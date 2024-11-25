7 Morning Digest: Lions get another win, tragic mobile home fire & more stories

Here at 7 News Detroit, we want to make sure you start your day off on the right foot, informed about weather, traffic, the latest news and more. That's why we have the 7 Morning Digest, where we'll get you out the door informed and ready to go.

What's the weather for today?

Metro Detroit Weather: Milder today with showers

7 First Alert Meteorologist Mike Taylor said today will be cloudy with periods of rain showers as highs get near 50 degrees. Winds will be light.

Tonight, rain moves out and skies will clear with lows in the upper 30s.

Tuesday will bring another rain chance, then partly sunny weather with highs in the 40s.

Any traffic issues?

No traffic issues to know about right now, but we'll update this article if anything comes up. Be sure to check our live traffic map here.

The top stories to know about

2 children dead, 3 others injured after mobile home fire in Canton Township

2 children dead, 3 others injured after mobile home fire in Canton Township

Sunday evening brought a tragic story as two kids died and three other people were injured after a fire at a mobile home in Canton Township.

We're told the fire broke out at the mobile home in the Glen Ridge community around 5:30 p.m.

Canton Fire Chief Christopher Stoecklein said another child who was also inside the home at the time of the fire is in critical condition but stable, and two adults are reportedly stable as well.

Lions rush for 3 scores and use stingy defense to beat Colts for ninth straight win

Michael Conroy/AP Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26) celebrates his 1-yard rushing touchdown with wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during the first half of an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

The Detroit Lions got another road win, with two touchdowns from Jahmyr Gibbs and another from David Montgomery, beating the Indianapolis Colts 24-6 on Sunday afternoon.

Detroit is now 10-1 on the season and 6-0 on the road. Jared Goff completed 26 of 36 throws for 269 yards.

The Lions did suffer some injuries in the third quarter, with Kalif Raymond, Taylor Decker and Montgomery all suffering injuries. Raymond and Montgomery didn't return, but Decker did. CB Carlton Davis II also left with an injury.

Detroit now takes on the Chicago Bears on Thursday for its annual Thanksgiving Day game.

Thousands celebrate the holidays and Detroit at 21st annual Light up the Season

Thousands celebrate the holidays and Detroit at 21st annual Light up the Season

Finally, the holiday season is in full swing after we helped light the Detroit Christmas tree on Friday night! More than 100,000 people gathered in Downtown Detroit on Friday for the tree lighting.

“I've never seen a tree being lit, so it was my first time," said Morgan Meirelles from Rochester. "It was beautiful, I mean the tree is perfect. What more could you ask for?”

“It's bigger than I thought it was going to be," Martin Emery said of the event. "It's almost like New Year's Eve here.”

Emery is from Lake City and drove from Up North, Just like the tree itself, which he and his team at Dutchman Tree Farm supplied from Manton.

"I drive around looking for these things... You drive around, keep your eyes peeled looking for the right height,” explained Emery. "I'm humbled. Again I love the people, this is all for them.”

Sabrina Gross of Detroit said for her the event is tradition, with 2024 marking her 20th year in attendance.

"There’s just such an energy, you don't get that from your TV," said Gross. "You can’t feel it, you can't feel this.”

