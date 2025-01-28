7 Morning Digest: ICE activity in metro Detroit, DPSCD future & more stories

(WXYZ) — Here at 7 News Detroit, we want to make sure you start your day off on the right foot, informed about weather, traffic, the latest news and more. That's why we have the 7 Morning Digest, where we'll get you out the door informed and ready to go.

What's the weather for today?

Metro Detroit Weather: Another breezy day with snow to the north

Today: Clouds return today with gusty winds as well. Snow showers late, especially north and east of I-96. Highs will eventually reach the upper 30s. Winds: WSW 10-20 mph.

Tonight: Light snow showers. Accumulation <1/2". Lows in the low 34. Winds: WSW 15-25 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with some light snow showers. Highs near the 40s. Winds: WNW 10-20 mph.

Any traffic issues?

So far, no major traffic issues to know about this morning. Check the live traffic map here.

The top stories to know about

Dearborn Heights man who warded off home invaders speaks out

“Obviously in my room, I’m not laying down. I’m not,” said Ben Nevers.

The 24-year-old is on crutches and has a shattered foot after two men broke into his home in Dearborn Heights Saturday morning. Ben was struck in the foot in the exchange of gunfire with the suspect, who was shot in the leg.

Ben’s girlfriend, who he did not want to identify, was struck in the leg.

“I know she went into shock immediately because it traveled up, hit her body and her kidney, and it’s lodged somewhere in her chest,” said Nevers.

The two suspects got into the house through the kitchen window, which is boarded up now. From there, they made their way to the living room, holding Ben’s friend at gunpoint. They then searched the house for valuables like studio equipment and jewelry before ending up at Ben’s bedroom door.

“He seen that I had the gun like this, and he shot me. Shot me in the foot first, and as soon as he shot, I shot back. So, I shot twice, and I know I hit him in the leg,” said Nevers.

Nevers believes his large social media following from his days as a party promoter tempted the suspects to target him.

Dearborn Heights police have a suspect in custody: Phillip Price is facing 21 felony charges for the break-in, including two counts of assault with intent to murder. He has been remanded with no bond. Police are actively searching for a second suspect.

ICE activity spotted from Ann Arbor to Detroit amid immigration crackdown

Reports of increased presence of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers in cities like Ann Arbor and Detroit are being confirmed by officials as President Donald Trump continues his nationwide immigration blitz.

Some residents and civil rights advocates are concerned that the process is being expedited to the point of ignoring civil rights and due process.

At an Arab-American Civil Rights League press conference in Dearborn Monday, legal experts and officials gathered for an informational session regarding immigration.

“I’m a proud daughter of immigrants and I'm also really proud to represent a district that is very diverse and we have folks coming to this country and to this state seeking better opportunity," Michigan Sen. Stephanie Chang said through tears at the press conference.

Advocates claim that because the deportation process has been expedited by the new administration, critical civil rights are being ignored and not everyone that is being deported is necessarily in the country illegally and that the process needs to slow down for proper due process.

“So the fact that individuals are being picked up, put through these expedited procedures without lawfully determining whether they can stay for other reasons, I think that that’s extremely frightening," Arab-American Civil Rights League Board Member Rula Aoun said.

The state of Detroit public schools: Superintendent lays out vision for the district

The state of Detroit Public Schools Community District was on full display with a packed house at Renaissance High School on Monday.

Superintendent Nikolai Vitti talked about the district's progress. I talked to him about the district's goals to boost attendance, graduation rates and to move the needle on math and literacy scores.

Vitti says he has four goals: improve attendance, proficiency, the graduation rate and continue progress.

Paying students to attend class was the hot-button issue. Vitti says it was time to think out of the box.

“Our No. 1 obstacle in seeing scaled and accelerated improvement is attendance. When our students miss 18 or fewer days, they are three to five times more likely to be at or above grade level,” Vitti said.

That would mean more improvement in literacy, math scores and for students to be college ready on the ACT.

Board President Corletta Vaughn says they should have done this long ago.

“Chronic absenteeism is still very, very, very real, but it is improving,” Vaughn said.

So far, 99% of the students involved with the Perfect Attendance Pays program are coming to school.