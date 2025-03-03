7 Morning Digest: I-696 closure begins, 2nd arrest in murder of Dee Warner & more

Here at 7 News Detroit, we want to make sure you start your day off on the right foot, informed about weather, traffic, the latest news and more. That's why we have the 7 Morning Digest, where we'll get you out the door informed and ready to go.

What's the weather for today?

Weather Planner Plus: Here's what to expect today

Monday will be partly sunny with highs in the low 40s. Tuesday will be in the mid to upper 40s, but clouds and rain arrive with our next storm system. This storm will bring steady rain Tuesday into Wednesday and then eventually some snow Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Rainfall will be around 1/2"-3/4" and snowfall will be less than 1" with this system. Temperatures peak in the mid to upper 50s Wednesday before dropping into the upper 30s Thursday. Winds will also be back up with gusts 30 mph Wednesday and near 40 mph Thursday.

Quieter weather returns Friday, but some light rain/snow showers are possible again Friday night into Saturday. High temperatures return to near averages and in the low 40s next weekend.

Any traffic issues?

No major traffic issues this morning, but a reminder that the two-year eastbound I-696 closure in Oakland County begins at 9 a.m. Check your live traffic map here.

The top stories to know about

Eastbound I-696 set to close for 2 years starting today at 9 a.m.; here's what to know

Beginning Monday at 9 a.m., the eastbound lanes of I-696 are expected to shut down for two years, creating a ripple effect of inconveniences for hundreds of thousands of drivers.

It's part of the final phase of the Restore the Reuther project. The lanes will close from Lahser to I-696 for two years. The official detour is from eastbound I-696 to southbound M-10 to eastbound M-8 to northbound I-75 and back to eastbound I-696.

However, MDOT knows many people won't follow that detour and will instead use mile roads. That detour will add about 10 miles or so to the daily commute.

As the new work week approaches and drivers prepare over the weekend, Carmen has some advice for fellow drivers starting on Monday: “Find alternative routes before you have to be somewhere. Pay attention, and good luck if you have to take it because you're going to need it.”

'It’s been really tough.' Local skaters organize fundraiser for victims of January plane crash

Over the weekend, the Detroit Skating Club raised more than $10,000 for families impacted by the January plane crash in Washington D.C.

The crash killed 67 people, and among the victims, nearly half were connected to the U.S. ice skating community.

On Saturday night, local skaters honored their memory with an exhibition showcase.

"It feels surreal. It really doesn’t feel real still. Every day I’ll be reminded of it in some way, seeing a photo or a post and it still doesn’t feel real," John Maravilla said.

"This week is when I finally started feeling better. I was really, really depressed the week of. I couldn’t sleep at all and I couldn’t get myself to eat much," Juan Calros Maravilla added.

There were 11 skaters and 13 members who were killed when a U.S. Army helicopter collided with an American Airlines jet, killing 67 people.

Juan Carlos and his brother, John, got to know some of those skaters over the years at competitions.

The exhibition skate was a way to financially support family members left behind in the wake of the tragedy. The team brought in more than $10,000.

Second arrest made in connection to 2021 murder of Dee Warner

A second person has been arrested in connection to the murder of Dee Warner in Lenawee County, 7 News Detroit has learned.

The family of Dee told us that her stepson was taken into custody. He's expected to be arraigned on Monday.

Gregg Hardy, Dee's brother, spoke to us on Sunday.

"I've been hoping he'd be arrested for quite a while, because I always believed that he had information," Hardy said.

Dee's husband, Dale, has been charged in connection with Dee's murder. She was last seen in April of 2021 near her home in Tecumseh. Last June, a judge ruled that Dale would stand trial in the case.

In August 2024, Michigan State Police discovered remains that were later identified to be Dee's body on a property owned by Dale. Officials ruled her death a homicide.

