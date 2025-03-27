7 Morning Digest: Impact of auto tariffs, Detroit Riverfront future & more

Here at 7 News Detroit, we want to make sure you start your day off on the right foot, informed about weather, traffic, the latest news and more. That's why we have the 7 Morning Digest, where we'll get you out the door informed and ready to go.

What's the weather for today?

Metro Detroit Weather: Getting warmer Thursday, then wetter Friday

Temps start chilly Thursday morning, but there will be a nice jump in the afternoon well into the 50s. Thursday will be the last dry day for a while. You should keep the umbrella handy this weekend.

Thursday: Partly to mostly sunny with highs in the upper 50s. Winds: SW 10-20 mph.

Any traffic issues?

So far, no major traffic issues this morning, but we'll update this article if that changes. Be sure to check our live traffic map here.

The top stories to know about

'A punch to the gut': Metro Detroit car dealer and buyer react to new auto tariffs

A major announcement came Wednesday for car manufacturers, as President Donald Trump signed a new executive order adding a 25% tariff on all cars assembled outside the United States.

The tariffs, set to go into effect on April 3, would impact nearly half of the cars sold in the U.S. The announcement has been met with mixed reaction, with the United Auto Workers expressing strong support, but some industry experts warning it could lead to higher prices and pain for auto companies.

"It’s quite a punch to the gut,” said George Glassman, president of Glassman Automotive Group in Southfield.

Glassman's dealerships sell Kia, Hyundai, Subaru and more.

"The manufactures, it’s going to cost them more money, and there's no way I foresee them not passing those costs on to me and ultimately, the consumer,” Glassman said.

While many of the models Glassman sells are actually assembled in the U.S., he fears prices across the board could increase.

“Overall, this would result in probably, let's say a 5%, 10%, 15% increase in the price of vehicles on average," said David Kudla, CEO and chief investment strategist at Mainstay Capital Management in Troy. "Most of the cars sold in America by the Big 3 are made here in America, but there are some that have final assembly in Mexico, some have final assembly in Canada and are shipped here for sale. That will be the rub.”

UAW President Shawn Fain applauded Trump and says the president "made history" by enacting the tariffs.

"These tariffs are a major step in the right direction for autoworkers and blue-collar communities across the country, and it is now on the automakers, from the big three to Volkswagen and beyond, to bring back good union jobs to the U.S.," Fain said in a statement.

Michigan couple jailed in Mexico, accused of defrauding timeshare company

A couple from Spring Arbor is in a Mexican jail after being accused of defrauding a timeshare company. Paul and Christy Akeo's family said they've been imprisoned for over three weeks now.

"She's terrified. She tells us every single day, every single phone call how scared she is. She obviously cries a lot. She's very — she's scared. She's scared for her life. She is scared for her life, as I'm sure Paul is too," Lindsey Hull, Christy's daughter, explained to "Good Morning America."

Her mom and stepfather are accused of breaching a timeshare contract and defrauding Palace Resorts out of six figures.

The couple had filed a dispute with American Express and won. American Express refunded the Akeos more than $110,000.

Palace Resorts said it was fraud and that Christy Akeo encouraged others to defraud timeshares in a Facebook post.

Attorney John Manly represents the couple. He said Palace Resorts is extorting the couple.

"They got lured into this timeshare and initially, it was some reasonable amount a month. And then they, according to what we've been told, they took away their benefits and essentially made them increase their monthly contribution to $6,200," he said.

7 News Detroit spoke with attorney Jon Marko on how a person can navigate getting out of timeshare contract as smoothly as possible.

“My advice to my clients or individuals who would call me in and ask me for help with this, I would say the first thing you should do is contact the company directly. You know, if you can avoid a fight, you can catch more bees with honey than with vinegar often," he said.

Mayor Duggan on redeveloping Detroit's riverfront and what comes next

Mayor Mike Duggan on redeveloping the riverfront

Detroiters are reacting to plans to change the city's skyline with a bold transformation for the Renaissance Center.

It's a plan for redevelopment along the riverfront. Mayor Mike Duggan laid out the concept in his final State of the City on Tuesday.

The renderings show the demolition of two of the towers and the building of a 6-acre riverfront park.

Our Mike Duffy went to the riverfront to ask Detroiters how realistic the plan was to them.

“It would be great. It would be a good way to attract more tourists here and especially for the residents as well,” says Gulain Reif, who was visiting Detroit.

“Who is the public that is being envisioned and how do we expand the vision of who the public is?” as Reelaviolette Botts-Ward, whose family is from Detroit.

But, of course, we wanted to go to the source, Duggan, to get his take on the vision, as well as some reflection on his time in office and what comes next.

You can see his Q&A with our Mike Duffy here.

