7 Morning Digest: More snow & extreme cold, Duggan speaks on gubernatorial run & more

(WXYZ) — Here at 7 News Detroit, we want to make sure you start your day off on the right foot, informed about weather, traffic, the latest news and more. That's why we have the 7 Morning Digest, where we'll get you out the door informed and ready to go.

What's the weather for today?

Metro Detroit Weather: Cold and snow today

Any traffic issues?

We are seeing several crashes on roads across metro Detroit as people wake up and some roads haven't been treated. There are no major highway closures, so be sure to check our live traffic map to see how your commute is impacted.

The top stories to know about

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan launches independent run for Michigan governor

Interview: Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan talks about running for Michigan Governor

Detroit Mayor MIke Duggan officially launched his bid to be the next Michigan governor, announcing he'll run asn an independent in the 2026 gubernatorial race.

“I'm not running to be the Democrats' governor or the Republicans' governor. I'm running to be your governor,” Duggan said in a statement on Wednesday. “The political fighting and the nonsense that once held back Detroit is too often what we’re seeing across Michigan today. The current system forces people to choose sides—not find solutions. It’s time to change that."

Later on Wednesday, he sat down with 7 News Detroit Anchor Carolyn Clifford to talk about the race and his decision to run.

Duggan said that he will host listening sessions with Michiganders this month – similar to how he launched his mayoral campaign – to make sure they are heard.

“My first priority in 2025 will be my duties as Mayor, but I wanted to start statewide conversations now and then spend full-time in 2026 visiting neighbors in every corner of this state,” Duggan said in the statement. “I welcome anyone across the state who is tired of the politics of conflict to invite me into your community to have serious, important conversations about our state’s future.”

Transnational gangs hit Oakland County again, 8 high-end homes burglarized in 7 days

Transnational gangs hit Oakland County again, 8 high-end homes burglarized in 7 days

Transnational gangs are targeting Oakland County yet again at an alarming rate. Eight homes have been burglarized in the county within the last seven days.

Several homes have now been hit twice. Oakland County Sheriff Mike Bouchard is issuing a warning for residents to stay vigilant.

According to Bouchard, Oakland Township, Novi, Bloomfield Township, Bloomfield Hills and Rochester Hills have all been targeted recently.

“Initially, I thought Oakland Township, you know, million-dollar homes, that was where they were hitting, so it wasn’t for us. But at the same time, that’s not the case any longer," Rochester Hills resident Sue Siwek said. “It’s concerning to me — very much."

Trained criminal gangs from Chile, Colombia and Venezuela are using visa waiver programs or are entering the country illegally to use high-technology alarm system jammers, drones and tracking devices to steal things like cash and high-end jewelry from Oakland County residents.

Detroiters get first look inside refreshed Anna Scripps Whitcomb Conservatory on Belle Isle

Detroiters get first look inside refreshed Anna Scripps Whitcomb Conservatory

Finally, Detroiters got their first look in years at the Anna Scripps Whitcomb Conservatory on Belle Isle on Wednesday after it reopened to the public following a two-year renovation.

“Today, we’re finally able to welcome the public back into the Anna Scripps Whitcomb Conservatory," said Amanda Treadwell, an urban area field planner with the Department of Natural Resources. “So, she’s been under construction for the last two years as we’ve been working to stabilize the structure and make repairs to the palm dome and the other four houses in the conservatory here.”

They removed asbestos and lead paint, added new concrete floors and planter walls, repaired steel trusses, and installed lots of new glass.

“There’s five different houses representing different plant climates. We’ve got the palm dome, of course. Here is the centerpiece. There’s a tropical wing that’s great. Kids can find oranges and bananas, all kinds of fruit trees in there," Treadwell says. “So, then we have the cactus house behind us and then the fernery. So you get a wide range of plants from around the world when you come here.”

The most visible thing guests will notice is just how much more light streams in, thanks to all that new glass.

"Well, the dome alone has 1,500 new panes. This is actually one of them. And with both wings included, we’re talking 2,000 brand new panes of glass," Treadwell says.

