7 Morning Digest: I-696 construction expansion, police launch new registry & more

The top stories to know about

I-696 construction: New phase brings double lane closure, full shutdown planned for May

A new phase of construction on I-696 in Oakland County is creating additional challenges for drivers, with westbound lanes reduced to just two lanes from Southfield to Lasher through late July.

The Michigan Department of Transportation is also planning to fully close the westbound lanes for 10 days starting May 9 to complete demolition of the Church Street bridge and plaza. That would mean a full closure of the highway as the eastbound lanes are closed for the next two years.

Oak Park residents are particularly concerned as the construction impacts their daily commutes and neighborhood access.

"It's kind of a nuisance, a little bit. Slows everything down," said Alex Wanger, who lives nearby.

The two-year project to rebuild I-696 in Oakland County runs directly along the street where Oak Park residents Jillian Hill and Alex Wanger live.

"We take 696 to 94, and that stretch - it's like it really makes it such a headache," said Hill.

Wanger expressed concerns about the impact on local roads once the full closure begins.

"I can imagine, especially the service roads, are not equipped for the amount of traffic. That's just gonna make it all really, really rough," said Wanger.

Shimon Baker, who lives along I-696 across the road near the Victoria Park Plaza Bridge, is already experiencing longer travel times.

"It definitely takes extra time driving, especially working in Southfield and coming back to the Oak Park area. I have to go all the way around with the U-turns and everything," said Baker.

Sterling Heights police launch special needs registry to improve emergency responses

The Sterling Heights Police Department has become one of the first agencies in the area to implement a special needs registry, providing emergency crews with critical information about some of the community's most vulnerable residents.

The online registry allows families to confidentially share important details about loved ones with special needs, helping first responders approach situations with appropriate awareness and techniques.

"Finally, finally," James Dziendziel said when he first saw the announcement from Sterling Heights police about the new initiative to assist those with special needs.

Dziendziel, whose 14-year-old son has autism, believes the registry will significantly benefit his family.

"You won't have to worry as much about where's my child at this given moment and am I going to get my child back," Dziendziel said.

The registry allows families to provide first responders with vital information about their loved ones including behavior triggers and de-escalation techniques.

Lt. Craig Cole, who spearheaded the database and related training, says creating a more compassionate response is exactly the goal.

"We want to respond with empathy and compassion and we want families to know there's a human being behind this badge," Cole said.

For Cole, the initiative is personal.

"I have two great nieces that have autism, so it is watching or listening to the fear of my sister, her grandchildren. It really struck a cord with me that we can do more in law enforcement," Cole said.

The registration process is straightforward and confidential. Once a family completes the online form, the information is reviewed and then shared with emergency dispatch.

'It's a mournful time': Travel tips if you're heading to Rome to pay respects after Pope Francis' death

With the passing of Pope Francis, experts say travel to Rome is expected to be on the rise.

Stephen Henley flies out to Rome this Sunday.

"It's an exciting time obviously, and it's a mournful time, it's all those emotions," Henley said.

Henley is the President of a Legatus, an organization of Catholic CEOs and Presidents to learn more about their faith, and throughout the year, they plan what's called 'pilgrimages' to Rome.

"This is different than a vacation trip, this is a place where we go to holy sites, and in a prayerful manner, visit these sites, and take in not just the historical aspect but the church aspect," Henley said.

But with Pope Francis passing away on Monday, Henley's trip may look and feel a little different.

We caught up with John Hale, President of Corporate Travel based in Northville. Hale regularily organizes trups to Italy.

"You will certainly have the experience of a lifetime and an opportunity to participate perhaps," Hale said. "You know, we still have the conclave for the Catholic Church, and the funeral for POPE FRANCIS, just opportunities you might not be able to foresee...I absolutely believe the election of a new holy father will increase travel to Rome."

If you're thinking of going to Rome soon, experts say now is a great time, as you'll get to witness history. They recommend booking your trip and hotels early — and being flexible — as some places, like Sistine Chapel, will be closed as they decide on a new Pope.

"Often times, the Pope isn't selected on the first round of voting," Henley said. "So that's where you get the white smoke or black smoke. Black smoke when you don't get the pope, white smoke if you do get the pope, and so there's a few votes everyday."

Henley is also anticipating a lot of travel to Rome in the coming weeks, months and even years, and people will want to get to know the new Pontiff.