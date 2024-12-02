7 Morning Digest: More snow on the way, Michigan-Ohio State fight & more

(WXYZ) — Here at 7 News Detroit, we want to make sure you start your day off on the right foot, informed about weather, traffic, the latest news and more. That's why we have the 7 Morning Digest, where we'll get you out the door informed and ready to go.

What's the weather for today?

Metro Detroit Weather: Chilly weather and more snow this week

7 First Alert Meteorologist Hally Vogel said chilly temperatures and snow chances will continue this week. Highs will only get into the 30s Monday and Tuesday, and we could see some flurries.

A clipper system will bring more snow and gusty winds to metro Detroit on Wednesday and Thursday. Totals are expected to be around 1", but highs will only be in the upper 20s. The clipper when also ramp up lake effect snow showers.

Dry weather will be back Friday before snow chances return next weekend.

Any traffic issues?

So far, there are no major traffic issues to worry about this morning. According to MDOT, all of the crashes that took place earlier this morning have been cleared. Be sure to check our live traffic map before heading out.

The top stories to know about

Big Ten fines Michigan and Ohio State $100,000 each for postgame melee

Michigan upset No. 2 Ohio State on Saturday afternoon in Columbus, the fourth straight time the Wolverines have taken down the Buckeyes. However, a postgame fight between the two teams has taken over the headlines.

The Big Ten Conference fined both Michigan and Ohio State $100,000 each for the fight, which started when Michigan players attempted to plant their flag on the OSU logo.

Police used pepper spray to break up the players, who threw punches and shoves. One officer suffered a head injury when he was “knocked down and trampled while trying to separate players fighting,” a police union official said. The officer was taken to a hospital and has since been released.

Ohio State police said in a statement that “multiple officers representing Ohio and Michigan deployed pepper spray.” Michigan players could be seen rubbing their eyes after exposure to the chemical irritant.

Ski season begins in metro Detroit

The arrival of cold temperatures over the past few days also meant the start of ski season throughout metro Detroit.

Little and his friend, Braylen Crump, have been snowboarding since they were little kids and couldn’t wait for Alpine Valley to open.

“I’ve been checking the website for the last week knowing it’s going to come up 'cause of snow and stuff,” said Crump.

For the ski resorts in our area, weather impacts when they open

The National Weather Service says October in metro Detroit was warmer and drier than normal.

“I’m just grateful that there’s a such thing as snow making machines and I want one for my backyard… looks like there’s a good 10-12 inches of base so there’s plenty of it now,” said Trevor Hahnefled of Highland.

Lake effect snow brings 150+ crashes to metro Detroit on Friday

The lake effect snow showers that hit metro Detroit on Friday caused major problems for drivers as the snow turned to ice on Friday night.

On Saturday morning, Michigan State Police said they reported about 150 crashes in the last 24 hours, including four patrol cars that were struck.

Parts of I-96 closed for several hours, leaving the freeway empty during the first widespread snowfall of the season. I-94, I-75, I-696 and I-275 were among other freeways that had closures.

