7 Morning Digest: New Detroit area code, gym helping veterans and more stories

What's the weather for today?

Metro Detroit Weather: Getting warmer starting today

Today: Partly sunny with highs in the low 60s. Winds: SSW 10-15 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear with lows in the mid 30s. Winds: S 10-15 mph.

Wednesday: Clouds increase with a rain chance or storm chance toward the evening. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Winds: S 15-25 mph.

Wednesday Night: Storms in the area and a few of them could be strong. Then temps will fall by Thursday afternoon into the 40s.

Any traffic issues?

So far, no major traffic issues to know about this morning. Be sure to check our live traffic map.

The top stories to know about

New 679 area code begins in November for Detroit & other areas; 10-digit dialing to be required

Detroit adding 679 to new phone numbers as 313 area code runs out

The city of Detroit and its surrounding areas with a 313 area code will be switching to a 10-digit dialing requirement and a new overlay area code starting later this year.

About two years ago, the North American Numbering Plan proposed that the area start using area code 679 as the number combinations with 313 are running out. The Michigan Public Service Commission later approved that plan.

The 313 area code coverage includes Detroit, Hamtramck, Highland Park, Allen Park, Dearborn, Dearborn Heights, Ecorse, the Grosse Pointes, Inkster, Lincoln Park, Redford Township, River Rouge and Taylor.

Because of the low numbers, telephone providers may issue a new overlay code of 679 to new phone customers starting Nov. 7, 2025. When that area code goes into effect, all local calls with a 313 area code will require 10-digit dialing, which means you have to include the area code with each call.

To prepare customers, there will be a six-month "permissive dialing" period starting April 7 to get used to the requirement. During that time, all local calls can be made with either seven or 10 digits, and all calls that are local will continue to be local even if you dial 10 digits.

Downriver Gym helps veterans and first responders conquer PTSD with free membership

Wyandotte gym making a big difference for those who served

Victory Gym in Wyandotte is not only giving people a place to work out, but it is also giving veterans and first responders a place to conquer PTSD, and it is free. The non-profit began back in 2015.

“It’s a great place to come here, get a workout in. You can talk to your fellow comrades, some people that you may know in the community, and you just get better every single day and try to figure out how you can serve to give back to others," Army veteran and former law enforcement officer Arin Dunne said.

He calls this gym his therapy.

Victory Gym is staffed entirely by volunteers, and the non-profit's Board President, Gary Clinton, who is also a veteran, says the gym’s mission is simple.

“To conquer PTSD, and it’s through physical fitness, peer support, and camaraderie," Gary said.

Streetscape construction starts in downtown Detroit today; here's what you need to know

Monroe, Randolph streetscapes to begin

You may run into construction work in Downtown Detroit today: crews are getting started on two transformative projects in Greektown and Bricktown.

Once finished, Monroe and Randolph Streets will be curbless, and more pedestrian-friendly.

Monroe Street will close between Randolph Street and the I-375 Service Drive today, in the first phase of closures.

Randolph Street, between Gratiot and Jefferson, will remain open to vehicle traffic during streetscape construction, with lane closures and parking restrictions.

We talked to businesses in the area; many of them believe the new streetscape will enhance business in the area and attract new residents and tourists. It will also help beautify this part of Downtown Detroit.

Construction on the first phase of this $20 million project begins today. It will turn this part of Monroe Street into a car-free zone where people can walk freely through the area.

The city estimates work on the Randolph streetscape will finish at the end of this year. The Monroe streetscape will finish in the summer of 2026.

By all accounts, the planned re-design of Greektown is being well-received by business owners and residents.