7 Morning Digest: Nice weather continues, homicide investigation in Hazel Park & more

What's the weather for today?

Metro Detroit Weather: Another nice day ahead

Today: Mostly sunny with highs near 80° with stray showers in the area. Winds: SE 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy with lows in the upper 50s. Winds: S 5-10 mph

Wednesday: Increasing clouds, rain and storm chances late. Highs near 80°. Winds: SW 10-20 mph.

The top stories to know about

Southwest Detroit man kidnapped, beaten and left in burning SUV on east side

A Southwest Detroit man in his 60s was kidnapped from outside his home, beaten and left inside a burning SUV on the city's east side in what police say was a targeted attack.

Detroit Police responded around 6 a.m. to reports of a vehicle fire in an empty field near Mount Elliott and Nevada Street. When officers arrived, they found the victim inside the burning SUV.

"I heard that it was an attempted robbery, they tied a man up, threw him inside and lit it on fire," said Simon Jarjis, who owns a liquor store two blocks from the scene.

The attack began around 5 a.m. when suspects took the man against his will from outside his home in Southwest Detroit near Vernor and Lawndale. The attackers drove off in the victim's black SUV, traveling nearly 20 minutes across the city before pulling into the empty field.

Security footage captured the scene where police found the victim beaten and left inside the burning vehicle. The man's wife was also tied up inside their home but was unharmed, police confirmed.

The victim was rushed to the hospital and is currently in stable condition.

The location where the SUV was abandoned appears to have been deliberately chosen by the suspects, according to residents.

Family member speaks after woman & 12-year-old son killed in Hazel park

Two people — a woman and her 12-year-old son — are dead in what police are investigating as a homicide in Hazel Park.

Late Monday night, police found the mother and son murdered inside a home on Berdeno Avenue, near I-75 and 9 Mile. Police do not have a suspect in custody, but do say they don't believe the public is in danger.

We spoke to a family member overnight, who offered a better understanding of what happened.

Family members say the victim and her 12-year-old son were supposed to be at a Labor Day party; they were just waiting on someone to pick them up. A close relative who didn't want to be identified right now, said someone at the party was on the phone with the victim when the person they believe is behind the double homicide walked in her front door.

"They were on the phone together while the situation was going down, but it went blank," the family member said. "She said she didn’t hear no screams or anything like that. But she heard the phone go silent...he is 12, like I said, young and innocent. He didn’t have anything to do with this."

Instead of joining his middle school classmates after the holiday break, the Hazel Park school district notified families of resources to aid students dealing with the death of a classmate, letting them know a 12-year-old and his mom were killed on the holiday.

The family member said that the last phone call happened around 4 p.m. on Monday. Shortly after 4 p.m., Hazel Park police said they found the Mom and her son inside the home. They haven't said how they died, only that they sustained injuries from apparent trauma. Police are investigating this as a double homicide, and they are developing suspect information.

Family members believe someone in a relationship with the female victim may be responsible, saying they even got a call from that person while police combed the home, collecting evidence.

"We got some suspicions," the family member told us. "Yea, he called us while we were here on the scene...basically saying he was shopping earlier and he didn’t have - he wasn’t around. We all kept telling her to leave, leave him alone because it wasn't the right situation."

This is all still early in the investigation, but if you have any information, you're asked to call Hazel Park Police. The Hazel Park School District put out a list of resources to call, and said they'll have support staff on hand if your student wants help dealing with the loss.

More than 33,000 take part in annual Mackinac Bridge Walk

Mackinac Bridge Authority

More than 33,000 people took part in the 2025 Mackinac Bridge Walk, an annual Labor Day tradition in Northern Michigan.

According to the Mackinac Bridge Authority, the bridge walk has taken place every year since 1958 – with the exception of 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"It was a picture-perfect day, with bright blue skies and a mild breeze," said Mackinac Bridge Authority Bridge Director Kim Nowack. "About 33,000 people enjoyed this beautiful day and walked the bridge, with roughly 3,000 more participants taking the trek than in 2024."

The bridge closed at 6:30 a.m. to all vehicle traffic as walkers started from both St. Ignace and Mackinaw City. It reopened promptly at noon, according to the MBA.

