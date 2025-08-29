7 Morning Digest: Injured road worker returns home, Michigan PPO controversy & more

Here at 7 News Detroit, we want to make sure you start your day off on the right foot, informed about weather, traffic, the latest news and more. That's why we have the 7 Morning Digest, where we'll get you out the door informed and ready to go.

What's the weather for today?

Metro Detroit Weather: Fall-like feel for Friday, dry for holiday weekend

It's going to be a Fall-like feel, and we're close to a record-low high temperature on Friday. There will be a warming trend through the weekend and including Labor Day.

Friday: It will be partly sunny with highs in the mid to upper 60s. Winds: N 5 mph.

Saturday: Mostly sunny with highs in the low 70s. Winds: NE 5 mph.

The top stories to know about

Paying a price: Michigan abuse survivors charged to have PPOs served by police

Paying a price: Michigan abuse survivors charged to have PPOs served by police

The recent shooting death of Latricia Green, a Detroit nurse allegedly killed by her ex-husband after obtaining a personal protection order against him, illustrates a serious gap in how Michigan protects those living in fear, advocates for domestic abuse survivors say.

As 7 News Detroit first reported last week, despite a judge granting a PPO against Mario Green on July 21, the Detroit Police Department says Green was never served with the order.

Under Michigan law, it is the responsibility of an alleged victim to make sure that a PPO is served on the person they’re seeking protection from. Often, they have to dig into their own pockets.

“Each one of these barriers that’s erected for people seeking help and seeking safety is another avenue for a perpetrator to potentially cause harm," said Johanna Kononen, the director of law and policy for the Michigan Coalition to End Domestic and Sexual Violence.

"There’s no cost to calling 911, right?" Kononen asked. "This is an extension of that. This is that type of safety that we should be offering to victims of crime."

Escalating behavior

In the months before she would be killed, Latricia Green lived in fear.

According to court records, she had called Detroit Police over a dispute with her ex-husband Mario Green back in March. By April, she said he’d shown up to her job, trying to enter her office.

In June, Green had called her job and threatened her colleagues, she wrote. By July, she told a judge that her ex-husband had broken into her car, cutting up her clothes and shoes

Her July application for a PPO—her second in two months—was only approved after she told a judge that Mario Green followed her, trying to “turn his car into mine…I feel that the system has now let me down each time that I have tried to make reports on this man,” she wrote.

“I am asking for help before this goes too far, and things are too late.”



If you're seeking help in filing a PPO, Michigan Legal Help offers resources online.

Click here to access the State of Michigan VOICEDV hotline for 24-hour phone, text and chat features

To find providers in your area who specialize in resources for sexual abuse and domestic assault survivors, click here.

Once a PPO is granted, petitioners in Michigan have three options to have it served.

At no charge, they can choose an adult—often a family member or friend—to serve the order, but that comes with risks.

“They’ve asked for protection from that person for a reason,” Kononen said. “They know that they’re dangerous and they know what they’re capable of.”

A petitioner can try to serve the person through a certified letter, but that relies on the accused agreeing to sign a piece of paper proving they were served.

The third option, which advocates say is best, is having law enforcement or a process server serve the accused. But in Michigan—unlike most states—doing so comes at a cost.

In the case of Latricia Green, it is unclear why the PPO was never served.

'Access to justice'

How much you pay depends on how far police have to travel. The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office has a fee schedule, which prices as $28 and as high as $99.50.

In Macomb County, prices start at $60 and can reach as much as $79, according to sheriff’s officials.

In Oakland County, PPO service ranges from $26 to about $82.

Experts with the Battered Women’s Justice Project, which keeps track of how protective orders are served nationwide, say that by charging for PPOs to be served, abuse victims are forced to clear yet another hurdle.

“It’s an access to justice issue,” said Monica Player, the director of the National Center on Protection Orders for the BWJP. “We don’t want victims who have fled their home to be forced to bear the costs related to accessing protective relief.”

State Senator Stephanie Chang (D-Detroit) says it’s clear the law needs to change.

In an interview Thursday with 7 News Detroit, she says she’s preparing legislation that would bring Michigan in line with most other states so that those living in fear don’t have to pay to have a PPO served.

“The fact is we know people are struggling right now. Some people may absolutely have the financial means to be able to pay $28 to $100, but there are certainly some people who most likely cannot,” Chang said.

Road worker returns home after losing leg in work zone crash that killed colleague

Road worker returns home after losing leg in work zone crash that killed colleague

A road worker who lost his leg in a devastating work zone crash that killed his colleague returned home from the hospital Thursday.

Robert Dinkins was working on Orchard Lake Road near 10 Mile Road on July 23 when an SUV barreled into the work site where he and two other Oakland County Road Commission workers were repairing a drainage basin.

"I had my left leg amputated from below the knee, I had four breaks in my arm," Dinkins said.

The crash badly injured Dinkins and another worker. The third man, 43-year-old Cedric Jones, died from his injuries.

"Not at all, not at all," Dinkins said when asked if he ever thought something like this would happen.

Family members greeted Dinkins when he arrived home Thursday after his hospital stay.

Clark, who previously worked for the Oakland County Road Commission before retiring, expressed his grief over the incident.

"I am really hurt that a fellow road commission worker lost his life, as well as the other road commission worker who lost, I think, a part of his leg also," Clark said.

Craig Bryson, a spokesperson with the Oakland County Road Commission, shared a message of support for the victims and their families.

"We know this is a challenging journey that they're on right now. We're doing everything we can to support them, and we just want them to know we're thinking of them," Bryson said.

VIDEO: Man charged with multiple felonies after violent attack at Planet Fitness, police chase

VIDEO: Man charged with multiple felonies after violent attack at Planet Fitness, police chase

A 58-year-old man is facing multiple felony charges after allegedly attacking Planet Fitness employees and attempting to run over a police officer during his escape in West Bloomfield.

Wesley Joh is accused of entering the Planet Fitness on Orchard Lake Road and punching the front desk manager without warning last week. According to police, he then used a steel workout bar as a weapon, waving it around and throwing it at gym employees before attempting to flee.

Newly released body camera footage shows the dramatic confrontation between Joh and West Bloomfield police officers.

"No, stop. Open the door. Stop. Radio, he just tried to run me over. He's taking off," an officer can be heard saying in the bodycam video.

Police say Joh hit multiple police vehicles during the ensuing chase, which ended in a residential area near W. Maple Road and Orchard Lake Road on Tamerlane Drive.

"That's crazy just the thought of that happening and the thought that some innocent person could've been riding through the parking lot or riding down the street could've been in the middle of all that," said Kevin Campbell, who lives near where the chase ended.

The confrontation didn't end with the chase. Officers had to use a Taser to remove Joh from his vehicle after he allegedly refused to exit.

"He drove on our lawn, through our driveway and he almost hit our mailbox and car," said Nathan Sandiha, who works out at the Planet Fitness and lives in the neighborhood where the chase occurred.

"He better go to the gym in the jail — he can work out there for free," Campbell added.

Joh faces nine charges including assault with a dangerous weapon and fleeing and eluding a police officer. He is due back in court Sept. 4 at 48th District Court and could face decades behind bars if convicted.

