7 Morning Digest: Mayflies return to metro Detroit, crowning a new Miss Michigan & more

Here at 7 News Detroit, we want to make sure you start your day off on the right foot, informed about weather, traffic, the latest news and more. That's why we have the 7 Morning Digest, where we'll get you out the door informed and ready to go.

What's the weather for today?

Metro Detroit Weather: Hot and humid with Wednesday storms

Today: Partly to mostly sunny with a few showers and storms possible in the afternoon and evening. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Winds: SW 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows in the low to mid 60s. Winds: SSE 5-10 mph.

Wednesday: Very humid with afternoon storms expected. Severe storms are possible along with very heavy rain that could cause street flooding. Highs will be in the mid 80s. Winds: SW 5-10 mph.

Any traffic issues?

The top stories to know about

Seven Michigan lawmakers on the alleged Minnesota shooter's list

Seven Michigan lawmakers on alleged Minnesota shooter's list

Multiple Michigan lawmakers were on the list of the alleged Minnesota shooter, their teams have confirmed to 7 News Detroit.

Vance Boelter surrendered to police Sunday after they found him in the woods near his home following a massive manhunt that stretched over two days. He is accused of fatally shooting former Democratic House Speaker Melissa Hortman and her husband, Mark, in their home early Saturday in the northern Minneapolis suburbs.

Authorities say he also shot Sen. John Hoffman, a Democrat, and his wife, Yvette, who lived just a few miles away.

Officials said the list had dozens of names from several states. Those names included Democratic officials, plus others with ties to Planned Parenthood or abortion rights movements, according to CNN.

In Michigan, the list included Democratic Reps. Haley Stevens, Rashida Tlaib, Debbie Dingell, Shri Thanedar and Hillary Scholten, plus Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson and Sen. Elissa Slotkin.

Dingell chose to hold her planned town hall at Dexter High School on Monday, where there was a heavy police presence.

“Some people wanted me to cancel tonight and I was not going to cancel tonight,” she said during her town hall. “I've got a great chief, and the sheriff from here said to me, 'you just got to be a little more careful.'”

Despite the threat, Dingell said it was crucial the town hall event went on as lawmakers call for unity.

“All of us, every single one of us has to help dial down the level of rhetoric. We are normalizing violence and that is not OK,” Dignell said.

Ann Arbor teacher crowned Miss Michigan 2025, using her platform to advocate for mental health

Ann Arbor teacher crowned 2025 Miss Michigan

Third grade teacher, nonprofit founder and now Miss Michigan 2025, Hannah Palmer is proving you don’t have to fit into just one box.

Palmer, who teaches at an elementary school in Ann Arbor, was recently crowned Miss Michigan in what she describes as a surreal moment.

“It felt like a blur,” Palmer recalled of the crowning.

Known as Miss. Palmer to her students, she said her mission is to inspire the next generation to embrace all aspects of themselves and chase their full potential.

“You are your only limitation,” she said. “When I really started to believe in myself — to say ‘I can do it all, I can be Miss. Palmer, I can be Hannah, I can be Miss Michigan’ — that’s when I started to see success.”

Outside the classroom and pageant stage, Palmer is also the founder and CEO of the Sunflower Project, a nonprofit organization focused on mental health education. The organization offers resources to help people support loved ones experiencing mental health crises.

“Every single one of us has mental health, whether or not we have a mental illness,” she said. “That’s why it’s so important we check in with the people in our lives. Just asking ‘how are you?’ can make a difference.”

Palmer’s advocacy is deeply personal. She’s a five-time suicide attempt survivor and openly shares her journey with depression and anxiety.

“It’s from sharing my own story that I’m able to be an advocate for so many,” she said.

Despite the challenges, Palmer pursued a career in education, where she continues to leave a lasting impact. Her students even surprised her with their support during the Miss Michigan competition including former student Kinley Rhodes, who is now in sixth grade.

Mayflies swarm Luna Pier, signaling the start of summer in Michigan

Mayflies swarm Luna Pier, signaling the start of summer in Michigan

If you're heading to Luna Pier this week, be prepared to share the shoreline — with thousands of mayflies.

Mayfly season in Michigan typically runs from June through August, with hatchings common along bodies of water like Lake St. Clair and in Monroe County. But right now, Luna Pier appears to be at the epicenter of the swarm.

“They’re fine on the sidewalk. Then once you go in the grass, it’s like a whole tornado happening,” said Adysynn Gonzalez, who spends summers in Luna Pier.

The mayflies are blanketing sidewalks, trees, homes and people. The swarms are especially noticeable near grassy areas, where children have taken to collecting and playing with the tiny insects.

“Actually, a fact about it is that they clean the water,” Adysynn said.

Experts agree. Mayflies are considered a key indicator of clean and well-oxygenated water. Their presence suggests the aquatic ecosystem is healthy. Though they only live for 24 to 48 hours, once they emerge, their brief life cycle plays an important role in the food web and water quality.

Legend Hubbard, another young mayfly fan, says he's grown fond of the bugs.

“I had a best friend mayfly and he was my best friend yesterday,” he said, smiling. “Somehow, he’s still living today.”