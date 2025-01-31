7 Morning Digest: Local skaters remember plane crash victims, plus the latest information

Here at 7 News Detroit, we want to make sure you start your day off on the right foot, informed about weather, traffic, the latest news and more. That's why we have the 7 Morning Digest, where we'll get you out the door informed and ready to go.

What's the weather for today?

Metro Detroit Weather: Rain & snow on Friday

Today: Morning rain, changing to all snow by late afternoon. High near 36. Light and variable wind becoming north 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Tonight: Snow moves out of most areas by 8 pm. Skies will clear and temps will fall around 24. North wind 5 to 10 mph. Snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 30. North wind around 5 mph becoming east in the afternoon.

Saturday Night: Turning cloudy with a low around 23.

Any traffic issues?

So far, no major traffic issues. The roads are wet and there could be some slick spots, so take it slow out there. Be sure to check our live traffic map here.

The top stories to know about

‘Devastating.’ Local skaters who knew DC crash victims share memories of their friends

‘Devastating.’ Local skaters who knew DC crash victims share memories of friends

The figure skating world is a tight-knit community, and skaters and coaches here in metro Detroit are mourning the loss of their friends who were killed after a passenger jet and military helicopter collided near Reagan National Airport in Arlington, Virginia, on Wednesday evening.

"I grew up with most of those people that were on that plane," said Mina Esfandiari.

Mina and her brother, Adam, are members of the Skating Club of Novi, and said they were devastated to hear about the crash. Mina said she spoke to one of the families shortly before the flight.

"We talked to them right before the flight and she was saying how she had so much fun at the camp that was in Wichita. And it's just so devastating to hear all that has happened," said Mina.

Mina said her best friend's father also died in the crash.

"Being on the phone with her all night, [I] really didn't get any sleep," she said. "When I would be upset at a competition or anything, he would always know how to make me laugh and smile."

Aviation expert, former FAA employee shares insights on mid-air collision

Aviation expert, former FAA employee shares insights on mid-air collision

Aviation experts say that while the mid-air collision in Washington, D.C., is tragic, it is not indicative of air traffic controllers or pilots.

“To have two aircrafts come together, especially in that close proximity on a short final (approach), that’s pretty much unheard of,” said aviation consultant Ron Bazman.

Bazman spent more than three decades with the FAA specializing in airspace procedures and operations as well as managing multiple air traffic control towers.

He says communications issues and possible distractions in the cockpit could have played a role in Wednesday’s mid-air collision.

“You have a very dark night and a lot of ground lighting pollution that would distract or make it very difficult for pilots to see other aircraft - depending upon their angles,” said Bazman.

Bazman describes flight operations in the D.C. area as highly proceduralized, and communications between air traffic controllers and pilots as typically very good. Officials say controllers warned the chopper it was on a collision course with the American Eagle jet.

"If, all of a sudden, there was another aircraft talking on frequency, I have not listened to the tapes, but it could also be where the helicopter was operating on an independent frequency with air traffic control, which a lot of the time is the case, especially in a congested area like that-they segregate the frequencies as well as the procedures," Bazman says.

“We’re used to seeing helicopters going up and down the Potomac and flights coming in and out. It’s just, it’s rare and shocking because it’s so close to home,” said Delman Coates, who hails from the Greater DMV area.

'I can't even imagine': Retired air traffic controller weighs in on deadly crash

Report says staffing in control tower was 'not normal' at time of mid-air crash

Control tower staffing during the deadly midair collision near Reagon National Airport Wednesday night was “not normal,” according to a report.

The Associated Press is reporting that one air traffic controller was doing work that’s normally assigned to two people in the tower at Reagan National when the collision happened.

According to a report by the Federal Aviation Administration that was obtained by the Associated Press, “The position configuration was not normal for the time of day and volume of traffic.”

“It's just terrible. It's awful,” said Vincent Sugent, a retired air traffic controller.

Sugent worked in the Detroit Metro Airport tower for 24 years. He says from what he’s seen of the video of the collision and the radio traffic from the tower, the controllers at Reagan National Airport followed protocol.

“All intents and purposes, to me, it looks like the controller did exactly what he was supposed to do,” he said.

Sugent says from what’s been released so far, it appears the air traffic controller was instructing the military helicopter pilot correctly to make sure he saw the American Airlines flight, a CRJ700.

“Everything that I've seen, I don't know what more he could have done. I mean, when the pilots see somebody and you tell them that: don't miss them pass behind him,” Sugent said.

Sugent says the investigation into the collision will reveal the facts of what happened. He also says controllers are highly trained, highly intelligent professionals.

