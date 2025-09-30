7 Morning Digest: Latest on Grand Blanc church shooting, Belle Isle alligator & more

(WXYZ) — Here at 7 News Detroit, we want to make sure you start your day off on the right foot, informed about weather, traffic, the latest news and more. That's why we have the 7 Morning Digest, where we'll get you out the door informed and ready to go.

What's the weather for today?

Metro Detroit Weather: More like June than late September!

High pressure currently centered over southeast Michigan will be in control of our weather this week. Skies will be sunny during the day and clear at night through Tuesday with highs near 80°. A few clouds move through Wednesday through Thursday with high temperatures dropping into the low 70s.

More sunshine and warm temperatures continue for this weekend!

Tuesday: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 70s and a few spots west in the low 80s. Winds: NE 5-10 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny with highs around 70°. Winds: E 5-10 mph.

The top stories to know about

Man killed in Grand Blanc Township church shooting was 'well known and loved'

Man killed in Grand Blanc Township church shooting was 'well known and loved'

Investigators are continuing to work and determine the motive behind a deadly shooting and arson at a Grand Blanc Township church that claimed the lives of four innocent people and the shooter.

John Bond, a Navy veteran and loving husband, father and grandfather, was identified by family as one of the victims who was shot and killed while attending Sunday service at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Grand Blanc Township.

"He was a well known and loved member of his family and active in his community. John was a Navy veteran serving for 9 years, a lover of golf and trains and always loved spending time with his family and grandkids," read a GoFundMe page created for Bond's family.

The suspect, 40-year-old Thomas Sanford, not only opened fire but also set the church on fire, creating additional dangers for those inside and challenges for investigators. Several other people were hurt and hospitalized.

The FBI is leading the investigation into what they describe as an act of targeted violence on the church. Investigators have interviewed more than 100 witnesses and are working with their Quantico labs division to analyze evidence from the scene.

Inside the truck the suspect drove into the church, law enforcement found four improvised explosive devices, which were described as "fairly basic."

Police say all victims have been accounted for.

You can see more of our coverage of the Grand Blanc church shooting here

Water main break in Novi continues to impact Oakland County businesses and schools

Water main break in Novi continues to impact Oakland County businesses and schools

A water main break in Novi that occurred last week continues to disrupt daily life across Oakland County, forcing business closures, school shutdowns and prompting new boil water advisories for several communities.

The break happened Thursday on 14 Mile Road west of M-5, causing a majority of Novi and surrounding communities to lose water pressure. Great Lakes Water Authority crews are still working to repair the damage five days later.

Jacob Sessions, owner of Big Dip Burgers in Walled Lake, said the water loss forced him to close for an entire day last Thursday.

"I've never completely lost water pressure. This one shut us down for the day," Sessions said. "Couldn't do dishes, couldn't wash hands."

Pete Fromm, Great Lakes Water Authority director of water transmission, provided an update Monday from the repair site.

"We are hoping to lift that water advisory with the city of Novi tomorrow," Fromm said. "Working on doing some inside welding of the pipe, will be wrapping that up today."

Despite progress on pipe repairs, GLWA reported another loss in pressure Monday morning, prompting several cities to reissue new boil water advisories including Wixom, Walled Lake and Commerce Township.

"It will take us about three days to be able to lift that again," Fromm said.

The water issues have forced several area schools to close or dismiss students early due to low water supply. Wixom Public Library also shut down, posting on Facebook that water pressure affected restrooms.

Michigan DNR confirms 'credible' alligator sighting on Belle Isle in Detroit

Michigan DNR confirms 'credible' alligator sighting on Belle Isle in Detroit

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources said there has been a "credible and consistent" report of an alligator on Belle Isle in Detroit.

Lynn Blasey, a Hamtramck resident who regularly visits the island, took photos of the alligator last Friday and reported it to the DNR.

The DNR in a statement said that Belle Isle park staff responded to the report, and while no visible confirmation has been made, the photo with geo-location data was obtained and the report is considered credible and consistent.

"Out of an abundance of caution, the DNR is coordinating to assess the area and determine appropriate next steps," the DNR said.

The DNR is reminding visitors not to approach any wild animal, regardless of size.

"Though the reported animal appears small, all wildlife can be dangerous and unpredictable. If you observe unusual wildlife activity, please report it immediately to the Report All Poaching hotline at (800) 292-7800," the DNR said.

The DNR also said that they are aware of social media rumors regarding a boa constrictor sighting, but there is no evidence to support the claim and no such report has been received or verified.

"As a reminder, releasing wild animals or pets into State Parks is prohibited and harmful — to the animal, the ecosystem, and public safety. Non-native species can disrupt local habitats and pose risks to visitors and wildlife alike," the DNR said.

