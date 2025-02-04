7 Morning Digest: Ice storm possible Wednesday, Na'Ziyah Harris investigation & more

Here at 7 News Detroit, we want to make sure you start your day off on the right foot, informed about weather, traffic, the latest news and more. That's why we have the 7 Morning Digest, where we'll get you out the door informed and ready to go.

What's the weather for today?

Metro Detroit Weather: Tracking an icy storm Wednesday night

Today: A brighter start to the day followed by clouds increasing with snow showers in the area. Highs near 32°. Winds: NNW 5-15 mph.

Tonight: Clouds decrease with lows in the 21. Winds: NNW 5-10 mph.

Wednesday: Clouds with a slight chance of a wintry mix toward the end of the day. Highs in the upper 20s. Winds: E 5-15 mph.

Any traffic issues?

So far, no major traffic issues on the highways this morning. Be sure to check our live traffic map before heading out on the roads.

The top stories to know about

'It was chaos': Last-minute deal avoids US alcohol ban in Windsor, Ontario

“It was chaos.”

That's how Renaldo Agostino would describe the last 24 hours in Windsor, hours ahead of a trade war deadline between Canada and the United States that would’ve forced alcohol distributors to not sell American-made alcohol in Ontario at midnight.

“It started off early in the morning. We have a group chat with all the hospitality owners that were in a bit of a panic because they didn't know what to do about some of the products a lot of their customers wanted,” said Agostino, a Windsor City Councilman from Ward 3.

Ward 3 is home to many of the city’s busiest bars and restaurants, which also see many American customers ages 19 and older.

"You own a business in downtown Windsor, you're getting a significant amount of American customers who come here and they want their Jack Daniels,” Agostino said.

“Probably the biggest American brands we sell are going to be your bourbon. All the Jack Daniels line, all the Jim Beam line,” said James Arbour, owner of Lefty's on the O.

What Metro Detroit drivers are expecting with the upcoming I-696 project

Those who commute on I-696 could expect to add an hour extra to their commute time when construction starts on March 1.

It's part of the final phase of the Restore the Reuther project, which will have construction on I-696 between Lahser and I-75.

Both sides of the freeway will eventually be fixed. Westbound drivers will always be able to get through I-696 during construction regardless of which side of the freeway MDOT crews are working on. However, eastbound drivers are going to have a lengthy detour, going from eastbound I-696 to M-10 to M-8 to I-75 and back to I-696. However, officials know that some people won't use that detour and will instead take mile roads.

"I am concerned about the amount of traffic that is going to be bypassing right where I live," said Steven Merandi, who lives on the service drive nearby.

"I am concerned but it has to be done," said commuter Bernard Davis.

"It's going to be a rough couple of weeks as everyone tries different routes but once people figure out what's going to work best for them it will settle down," said MDOT spokesperson Diane Cross.

Years before Na'Ziyah Harris murder case, CPS warned repeatedly about alleged killer

Years before Jarvis Butts would be charged by Wayne County’s prosecutor, accused of killing and sexually abusing Na’Ziyah Harris, relatives of the 13-year-old say they filed multiple reports with Children's Protective Services raising concerns about Butts.

A 7 News Detroit investigation finds that Butts was named in at least five CPS complaints since 2015, including one that alleged Butts had inappropriately touched Na'Ziyah Harris in 2022.

While multiple complaints alleged improper touching or raised concerns about possible molestation, none substantiated sexual abuse.

Kewana Morton and her cousin, Jernell, who asked that her last name not be used, are both relatives of Na’Ziyah.

In February of 2022, Jernell says she learned of allegations of improper touching involving Butts and other children. She says she was told about the claims while talking to her niece, Butts’ girlfriend, and that the alleged victims were Na’Ziyah and two other children.

She says she took the claims seriously, in part, because Butts was on the sex offender registry, having spent more than eight years in prison for third-degree criminal sexual conduct.

“I was like, 'oh my God. I was not crazy,” Jernell said. “This needs to be looked into.”

She held off on alerting authorities, she said, because her niece said she would report the claims to police. But weeks later, Jernell said, she alerted Child Protective Services. Her complaint came in on April 13, 2022.

“There was an incident at a birthday party,” the complaint reads. “One of the children that attended the party accused Jarvis of sexual abuse. Na’ziyah and (name withheld) reported that Jarvis touched both of them inappropriately as well. Jarvis touched (name withheld) in her private area and it hurt.”

Jernell made the complaint over the phone.

“They basically told me if they needed me for anything else, they would reach out,” she said, adding that she was not contacted by CPS again.

The next day, Jernell would receive a text from her niece – Butts’ girlfriend – confirming that she’d been contacted by CPS.

“CPS called me,” the text reads. “They called about the well-being of my kids…then they called back to get Jarvis info.”

A CPS spokeswoman wouldn’t tell 7 News Detroit if investigators ever questioned Na’Zaiyah Harris about the allegations that she was touched, or whether they notified police, citing state and federal law.

But it wasn’t the only CPS complaint naming Jarvis Butts.

Kewana Morton said she heard about the same allegations against Butts, from a conversation with his girlfriend. Two months after her cousin’s call to CPS, she filed her own complaint.

“I told them that there’s a problem and they need to be aware of it. I’m 90% sure that there’s sexual abuse going on within the home,” Morton said.

“Did you specifically mention Jarvis by name?” asked Channel 7’s Ross Jones.

“Yes, absolutely,” she replied.

Internal CPS records obtained by 7 News Detroit show that investigators looked into a complaint in June of 2022, conducting a face-to-face interview with Butts, who strongly denied the allegation.

A forensic interview was conducted with the alleged victim and “no disclosures” were made, records show. CPS said the home was clean and free of observed safety concerns. The allegation was denied and assigned a “low risk level.”

It’s one of at least five complaints filed with CPS naming Jarvis Butts since 2015, according to records obtained by 7 News Detroit. The complaints allege concerns about possible molestation, physical abuse or living conditions.

Many of the complaints were generic and none substantiated that Butts was improperly touching children.

Just over a year after the last complaint on record, Jarvis Butts would be charged with sexually assaulting and murdering Na’Ziyah Harris.

“I’m brokenhearted, because this could have been prevented. All of it,” Morton said. “All of it could have been prevented.”

In a statement, the Department of Health and Human Services said: “Our hearts go out to the family and friends of Na'Ziyah Harris. While we can’t discuss specific cases due to state and federal laws, MDHHS is deeply committed to ensuring the health and safety of all children.”

Attorneys for Jarvis Butts declined to comment on the prior complaints filed against him, citing Butts’ ongoing criminal case.

Contact 7 Investigator Ross Jones at ross.jones@wxyz.com or at (248) 827-9466.