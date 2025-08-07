7 Morning Digest: Livonia residents speak on rejected bond, push to grow MI population & more

(WXYZ) — Here at 7 News Detroit, we want to make sure you start your day off on the right foot, informed about weather, traffic, the latest news and more. That's why we have the 7 Morning Digest, where we'll get you out the door informed and ready to go.

What's the weather for today?

Metro Detroit Weather: Summer pop-up showers and storms today

Isolated showers and thunderstorms again Thu. and Fri. afternoon and evening. Heavy rain is expected with possible flooding. We will approach 90° this weekend.

Today: Clouds build into the afternoon with a slight storm chance and highs in the mid 80s with 85° in Detroit. Winds: SSE 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lows near 70°. Winds: SSE 5-10 mph.

Friday: Partly sunny with a slight afternoon storm chance. Highs will be in the mid 80s with 86° in Detroit. Winds: SSW 5-10 mph.

The top stories to know about

Michigan push to grow population sees progress as projections show potential decline

Michigan is working to attract and retain residents through a statewide initiative as projections warn the state could lose around 700,000 people by 2050 if current trends continue.

The Grow Michigan Together Council, launched by Governor Gretchen Whitmer in 2023, aims to combat troubling population statistics that show Michigan lost roughly 40,000 residents between 2020 and 2022.

"Michigan was one of about 34% of states that had seen historic population stagnation or decline, and we really wanted to make sure we were doing whatever it took to retain our young folks and attract people from across the country to come and join us," said Hillary Doe, Chief Growth Officer for the State of Michigan.

Doe's office has been working for the past two years on programs focused on talent retention and attraction, while maintaining constant communication with entrepreneurs and organizations working to make the job market more attractive.

"2050 isn't that far away, so when we look into the future and talk about our economic projections, you have to work now to change the shape of the curve," Doe said.

Among those drawn to Michigan's potential are Adam Cichy and Alan Alexander, who opened a plant-filled cafe called "Dose" in Midtown Detroit last November after moving from New York.

Alan, originally from Detroit, was among thousands who had previously left Michigan seeking opportunity elsewhere.

"I wanted him to come back home and be part of what Detroit is becoming, be part of the growth and the community of the city," Alexander said.

The pair experienced firsthand how support for small businesses can make a difference as Motor City Match awardees.

"The support from the state and city was absolutely critical and was part of the decision making," Cichy said.

What community is saying after $150M bond proposal was rejected in Livonia

Residents in Livonia have voted against a bond proposal that would have funded renovations and new construction of several city buildings, including a police station and library.

"If you have 18,000 people saying no to a $150 million millage, that says a lot," Jim Biga said.

Biga, a lifelong Livonia resident, voted against the multi-million dollar bond proposal that would have funded a new police station, new library, renovated fire stations and other projects.

"Every resident we ever talked with said why didn't they separate police and fire from everything, and it's terrible how the city wouldn't listen," Biga said.

He believes the city should have prioritized upgrading the poor conditions at the fire and police stations before addressing other facilities.

"We all as residents said that is terrible, that needs to be addressed, that needs to be fixed and we as residents want that fixed, but we didn't want that lumped into this large millage," Biga said.

Another resident, Chére Bernhard, expressed relief that the bond was rejected.

"It is the entire voice of Livonia speaking out to this city council and to this mayor that we reject your proposal," Bernhard said.

Bernhard believes the current city buildings, including the library, could be renovated rather than replaced.

"We would like to see the elevator, ADA and that atrium fixed, and I think we could go ahead and do that for well less than $20 million," Bernhard said.

Livonia City Councilman Rob Donovic said he's listening to residents and working with other city officials to determine next steps.

"The buildings are still falling apart, we're still 'nickel and dimeing' these buildings, we're 'bandaiding' these buildings little by little, as I showed you earlier, it's leaking here on the first floor," Donovic said.

Ralph Wilson Centennial Park on the riverfront set to open in October

A grand opening of Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Centennial Park is set to happen on October 25 & 26, according to the Detroit Riverfront Conservancy.

The ceremonial grand opening of the 22-acre park will be at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 25. As part of the celebration of the new park, the Conservancy's Detroit Harvest Fest will be taking place at the park.

The event is free to the public, and will feature live entertainment, fall activities, food trucks and more.

Guests will also be able to take a ride down the 23-foot-tall Bear Slide at the Delta Dental Play Garden, shoot hoops in the William Davidson Sport House, see the Huron-Clinton Metroparks Water Garden, and listen to live music at the DTE Foundation Summit.