7 Morning Digest: MSU & U-M to Sweet 16, first Black-owned brewery in Detroit & more stories

What's the weather for today?

Today: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain, sleet, and snow showers. Highs in the low 40s. Wind: WSW 20-35+ mph.

Tonight: Clearing skies with chilly temps. Lows in the mid 30s. Wind: WSW 15-35 mph.

Tuesday: A milder day with highs near 50. Winds: W 10-20 mph.

Any traffic issues?

So far, no major traffic issues to know about this morning. Be sure to check our live traffic map here.

The top stories to know about

21-year-old man charged with attempted murder after allegedly shooting coworker at Troy hospital

Accused hospital shooter arraigned

Over the weekend, a 21-year-old man from Macomb Township was arraigned on charges related to the shooting at Corewell Health Beaumont Troy Hospital from last week.

Robert Paljusevic was arraigned Sunday on charges of Assault with Intent to Murder, plus two illegal firearms charges. Bond was denied for Paljusevic, who has another court appearance at the end of the month. He will be held in Oakland County Jail until then.

The Troy detective working leading this case told the judge that Paljusevic was upset when he was not invited to the victim's father's funeral, urinating on the funeral brochure. The mother of the victim called Paljusevic "highly possessive" of his friend.

Troy police say he ambushed the 25-year-old victim in the parking garage of the hospital, firing five shots, striking the victim in the arm. The weapon used by Paljusevic, along with his cell phone, have not been recovered by police.

The shooting happened at 7:08 a.m. and sent the hospital into a lockdown as multiple law enforcement agencies converged onto the hospital's campus, searching for an active shooter.

But investigators say Paljusevic had fled the scene.

It's unclear if he went straight to his family's home in Macomb Township, but that's where he was found about two and a half hours after the shooting.

Michigan State and Michigan advance to the Sweet 16, could play each other in the Elite 8

AP Michigan State guard Tre Holloman (5) celebrates as he walks back to the bench during a time out in the first half of a game against New Mexico in the second round of the NCAA college basketball tournament, Sunday, March 23, 2025, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

The Michigan State Spartans and Michigan Wolverines are headed to the Sweet 16 after winning over the weekend.

The No. 5 Wolverines will face the top-seeded Auburn Tigers while the No. 2 Spartans will face No. 6 Ole Miss.

Both games will take place on Friday in Atlanta at State Farm Arena.

Michigan State will play at 7:09 p.m. on CBS and Michigan will tip at 9:39 p.m. on CBS.

If both teams win, the Wolverines and Spartans will play each other in the Elite 8 on Sunday.

Roar Brewing Company, Detroit's first Black-owned brewery, opening in Midtown

Detroit’s first Black-owned brewery opened over the weekend. It is called Roar Brewing Company.

“We love the Lions, we love the Tigers and then we know the Pistons with the engine roar, so we’re like what are these things that can kind of come together, and that's why we chose roar. When Hockeytown, when the Red Wings score, the whole crowd roars, so we're like that could be really fun and we wanted to roar with pride,” said Evan Fay, owner of Roar Brewing Co., which opens Sunday.

The U.S. Air Force veteran also owns Cafe Noir and the Chloe Monroe Galleries on John R. Street in Detroit.

“I found a love for craft beer when I was in the military traveling. In Alaska, same thing. Even when I traveled to different locations, I would go to the brewery, I would go to the cafe and the brewery, so I opened a cafe and a brewery,” Fay said.

Fay says Roar Brewing will be the first Black-owned brewery in the city of Detroit.

“We contacted some historians at Wayne State and then talked to the National Black Brewers Association,” he said. “Detroit has a really proud, long history, to make sure that was something we could say but yeah, there hasn’t been a brick-and-mortar Black-owned brewery here in the city.

Roar Brewing will be taking the place of Nain Rouge Brewery, which sits on Selden Street.

“There are a couple of breweries in Detroit, what makes Roar different from them?” 7 News Detroit reporter Tiarra Braddock asked.

“We want to be accessible. We want to do tours, so come and get you some samples. If you want to learn about the brewing space and craft, we want to do that too and help provide that information,” Fay said.