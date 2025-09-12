7 Morning Digest: Michigan Design Center showcase, warm weekend & more

Here at 7 News Detroit, we want to make sure you start your day off on the right foot, informed about weather, traffic, the latest news and more. That's why we have the 7 Morning Digest, where we'll get you out the door informed and ready to go.

What's the weather for today?

Metro Detroit Weather: Dry and warm finish to the week

Our warm summer weather holds on through the weekend and into next week with above-average temperatures in the 80s. The week finishes on a dry and sunny, but the chance for a few scattered showers exists on Saturday.

Friday: Mostly sunny with highs around 80°. Winds: S 5 mph.

Saturday: Increasing clouds, the chance for a few late-day showers, isolated thunder is possible. High temps will hover near and just above 80°. Winds: SW 5-10 mph.



The top stories to know about

Michigan unemployment agency to collect $2.7 billion in pandemic benefit overpayments

Hundreds of thousands of Michigan residents are receiving notices that they must repay unemployment benefits they received during the COVID-19 pandemic, with collections set to resume as soon as the end of this month.

The Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency says approximately 350,000 Michiganders will have to return pandemic-era unemployment benefits beginning Friday. The state is seeking to collect $2.7 billion from families who were overpaid during the pandemic.

"Attention, claimant," David Hotz read from an email he received. "You are receiving this notice because you may have an outstanding balance owed to the Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency."

Hotz is among the hundreds of thousands of Michigan residents wishing they didn't have to read such notices.

"At first, you're like is this real? Usually only get letters in the mail from them," Hotz said. "Then you got an idea it's real. It's like why did they wait two years to contact you."

UIA spokesperson Nick Assendelft acknowledged the timing may come as a surprise to many recipients.

"We understand for some, it'll come as a shock. Others are facing hardships," Assendelft said.

The collection efforts had been paused due to legal action. In 2022, a class action lawsuit was filed against UIA, claiming the agency was attempting to recover overpayment benefits unlawfully.

The lawsuit ended in May with a $55 million settlement. Because of a preliminary injunction, there had been a pause on collecting overpayments. That pause is lifted Friday.

"It depends on whether they remember we sent them an original notice or had been paying back that previous money and were told to stop," Assendelft said.

Cristine Wasserman, a Flint attorney who has worked on unemployment cases, said the pandemic created complications that make collection efforts challenging.

"You had federal people involved in the administration of unemployment events, we had an overwhelmed and antiquated unemployment system trying to administer benefits as quickly they could," Wasserman said. "Realistically, I know they're saying $2.7 billion — they're not going to recoup that much money."

Wyandotte's Gold Star Bar celebrates more than 100 years as community cornerstone

Wyandotte's historic 'Gold Star Bar' is making new buzz

Sitting at the corner of 9th and Vinewood streets is a hidden gem and the oldest bar in Wyandotte: Gold Star Bar, which has been serving the community for more than 100 years.

The historic establishment was a topic of conversation at 7 News Detroit's recent "Let's Talk" event in Wyandotte, but Gold Star Bar is more than just a place to grab a drink. It's a piece of living history where the community keeps old traditions alive.

Current owner Joanne Cristoff, who has owned the bar since 1995, says the atmosphere feels more like a family living room than a local watering hole — and that's by design.

"If we don't know you, we're going to know you before you leave," Cristoff said.

One of the last remaining house bars in the area, Gold Star Bar has been serving up the same no-nonsense menu since 1923. And yes, it's still cash-only.

Those are just some of the traditions Cristoff plans on keeping alive for years to come.

Cristoff bought the historic bar in 1995 not to change it but to protect it.

"I just wanted to keep it running and it's a neighborhood bar, which you don't see anymore," Cristoff said.

Michigan Design Center to showcase storybook displays at Sept. 12 open house

Finally, your childhood storybook favorites will be on display with the world of interior design at the Michigan Design Center this Friday.

On September 12, you’ll be able to open doors to timeless stories at the Designing the Classics decorating open house, which will help support WXYZ-TV's If You Give A Child A Book campaign.

Donations raised at the event will help provide free books to students across metro Detroit, giving them a chance to build libraries at home and help their love for reading grow.

The Michigan Design Center is also making a generous $10,000 contribution to the book campaign. In addition to their support, the Scripps Howard Fund has matched the donation. This incredible event will help provide thousands of books to kids in metro Detroit.

More than 20 vignettes of children’s books will be displayed at Designing the Classics from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Michigan Design Center in Troy on that day. There, you’ll be able to meet the designers of the doors inspired by children’s books during an open house.

The designs will bring charm to the playful storybooks like “The Rainbow Fish,” “The Wizard of Oz,” “The Jungle Book" and “Where the Sidewalk Ends.”

Guests will receive one raffle ticket upon entry to vote for their favorite design. The votes will be entered into a raffle and the winner will be drawn on Sept. 15 and will be notified by phone. The winner will receive a $100 gift card to Barnes & Noble.

For more information on the event, visit Michigan Design Center’s website. We hope to see you there!

