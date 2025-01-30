7 Morning Digest: Latest on DC plane crash, introducing Smart Shopper & more stories

(WXYZ) — Here at 7 News Detroit, we want to make sure you start your day off on the right foot, informed about weather, traffic, the latest news and more. That's why we have the 7 Morning Digest, where we'll get you out the door informed and ready to go.

What's the weather for today?

Metro Detroit Weather: A welcomed warm-up with some wind on the way

Today: Mostly sunny with highs near 44° Clouds increase after sunset. Winds: S 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy skies with colder temps falling into the low 20s. Winds: SSW 5-10 mph.

Friday: Rain to start the day. It will try try to change to snow, first north of M-59 in the morning and last around Detroit in the afternoon. Very little snow accumulation is expected. Highs will be in the mid 30s. Winds: NE at 10-15 mph.

Any traffic issues?

So far, no major traffic issues to know about. Check our live traffic map here.

The top stories to know about

Fatalities reported after Army helicopter collides with passenger jet near Reagan National Airport

Washington, D.C., Fire Chief John A. Donnelly Sr. said in a Thursday morning news conference that officials do not believe anyone survived a mid-air collision between a Black Hawk military helicopter and a regional jet approaching Reagan National Airport in Arlington, Virginia.

The plane involved was American Eagle Flight 5342, which originated from Wichita, Kansas. American Airlines CEO Robert Isom said 60 passengers and four crew members were on the plane. At least three people were in the Black Hawk helicopter.

Donnelly said that 27 bodies were pulled from the jet and one body was recovered from the helicopter. Officials have shifted their mission from search and rescue to recovery, Donnelly said.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said that it was a clear night and both the jet and helicopter were in a "standard flight pattern" at the time of the crash.

Sen. Roger Marshall of Kansas alluded to a grim situation during an early Thursday morning press conference.

"It's really hard when you lose, you know, probably over 60 Kansans simultaneously," Marshall said. "And I don't want to forget the pilots and the flight attendants who were doing their jobs and the military personnel... all those lives are so valuable.

Isom added that the aircraft was operated by PSA Airlines, a wholly owned subsidiary of American Airlines Group.

Meanwhile, the U.S. military said the Army helicopter, based in Virginia, was on a training flight with three people on board when the collision occurred.

"We can confirm that the aircraft involved in tonight’s incident was an Army UH-60 helicopter from Bravo Company, 12th Aviation Battalion, out of Davison Army Airfield, Fort Belvoir," said Joint Task Force-National Capital Region media chief Heather Chairez.

In response to the incident, Reagan National Airport has issued a ground stop for all arriving and departing flights. The airport said it is not expecting flights to resume until 11 a.m. at the earliest on Thursday.

Smart Shopper: How apps and digital coupons can help you save big on groceries

This morning, we introduced our new Smart Shopper series, featuring 7 News Detroit weekend anchor and reporter Kiara Hay. It's a series where we're monitoring grocery prices and helping you save at the grocery store.

The first thing that comes to mind when trying to save is couponing. However, searching papers and cutting out deals can be time-consuming and confusing.

But Carrie Walker, a former extreme couponer, has tips for us beginners.

“My rule of thumb is, either I want to buy something that is on sale or it’s on sale with a coupon,” she says.

“I mainly use apps, digital coupons. I can probably do it in an hour,” Carrie says.

And the savings can be significant.

“These are normally $6.19, and this week they were 2.99. So that’s definitely the time you want to stock up,” Carrie told us in reference to Lay's chips.

Catholic bishops in Michigan send note urging support for immigrant families

On Monday, Catholic bishops from across Michigan sent out a note regarding their stance on immigration and a call to action to politicians.

“For us, it’s not about politics. It’s the humanitarian dimension,” said Monsignor Charles Kosanke, a minister at Basilica of Sainte Anne.

Kosanke is a priest of the Archdiocese of Detroit.

He says supporting immigrants and refugees is rooted in the Catholic faith and that’s why it’s so important for Catholic leaders to speak on the recent events surrounding immigration.

“Not to say or do anything would be tone deaf and really not living out our mission,” Kosanke said.

Right next door to the Basilica of Sainte Anne is Escuela Avancemos Academy, which has many students who come from immigrant families.

“They’re scared and they’re fearful, and rightfully so because we are crossing a bridge of unknown,” said Derrick Davis, an administrator at Escuela Avancemos.

Meanwhile as for Monsignor Kosanke:

“Every single country does have a right to secure its borders… and to prevent human trafficking, drugs coming across the border. Now when it comes to immigrants, they're human people, so they need to be treated humanly,” he said.