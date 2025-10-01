7 Morning Digest: Mourning Grand Blanc church victims, MI government shutdown avoided & more

Here at 7 News Detroit, we want to make sure you start your day off on the right foot, informed about weather, traffic, the latest news and more. That's why we have the 7 Morning Digest, where we'll get you out the door informed and ready to go.

Metro Detroit Weather: Milder today with more sunshine

Today: Mostly sunny with highs around 70°. Winds: E 5-15 mph.

Tonight: Clear skies with lows in the low to mid 50s and 55° in Detroit. Winds: NE 5-10 mph

Thursday: Becoming partly sunny with highs in the low 70s and 72° in Detroit. Winds: SE 5-10 mph.

The top stories to know about

Governor Whitmer signs continuation budget to temporarily avoid state government shutdown

Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed a continuation budget early Wednesday morning to keep Michigan's government open temporarily.

“The Michigan state government will stay open,” Governor Whitmer said in a statement. “We’re on the verge of making huge progress to fix our state and local roads, feed our kids at school, cut taxes for seniors and working families, protect access to affordable health care, and keep Michiganders safe in their communities. In the meantime, state government will continue providing uninterrupted services and state employees will work today, getting things done for their fellow Michiganders.”

Michigan lawmakers voted early Wednesday morning to temporarily fund the state for one week as the government faced a shutdown and a budget wasn't passed before the midnight Oct. 1 deadline.

Both the House and Senate passed a continuing resolution that will temporarily fund the state government this week, lawmakers said. The bills will head to the governor's desk to be signed when state offices open Wednesday morning.

The Legislature adjourned around 2 a.m. Wednesday.

State lawmakers last week said they reached a bipartisan budget deal, however, it has not yet passed. Despite that, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer says work for all state employees won't stop.

In statements released Tuesday afternoon, Governor Gretchen Whitmer, Majority Leader Winnie Brinks, and Speaker Matt Hall all commented on the deal.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer:

"Tomorrow, state government will continue and work will go on in the legislature to finalize a balanced, bipartisan state budget this week. We’re on the verge of making huge progress to fix our state and local roads, feed our kids at school, cut taxes for seniors and working families, protect access to affordable health care, and keep Michiganders safe in their communities. As drafting continues, I’m grateful to legislators on both sides of the aisle for their work and I am ready to conduct a final legal review and sign it into law after they send me the budget. Meanwhile, state government will continue providing uninterrupted services and all state employees will work tomorrow, getting things done for their fellow Michiganders. We’re almost there. Let's get it done."

Majority Leader Winnie Brinks:

"Michiganders deserve a state budget that puts their hard-earned taxpayer dollars to good use, and I’m proud that we will be voting on a product that secures free breakfast and lunch for kids, protects Medicaid, secures meaningful funding for families and communities while also delivering on roads. Residents can rest assured that we are working in tandem and share a commitment to getting the budget done as soon as the bills are ready."

Speaker Matt Hall:

"We made progress over the weekend eliminating waste, fraud and abuse so we can finally fund our top needs as a state. House Republicans have been fighting from day one to restore school safety and mental health, eliminate ghost employees, and bring the Hall Ethics Accountability and Transparency plan permanently to Lansing, and now we are seeing movement on these major priorities. With these reforms, this agreement is going to lower the cost of government and give Michigan families better value for their tax dollars. We are working hard to draft these bills now so we can lock in this plan and get state government moving in the right direction."

Families mourn victims of Grand Blanc Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints shooting

Families Mourn Victims of Grand Blanc Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints Shooting

Two days after the deadly shooting and fire at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Grand Blanc Township, we're learning more about those who lost their lives.

One of the four was Billmeier Camera Shop owner Terry Green’s father-in-law. Green wasn’t available in person to talk but shared a Facebook post, which talks about his wife’s family attending the church's Sunday’s service.

While they survived, Green's father‑in‑law did not. The post also adds that they take comfort knowing he’s at peace in heaven and asks for prayers for others who weren’t as fortunate. Family has not yet released his name.

"It shocks you to the point that you just can't believe it," said Tom Gohsman, a retired teacher.

Gohsman is one of many who came to the shop to pay their respects with flowers and donations.

"The world is small and you got to be there for each other," Gohsman said.

A GoFundMe set up for the family mentions raising money to help support the victim’s wife of over 50 years get through the bills and living expenses she will now be facing alone.

The victim is also survived by his four children. One of his daughter’s wrote a one-page emotional letter that’s both heartbreaking and surprising.

In it, the victim’s daughter, who was also at the church, describes locking eyes with the shooter, Thomas Sanford, a 40-year-old war veteran. The letter describes the shooter’s eyes as blue but later, they realized they were seeing their own reflection in his.

She wrote in part: "When he came over to me I felt very calm, peaceful even as I kneeled next to my dad, my hands still on dad. It felt like a long time — stared into his eyes while answering his question. The only way I can describe it it is I saw into his soul I never took my eyes off his eyes, something happened, I saw pain, he felt lost. I deeply felt it with every fiber of my being. I forgave him, I forgave him right there, not in words, but with my heart."

The letter ends with a plea to all of us: drop the anger and hate because they only fuel more harm. Even small changes in the way we talk to each other can help make the world a better place.

Detroit Public Schools Community District unveils 11,000-square-foot career technical education annex

DPSCD unveils 11,000-square-foot career technical education annex

Detroit Public Schools Community District unveiled an 11,000-square-foot career technical education annex at Southeastern High School, designed to provide students with hands-on experience in trades and advanced manufacturing.

The new facility features a welding lab, computer numerical control lab, and collaborative learning areas aimed at giving students real-world opportunities beyond traditional classroom learning.

"In the end, we're not going to rebuild the city if we're not rebuilding neighborhoods, and you can't rebuild neighborhoods if you're not rebuilding schools," said Dr. Nikolai Vitti, superintendent of Detroit Public Schools Community District.

Maurice El-Amin, principal at Southeastern High School, said the annex provides students with different career options after graduation.

"It just gives them a different option upon completion of high school, what they might want to go into," El-Amin said.

The program offers students exposure to various career paths before they make decisions about college, careers, or entrepreneurship as seniors.

"It will give them a leg up with exposure so they have a better idea of what they want to do once they become seniors and start making those decisions, whether it's college or career or entrepreneurship," El-Amin said.

For senior A'niyah Ellis, the program represents easier access to career exploration.

"I feel like it's easier access," Ellis said.

Ellis expressed interest in pursuing trade work and plans to attend a two-year community college to explore her options.