7 Morning Digest: Illegal drifting crackdown, controversy in Hamtramck & more

(WXYZ) — Here at 7 News Detroit, we want to make sure you start your day off on the right foot, informed about weather, traffic, the latest news and more. That's why we have the 7 Morning Digest, where we'll get you out the door informed and ready to go.

What's the weather for today?

Metro Detroit Weather: Wednesday rain chances increase

Rain closes in Wednesday with cooler temps in the 60s. There will be more rain in the afternoon than in the morning and more north than south Wednesday.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with showers around. There will be more north than south and more in the afternoon than in the morning. Highs in the low 60s. Winds: ENE 10-20 mph.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a slight rain chance. Highs jump to the upper 60s. Winds: WNW 5-10 mph.

Any traffic issues?

So far, no major traffic issues this morning. An earlier crash that shut down westbound I-94 at Schaefer has been cleared. Be sure to check our live traffic map here.

The top stories to know about

Hamtramck city manager placed on leave, was walked out of heated council meeting

Hamtramck city manager placed on leave, was walked out of heated council meeting

The Hamtramck city manager has been placed on paid administrative leave as allegations, investigations and tensions have caused controversy among city officials and residents.

City council voted Tuesday night to place City Manager Max Garbarino on leave. He was escorted out of the meeting and his work computer and phone were taken as the mayor said Garbarino should be under thorough investigation.

Hamtramck's chief financial officer will be the interim city manager.

Garbarino defended himself as he and Mayor Amer Ghalib had a heated discussion that lasted about 30 minutes.

“I don’t feel safe anymore. We don’t feel safe as a community. We feel that there is a chaos and disorder in the city hall,” Ghalib said.

Last week, Garbarino placed Police Chief Jamiel Altaheri on a paid administrative leave after saying he received credible allegations the chief violated state and federal law.

There were talks of possibly reinstating the chief, but no decision has been made.

Ghalib questioned Garbarino on his motives and read allegations against him, asking why the city manager was still at work while the chief was on leave.

“I didn’t fire him. I put him off on administrative leave, which is the same thing that any other city manager in the country would’ve done. I challenge anyone to call any other city and ask what they would have done," Garbarino said.

After a closed-door meeting with the city attorney, the council voted to place the Garbarino on administrative leave.

Details of alleged wrongdoing in the city remain unclear. However, the FBI was at city hall last Friday, the mayor confirmed. Some of the allegations have been leaked to the public, and the mayor questioned the city manager about how it was all leaked.

Garbarino also said the city hired a third-party company to investigate, which he and the Ghalib disagreed on.

Both meetings Tuesday and last Friday were packed, with residents filling the room and an overflow area.

Some city council members are also under investigation by state police in a separate issue about their residency.

It’s unclear how long until the city’s issues are sorted out.

Detroit police announce plans to crack down on drifting and street racing

Detroit police announce plans to crack down on drifting and street racing

Detroit police are promising to crack down on drifting and street racing in the city. It's a public nuisance 7 News Detroit has reported on over the last several years.

Police said they are stepping up enforcement actions and busted a drifting event on Monday night at the intersection of Grand River and McGraw avenues.

“Any given night, Detroit Police Department is going to have about a hundred officers that’s dedicated to drag racing and drifting along with block party response, and we’re going to respond as soon as citizens call and say there’s an issue of any kind,” Cmdr. Anthony O’Rourke told news media.

A resident, who wanted to remain anonymous out of fear of retaliation told 7 News Detroit, “I was outside and they (were) on both sides of the streets. Both sides. Both sides. Making a whole bunch of racket. Cars spinning and all of that, and I was just like, ‘Oh.' I couldn’t rest."

On Tuesday, Detroit police vowed to command that respect if drifters and observers fail to obey the law.

O’Rourke, DPD’s head of the organized crime unit, said enforcement actions will range.

“It could be ticketing spectators of these events. It could be towing vehicles. It could be forfeiting. It could be making arrests. It could be ticketing the drivers of these incidents," he explained.

The commander said the perpetrators often come from outside of the city.

"One of the individuals was arrested from St. Clair Shores. We have located people in Howell, Michigan, Brighton, Michigan, Algonac, right?" O’Rourke said.

"Individuals come into the city and they are also paid visits by us when it's convenient for us with tow trucks and arrests or citations.”

7 News Detroit spoke with a couple of local drifters who said there’s no legal outlet for it, but that there needs to be.

They’re asking for the city to provide a space and a pit that is regulated where people can drift.

Royal Oak residents weigh in on 11 Mile Road project plans

Proposed road diet being discussed in Royal Oak

Royal Oak residents and business owners are sharing mixed opinions about a proposed multi-million-dollar left turn lane project on 11 Mile Road from Woodward to Stevenson Highway.

The project would reduce 11 Mile to one lane in each direction and add a center turn lane. The city is now seeking input on how to utilize the additional space created by the lane conversion.

Trey, owner of Hype House located near 11 Mile, believes traffic improvements are needed in the area.

"I think they need more parking, but the turning lanes. Since the freeway's closed, you can't get anywhere, so there's traffic everywhere. So if they do add some more lights, it would help," he said.

However, not all local business owners agree with the need for changes.

"No, I have no trouble with the traffic on 11 Mile. I experience ease of getting into out of my office. I don't think that all that construction is needed. I think that we've got a beautiful downtown community. If I were to have a vote, my vote would be leave it as is," said Sherry Major, whose Psychology Center for Positive Change sits behind 11 Mile off of Knowles Street.

Michael Aquilina, who, along with his wife, has lived in Royal Oak for more than 65 years combined, supports the project but has specific requests.

"I think it needs some work. Being a former bicyclist, I still get out and bike once in a while. I'd like to see them put in a bike lane," Aquilina said.

When asked if a middle turn lane would improve traffic flow, Aquilina responded affirmatively.

"Yes, I do. I would like to see a middle turn lane. And then at least one lane going each way and then a bike lane," he said.

