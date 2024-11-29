7 Morning Digest: Lake-effect snow, Black Friday shopping, traffic issues & more

Here at 7 News Detroit, we want to make sure you start your day off on the right foot, informed about weather, traffic, the latest news and more. That's why we have the 7 Morning Digest, where we'll get you out the door informed and ready to go.

What's the weather for today?

Metro Detroit Weather: Lake effect snow showers and cold temps

7 First Alert Meteorologist Hally Vogel said lake effect snow showers and wind chills in the teens to near 20 degrees will carry us through the weekend. Watch for slick roads and quickly changing visibility!

Today: Lake effect snow expected from time to time with temps near 33°. Winds: W 10-15 mph.

Tonight: Occasional lake effect flurries and snow showers, cold wind. Temps in the low to mid 20s. Winds: W 10-20 mph.

Any traffic issues?

We're seeing some slick roads throughout metro Detroit as the lake-effect snow moves through the area. Those snow bands could cause traffic problems throughout the day, and even whiteout conditions, so be safe on the roads.

Southbound M-10 The Lodge is closed at Grand River in Detroit due to a crash. Westbound I-96 at Beck Rd. in Wixom also has two lanes closed due to a crash. We'll update this when the roads are open.

The top stories to know about

Are holiday shoppers feeling a time crunch after Thanksgiving?

Are holiday shoppers feeling a time crunch after Thanksgiving?

Thanksgiving is over and Black Friday and the holiday shopping season is upon us. There's less than a month to get all of that shopping done, and it's crunch time.

This year's holiday shopping season is one of the shortest we've seen in years, so if you haven't started looking for that perfect gift, now is the time to get out so you're not waiting until the last minute.

"I like pressure. That's how I base my life, so more pressure the better I perform even on shopping," Mark Dushaj said.

"If I don't have it done by the time Christmas comes around, in my eyes with my girl math, I save money," Desseray Seay added.

Shoppers flocked to Partridge Creek Mall to try and get a head start on their holiday shopping.

"I feel as though I have to get everything done right now or else it's not going to get done," Caitlyn Barbieri said.

Macomb County deputies arrest B&E suspect after chase with stolen vehicle

VIDEO: Macomb County deputies arrest B&E suspect after chase

A police chase in Macomb County led to multiple charges for one suspect, accused of breaking and entering into a Harrison Township business on Irwin Drive and then fleeing in a stolen vehicle.

It began as a typical police chase. Multiple officers with lights flashing following an alleged stolen vehicle driven by a 45-year-old suspect, Joseph Calderon of Detroit, who is accused of breaking and entering into a Harrison Township business.

At one point during the chase, the pickup truck veers into someone’s front yard. Eventually, deputies say they used stop sticks and the truck lost a tire, it then veered off road into a field right next door to Jeanelle Hall’s grandmother's home.

“She did tell me that there was a lot of commotion going on the other night but she didn't know what was going on,” Hall said. "It's crazy a high-speed chase came through this neighborhood, it could have endangered a lot of people.”

Deputies recovered two electric bikes, batteries and tools in the stolen truck. Two deputies suffered minor injuries during the chase.

Calderon was arraigned Thanksgiving Day in 41st District Court in Clinton Township on 13 charges.

Lions extend win streak to 10 games, hold off Bears for 23-20 victory

Lions extend win streak to 10 games, hold off Bears for 23-20 victory

The Detroit Lions held off the Chicago Bears on Thanksgiving, winning 23-20 and extending their win streak to 10 games. It also snapped a seven-game losing streak on Thanksgiving for Detroit.

Detroit led 16-0 at halftime and 23-7 after three quarters and quarterback Caleb Williams led a comeback that came up short for the second straight week. Williams helped the Bears rally from an 11-point deficit in the final 22 seconds of regulation against Minnesota before losing in overtime.

The Lions also suffered more defensive injuries during the game, including DE Josh Pashcal, DL Levi Onwurzurike and LB Malcolm Rodriguez.