's father, told the Oxford Schools Board of Education on June 10.

St. Juliana spoke out against a letter he and the rest of the families who lost their children that day received from the school district’s attorney.

You can read the full letter here

St. Juliana declined the offer that he calls insulting.

"You can shove your offer," he told the board on Tuesday.

And he’s not the only one. WXYZ spoke to the father of Tate Myre, who told us he received the same email with the same ultimatum.

WXYZ spoke to one of the attorneys involved in the MSU settlement, and they say the Oxford families deserve the same, if not more.

"If you look at what happened, sadly to the Oxford survivors and deceased, the law did not allow them to get some sort of justice. And we need to have reform in our laws to have justice for all survivors," said Mick Grewal, attorney for Troy Forbush and Nathan Statly.

We reached out to the school district to see what they had to say about the offer.

The Oxford Schools Board of Education shared this statement with us:

"Last night, during the public comment portion of our board meeting, we heard from a father who tragically lost his child in the school shooting at Oxford High School that forever changed the lives of so many, most deeply the families whose children were taken. His words were powerful and heartbreaking.

We understand that the letter from legal counsel caused additional pain. We are deeply sorry for the impact it had, especially on those already carrying profound grief. The Board was unaware of this specific correspondence. It does not reflect the depth of our compassion or the level of support these families deserve. We recognize that the approach felt impersonal and insufficient, and for that, we are deeply apologetic.

The Board remains steadfast in our commitment to treating every family with dignity, compassion, and respect as we navigate these difficult legal proceedings."

Detroit parents honor daughter lost to COVID at what would have been her 5th-grade graduation

First child in Michigan to die of COVID honored at elementary graduation

A Detroit family attended a bittersweet ceremony at University Preparatory Academy as they honored their daughter, who was the first child in Michigan to die from COVID-19 five years ago.

Ebbie and Lavondria Herbert participated in what would have been their daughter, Skylar's, 5th-grade graduation ceremony on Wednesday.

"It was hard for us just being there to see all the other kids just, you know, without her," Lavondria Herbert said.

While the pandemic may be over, for the Herberts, the pain still lingers.

"No one knew the symptoms of COVID. No one knew what could happen if a child gets COVID," Ebbie Herbert said.

Skylar Herbert passed away on April 19, 2020, just weeks after the pandemic hit. She was only 5 years old and in kindergarten at the time.

"You know, once she got sick, she got sick and she was in the hospital for like 3 weeks," Lavondria Herbert said.

"It was hard, real hard, every day is still hard," Ebbie Herbert said.

But the impact Skylar had on others will never be forgotten.

Melvindale's insurance premiums soar after multiple police misconduct lawsuits

Melvindale's insurance premiums soar after multiple police misconduct lawsuits

A trio of misconduct lawsuits filed recently against Melvindale police officers have led to a surge in the city’s insurance premiums and led most carriers to view the town as too risky to cover, officials say.

“Our citizens deserve better, and the financial ruin the city could face as a result of inaction is simply not appropriate,” said city attorney Lawrence Coogan.

At a recent meeting of the city council, Melvindale leaders heard a presentation from its insurance broker who said premiums have soared 24% since last year, up from $510,000 to $633,000.

That increase follows a 28% jump from the year prior, said Steven Saigh, an insurance broker for the city.

“What we need to be able to do is communicate to insurance companies that something has been done to review, something has been done to update, something has been done to educate and train (officers),” Saigh said.

“De-escalation obviously is something that needs to be looked at,” he said.

Two of the lawsuits filed earlier this year name Lieutenant Matthew Furman, a polarizing figure within the department and the recent focus of a series of investigative reports by 7 News Detroit.

“This guy has gotten away with things over and over again,” said David Robinson, an attorney who brought both of the recent civil claims against Furman.



The first lawsuit was filed on behalf of Drakkar Williams, who said Furman repeatedly Tased him following a traffic stop last year.

The second lawsuit was filed on behalf of Alica Cook, a mother who was sitting in a school parking lot with her daughters when Furman stopped her over an expired tab, and then Tased her.

“When you look at these videos of the conduct that took place by some of these officers, it’s reprehensible,” said Coogan, referencing Channel 7’s previous reports. “It’s absolutely reprehensible.”

In May, a third lawsuit was filed against the city by a current Melvindale corporal, alleging racial and religious harassment throughout the department.

While the city has been on the receiving end of a number of other lawsuits recently—including some brought against elected officials—the city’s insurance broker told 7 News that it was the police misconduct lawsuits that are most responsible for the surge in premiums.

At last week’s meeting, the city council voted unanimously to hire a third-party investigative firm to look into the police department, how it runs and how it disciplines its officers.

Chief Robert Kennaley, who attended the meeting, said he welcomed the probe and promised a tighter ship going forward.

“I haven’t had the ability to hold people, officers accountable for what’s going on,” Kennaley said.

On the job for just over a year, Kennaley said the understaffed agency was dealt crisis after crisis during his first 12 months on the job.

Officers responded to two train derailments last May, then grappled with one of their fellow officers being shot and killed in July. In December, Kennaley was diagnosed with cancer and began treatments earlier this year.

He’s now back to work and insists the department will be operated differently going forward.

“I am going to take control,” he said. “People are going to be written up.”

Furman, for his part, remains on paid administrative leave while the Wayne County Prosecutor reviews a warrant request following the Tasing of Drakkar Williams.

He declined to comment on the lawsuits brought against him or the department.