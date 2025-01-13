7 Morning Digest: Lions get playoff opponent, arctic air returns & more

Here at 7 News Detroit, we want to make sure you start your day off on the right foot, informed about weather, traffic, the latest news and more. That's why we have the 7 Morning Digest, where we'll get you out the door informed and ready to go.

What's the weather for today?

Metro Detroit Weather: Cloudy and chilly with snow showers

Today will be mostly cloudy with spotty snow showers. No accumulation is expected. Temperatures will start in the mid 20s and gradually drop into the teens by the evening. Winds will be gusty out of the west 15-25 mph, making it feel more like the teens and single digits throughout the day.

Arctic air continues to spill in dropping temperatures into the low teens and upper single digits Tuesday and Wednesday mornings, with highs peaking near 20° by the afternoon. Winds will be gusty both days, bringing wind chills near 0° both mornings. Lake effect snow showers are likely Tuesday, with little to no accumulation. Skies will be partly sunny Wednesday.

Temperatures will warm back near freezing by the end of the week, with another chance for snow Thursday.

Any traffic issues?

So far, no major traffic issues this morning.

The top stories to know about

Detroit Lions to host Washington Commanders in NFC Divisional playoff round

The Detroit Lions will host the Washington Commanders in the NFC Divisional playoff round next weekend at Ford Field.

The now 13-5 Commanders beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 23-20 on a game-winning field goal that hit the post and went in.

The Commanders have won four straight games, beating the Eagles, Falcons and Cowboys in their final three games of the regular season.

Detroit last faced Washington in 2022 and the Lions won 36-27.

The game will be played at 8 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 18.

Ferndale man is raising money for brother who lost home in a California Wildfire

The California wildfires hit very close to home for a Ferndale man whose brother and nephew lived in the Pacific Palisades neighborhoods in L.A. Pacific Palisades is one of the hardest hit areas.

“He was awoken Tuesday morning to basically sirens,” said Cole Clark of Ferndale.

Cole Clark’s brother, Spencer Clark, has lived in California for the past 15 years.

Earlier this week, Spencer and his 7-year-old son Canyon lost their home and most of their belongings after a fire destroyed their apartment.

“He had about 30 minutes to grab everything he could and evacuate,” said Cole Clark.

Spencer and his son have since been staying with friends as he looks for other places to live.

“Anytime something like this happens, you love your family, you just want to do everything you can to try and help them out,” said Cole.

If you would like to donate to Spencer’s GoFundMe, you can find the link here.

WATCH: WXYZ Red Carpet Charity Preview special at the Detroit Auto Show

2025 Detroit Auto. Show Red Carpet Charity Preview

Finally, on Friday, we welcomed the Detroit Auto Show back to Huntington Place for the annual Charity Preview. WXYZ is proud to be the official television partner of the Charity Preview, and we were live from the show floor starting at 7 p.m. Friday for the Red Carpet Charity Preview Special.

Our Carolyn Clifford, Mike Duffy, Glenda Lewis, Simon Shaykhet, Alicia Smith and Keenan Smith showed off the best of the auto show floor. Check it out in the video above!

